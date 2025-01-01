App store for web apps

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software
Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software adds an extra layer of protection and policy enforcement for employees accessing cloud-based applications. Acting as a gateway, CASB enables companies to enforce security policies beyond their on-premises systems, ensuring secure connections between employees and cloud service providers. This software helps companies mitigate risks associated with cloud applications and network connections while continuously monitoring user actions and behaviors. CASB solutions also detect abnormal behaviors from internal users and alert administrators to potential shadow IT and noncompliance. These tools typically track and record user actions within the CASB, providing data that can be used for behavioral analysis and reporting.

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.

Citrix Cloud

Citrix Cloud

citrix.com

Citrix Cloud provides secure, flexible virtualization solutions for managing and deploying applications and desktops from the cloud, enabling access from any device.

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.

Netskope

Netskope

netskope.com

Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.

Nudge Security

Nudge Security

nudgesecurity.com

Nudge Security monitors and manages cloud and SaaS applications used by employees, assisting with security posture, risk alerts, and automated workflows for efficiency.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Wing Security

Wing Security

wing.security

Wing Security is an SSPM solution that provides visibility, control, and compliance for SaaS applications, automating security processes for organizations.

