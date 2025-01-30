Top Cloud Compliance Software - Bolivia

Find the right software and services.
Cloud compliance software ensures that regulatory standards are met and provides necessary compliance controls for cloud infrastructure and networks. These tools enhance visibility into cloud workloads and network activities, which require ongoing compliance to protect against threats like server malware, container vulnerabilities, and network intrusions. Businesses use cloud compliance software to maintain continuous oversight of their cloud assets, reducing the risk of cloud-based threats. When effectively implemented, this software helps maintain an optimal security posture for the organization at all times.
Strike Graph
strikegraph.com
Strike Graph is a compliance operation and certification platform that empowers companies to achieve the security certifications they need to unlock revenue and build trust with customers at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional audit solutions.
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a cyber asset analysis platform for cybersecurity designed to continuously collect, connect, and analyze asset data so security teams can see and secure their entire attack surface through a single platform.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them automatically. With our unique investigation graph engine, you can detect and fix cloud issues in minutes instead of days and weeks. This holistic solution offers a blackbox web app penetration test, evolved IAM (identity access management), IaC (infrastructure as code) risk scanning, Data Security Posture Management, and more. Why deal with many tools when you can have everything in one place? CNAPP + WAAP + KSPM – CSPM + CWPP + CIEM + CASB + DSPM + CNSP = CloudWize (CSCoE)
Thoropass
thoropass.com
Thoropass (previously known as Laika) Relying on compliance software that doesn’t include the auditor is like buying a car without an engine; it looks nice but doesn’t get you where you need to go. Thoropass is the only compliance and audit solution that truly gives you everything you need without surprises or gaps: in-house auditors and the automation of evidence collection in a single process and place. From day one, you use a single platform to implement, manage, and monitor your compliance and security stance while our auditor-approved monitors automatically collect evidence for the audit conducted by one of our experienced in-house auditors. With automation and integrations, you can demonstrate compliance to multiple frameworks–including SOC 1, SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO 2700X, and PCI–in a single audit on a single platform. By partnering with Thoropass, you can feel confident that an otherwise complicated process will be frictionless and predictable, allowing you to reduce cost, build trust, and focus on things that matter most to your business.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
Scytale
scytale.ai
Scytale is the global leader in compliance automation, helping companies get compliant and stay compliant with security frameworks like SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR , PCI-DSS and more, without breaking a sweat. Our experts offer personalized guidance to streamline compliance, enabling faster growth and boosting customer trust. Scytale is the only complete compliance hub including other key solutions, such as penetration testing and AI security questionnaires.
Apptega
apptega.com
Tired of spreadsheets that don’t scale and require too much manual effort? Hampered by overly complex IT GRC systems that have you working for them? Apptega is the cybersecurity and compliance management platform that makes it easy to assess, build, manage, and report your cybersecurity and compliance program. Organizations in all industries and MSSPs rely on Apptega to meet the challenges of cybersecurity and compliance more efficiently and cost-effectively than with any other approach. Featuring 25+ frameworks, including SOC 2, NIST, CMMC, ISO, CIS, PCI, GDPR, HIPAA and more, and manage your program with: - Multi-Tenant - Assessments - Compliance Scoring - Risk Management - Vendor Risk Management - Audit Management - Reporting - Integrations
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. It focuses on one thing: helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Its industry-leading solutions work across diverse customer environments and the world’s biggest public clouds. As a cloud-led, data-centric software company, only NetApp can help build your unique data fabric, simplify and connect your cloud, and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere.
TrustCloud
trustcloud.ai
As a Trust Assurance platform, TrustCloud® uses a unified, graph-based architecture that connects your controls, policies, and knowledge base into one silo-free compliance automation and risk management platform. We help compliance teams: - Reduce cost and time managing controls and preparing for audits - Accelerate sales deals with faster security reviews - Manage and quantify risk We help CISOs: - Reduce corporate and personal liability - Programmatically measure and report on control status, compliance audits, customer commitments, and risk - Become strategic partners to the board and leadership TrustCloud is a fast, affordable, and accurate compliance and risk management platform that dynamically scopes to your objectives as regulations change and your business grows.
