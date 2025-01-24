Top Cloud Compliance Software - Isle of Man

Kloudle

kloudle.com

Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minutes. There is nothing to install or configure. With issues and their severity calculated Kloudle makes it easy to understand what needs to be fixed. Going beyond with simply giving you the list of security issues, Kloudle features simple steps to fix all the security issues it detects. It also provides potential pitfalls for some of the fixes. Allowing you to make the right choice in terms of what to fix and what not to. With powerful features to mark issues as false positive, report generator to get reports in excel supported csv format, or easy to share PDF Kloudle is focussed on making cloud security effortless for its users. With the credit based pay as you go model, buying and getting value for the money spent is also super smooth and worry free. Never have to worry about usage etc. Pricing for the scans starts from $30 onwards.