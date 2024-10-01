App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software - Malaysia
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software adds an extra layer of protection and policy enforcement for employees accessing cloud-based applications. Acting as a gateway, CASB enables companies to enforce security policies beyond their on-premises systems, ensuring secure connections between employees and cloud service providers. This software helps companies mitigate risks associated with cloud applications and network connections while continuously monitoring user actions and behaviors. CASB solutions also detect abnormal behaviors from internal users and alert administrators to potential shadow IT and noncompliance. These tools typically track and record user actions within the CASB, providing data that can be used for behavioral analysis and reporting.
Submit New App
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Citrix Cloud
citrix.com
Citrix is a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions that empower organizations to optimize their digital workspaces. The Citrix platform offers a range of services, including app and desktop virtualization, endpoint management, and secure access solutions, designed to enhance productivity ...
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskop...
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users global...
Nudge Security
nudgesecurity.com
Nudge Security continuously discovers and inventories every cloud and SaaS application your employees use at work, including shadow IT, so you can understand and manage your SaaS security posture. Nudge Security helps busy security and IT teams work more efficiently with automated playbooks that acc...
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them a...
Wing Security
wing.security
Wing empowers organizations to harness the full potential of SaaS while ensuring a robust security posture. Our SSPM solution offers unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance capabilities, strengthening any organization's defense against modern SaaS-related threats. With Wing’s automated secu...