Carbide
carbidesecure.com
Carbide is an information security and privacy management platform designed to help fast-growing companies develop and maintain a robust security posture. Leverage Carbide’s continuous cloud monitoring, in-platform security awareness training via Carbide Academy, and 100+ technical integrations to save time and resources as you collect evidence and meet security framework controls and requirements to pass security audits. Unlike “checkbox-style” compliance solutions, our is based on universal best practices to enable customers to create, implement, and prove their commitment to security, continuously, with Carbide’s supported security frameworks: SOC 2, ISO, 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP, HIPAA and more. By making it easy to embed security and privacy into the DNA of your organization, Carbide can help sharpen your competitive edge and accelerate your company’s growth trajectory.
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minutes. There is nothing to install or configure. With issues and their severity calculated Kloudle makes it easy to understand what needs to be fixed. Going beyond with simply giving you the list of security issues, Kloudle features simple steps to fix all the security issues it detects. It also provides potential pitfalls for some of the fixes. Allowing you to make the right choice in terms of what to fix and what not to. With powerful features to mark issues as false positive, report generator to get reports in excel supported csv format, or easy to share PDF Kloudle is focussed on making cloud security effortless for its users. With the credit based pay as you go model, buying and getting value for the money spent is also super smooth and worry free. Never have to worry about usage etc. Pricing for the scans starts from $30 onwards.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritization, followed by least privilege policy optimization, validation and monitoring. Book a free demo: https://www.solvo.cloud/request-a-demo/ Try Solvo free for 14-days: https://www.solvo.cloud/freetrial/
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
HighGround
highground.io
Under pressure from the board to make the business safe from Cyber threats, but without enough budget to do so? HighGround enables you to take control of your security experience with a range of security management capabilities. Get access to everything you require to manage all elements of your cyber security based on what you need and when you need it. Key features include Cyber Score, Integrations, Cyber Compliance Manager and ROI tools to help justify security investment and allow you to be subject matter experts. Feel like a Cyber superhero and in turn, sleep that little bit better.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Attack Path Analysis - Cloud Asset Inventory - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - Shift Left Security - Extensive and continuous compliance reporting Plerion’s risk-driven, threat-led, and context-aware approach helps organizations break down silos, reduce alert fatigue, and eliminate cloud security risks that matter most. Visit https://plerion.com/ for more information.
Regulait
regulait.com
Regulait Compliance is a set of embedded tools that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes, offering features such as virtual assistance, collaboration tools, multi-framework compatibility, document automation, HR management, access control, vendor oversight, asset tracking, and more. It is a comprehensive solution for organizations in every sector seeking to navigate their regulatory environments, as Regulait is framework agnostic. By using Regulait Compliance Suite, organizations can save time, reduce compliance costs, and minimize risks while maintaining a robust compliance posture.
Drata
drata.com
A top-ranking compliance automation platform. Drata can help you get started, scale GRC, and enhance your security and compliance program. Drata is a security and compliance automation platform that continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company’s security controls, while streamlining workflows to ensure audit-readiness.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.app
Compliance Operations Platform. Built to Scale. Gain the visibility, efficiency, and consistency you and your team need to stay on top of all your security assurance and compliance work. Automated compliance management software to help you efficiently grow from one security framework to many, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, and PCI.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the power to quickly align and automate no-code workflows to respond to threats with automated remediation and integrations with ITSM solutions such as ServiceNow.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Vanta
vanta.com
Thousands of fast-growing companies trust Vanta to help build, scale, manage and demonstrate their security and compliance programs and get ready for audits in weeks, not months. By offering the most in-demand security and privacy frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and many more, Vanta helps companies obtain the reports they need to accelerate growth, build efficient compliance processes, mitigate risks to their business, and build trust with external stakeholders. Simply connect your existing tools to Vanta, follow the prescribed guidance to fix gaps, and then work with a Vanta-vetted auditor to complete audit.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets it operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps it achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems. It accelerates time to market and simplifies the use of sensitive data while eliminating the risk of breaches. After all, hackers cannot steal what isn't there. VGS is the world's leader in payment tokenization. It is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, including merchants, fintechs, and banks, to store and enrich sensitive payment data across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets. With over 4 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a solutions suite with a composable card management platform, PCI-compliant vault, and network value-added services like network tokens, account updater, and card attributes. Its solutions boost revenue with higher authorization rates, fraud reduction, and operational efficiencies while seamlessly integrating with existing tech stacks. It stores 70% of all US cards and solves critical payment acceptance challenges, including multi-PSP management, orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and PII protection. VGS empowers clients with ownership, control, and insights into payment data, elevating growth and user experiences across industries.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
#1 Rated security compliance automation platform Move fast without breaking things Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride. Integration-first Automation-enabled Audit-aligned Over 1 Million compliance checks evaluated every month Security compliances don’t have to be hard The broad nature...
