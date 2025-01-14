Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software - Puerto Rico

Wing Security

Wing empowers organizations to harness the full potential of SaaS while ensuring a robust security posture. Our SSPM solution offers unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance capabilities, strengthening any organization's defense against modern SaaS-related threats. With Wing’s automated security capabilities, CISOs, security teams, and IT professionals save weeks of work previously spent on manual and error-prone processes. Trusted by hundreds of global companies, Wing provides actionable security insights derived from our industry-leading SaaS application database, covering over 280,000 SaaS vendors. This results in the safest and most efficient way to leverage SaaS Wing Security was founded by the former CISO and Head of Cyber Defense for the Israeli Defense Forces with the vision of giving users automated, self-service tools they need for SaaS application security.