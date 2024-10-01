Top Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Software - Estonia Most Popular Recently Added

Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software adds an extra layer of protection and policy enforcement for employees accessing cloud-based applications. Acting as a gateway, CASB enables companies to enforce security policies beyond their on-premises systems, ensuring secure connections between employees and cloud service providers. This software helps companies mitigate risks associated with cloud applications and network connections while continuously monitoring user actions and behaviors. CASB solutions also detect abnormal behaviors from internal users and alert administrators to potential shadow IT and noncompliance. These tools typically track and record user actions within the CASB, providing data that can be used for behavioral analysis and reporting.