Havoc Shield
havocshield.com
All-in-one cybersecurity solution for financial services. Built to satisfy GLBA, FTC Safeguards, IRS Tax Preparer, New York DFS and other financial industry security requirements. Havoc Shield quickly removes the fear and risk of a lacking cybersecurity program by providing an industry-compliant plan, expert guidance, and professional security tools in an all-in one-platform.
Cypago
cypago.com
The revolutionary Cypago Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) Platform combines the strength of SaaS architecture and advanced Correlation Engines, GenAI, and NLP based automation with an intuitive user experience, delivering complete coverage across all security frameworks and IT environments. The platform enables organizations to increase security and GRC maturity through simplified cross-functional workflows, reduced manual efforts, and lower costs–all while reinforcing trust with their customers and stakeholders.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend to get your organization on the right blend of Reserved Instances, Savings Plans, and Spot. All without ever having to manually provision resources so your team can focus on building and innovating. Business Contexts nOps Cloud Management makes it easy to get complete visibility of your cloud costs and usage so your bills are never a surprise or mystery. It also makes it simple to allocate costs across your business. Commitment Management nOps Commitment Management makes it easy to manage and fully utilize all of your ongoing AWS commitments. We guarantee 100% utilization of your commitments or we will credit them back to you. Compute Copilot Compute Copilot is an intelligent workload provisioner for all your cloud applications. Powered by AI, it provisions computing resources at the best pricing possible without sacrificing any reliability. Imagine a world where you can get the reliability of On-demand at the cost of Spot. Cloud Optimization Essentials A collection of automation and pre-built nOps tooling to quickly tackle tedious and ongoing AWS infrastructure improvements related items
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is the leading Trust Center Platform designed for friction-free security reviews. With an enterprise-grade Trust Center, SafeBase automates the security review process and transforms how companies communicate their security and trust posture. If you want to see how fast-growing companies like LinkedIn, Asana, and Jamf take back the time their teams spend on security questionnaires, create better buying experiences, and position security as the revenue-driver it is, schedule a demo at safebase.io.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, Lightrun builds an IDE-native observability & debugging platform that enables developers to securely add logs, metrics and traces to production and staging environments in real time, on demand. No hotfixes, redeployments or restarts required. Developers use Lightrun for multiple code-level observability needs, including: * Code-level alerts (Java, Node.js, Python, .NET) * Feature verification * Testing / debugging in production * Troubleshooting cloud native apps, Serverless, and more * Log optimization capabilities through a Log Optimizer(TM) By eliminating the need to reproduce bugs locally or issue a new software version for adding new logs or metrics to troubleshoot production issues, Lightrun's customers consistently reduce their MTTR by up to 50-60% and significantly improve development productivity. Issues that used to take 1-2 weeks to mitigate now take our customers on average less than an hour to solve. Lightrun empowers our customers' developers by eliminating the need for costly developer lifecycle operations like reproducing locally, or issuing a new software version just for adding new logs or metrics. Our customers, running petabyte-scale workloads with QPS in the high 100Ks across thousands of production servers, include companies that reach 44.5% of the internet's population and major, publicly-traded cybersecurity companies.
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is the pioneer of the Data Command Center, a centralized platform that enables the safe use of data and GenAI. It provides unified data intelligence, controls and orchestration across hybrid multicloud environments. Large global enterprises rely on Securiti's Data Command Center for data security, privacy, governance, and compliance. Securiti has been recognized with numerous industry and analyst awards, including "Most Innovative Startup" by RSA, "Top 25 Machine Learning Startups" by Forbes, "Most Innovative AI Companies" by CB Insights, "Cool Vendor in Data Security" by Gartner, and "Privacy Management Wave Leader" by Forrester.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
