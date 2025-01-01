Top Client Portal Software

Find the right software and services.
Client portal software acts as a gateway between a business and its clients, facilitating remote interaction between both parties. These portals serve as comprehensive solutions for businesses or organizations that engage with multiple external stakeholders or clients. They enable businesses to share and request documents, provide project updates and invoices, gather feedback, and maintain communication with clients and stakeholders. The specific functionalities of client portals can vary significantly depending on the vendor and the intended use cases. Some vendors integrate client portals as optional attachments to their larger virtual data room software or cloud content collaboration platforms. Many client portals are equipped with features found in project management software, allowing clients to monitor project progress easily while enabling businesses to ensure transparency for their customers.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is a business management platform that integrates project management, CRM, invoicing, and financial tools for effective team collaboration and operational oversight.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
SuiteDash is a cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses, integrating tools for project management, CRM, invoicing, and client portals to streamline operations.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.
SuperOkay
superokay.com
SuperOkay is a platform that allows businesses to create customizable client portals for sharing links and documents, enhancing project collaboration and management.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped helps teams collaborate with clients during sales, managing pilots and onboarding by sharing content, assigning tasks, and setting reminders.
Dock
dock.us
Dock is a platform for creating digital sales rooms, onboarding plans, and client portals, featuring a sales content library and e-signature support.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is a management platform that automates scheduling, billing, and client management for service providers, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Aligned is a digital sales room that streamlines communication and processes for sales teams, enhancing collaboration and efficiency in deal-making.
Liscio
liscio.me
Liscio is a secure cloud-based platform for accounting firms, facilitating client communication, document sharing, and collaboration through a user-friendly mobile app.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a B2B payments platform offering multiple payment methods, automation features, and integration with accounting software for streamlined transactions.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is a secure file storage and sharing platform for businesses, offering data encryption, role-based permissions, and tools for collaboration and project management.
Workiro
workiro.com
Workiro is an app for task management, communication, and document management, designed to enhance productivity and collaboration in workplaces.
Service Provider Pro
spp.co
Service Provider Pro is a client management and billing software for agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, and customizable client portals.
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses simplify scheduling and client management by centralizing activities and tools for better efficiency.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one app for managing sales services, automating workflows, generating invoices, and facilitating client communications in a chat-based interface.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Welcome Spaces
welcomespaces.io
Welcome Spaces is a client portal for professionals to organize communication, document sharing, and collaboration with clients in private Spaces.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
OnRamp
onramp.us
OnRamp is an onboarding software that simplifies and streamlines customer onboarding processes through dynamic action plans and tracking.
GuideCX
guidecx.com
GuideCX is a project management tool that streamlines customer onboarding, enabling businesses to manage tasks and integrate new clients effectively.
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
VobeSoft is a configurable business software that allows users to create customized cloud databases and applications without extensive coding knowledge.
Zapa Client Portal
zapaclientportal.com
The Zapa Client Portal app simplifies secure file exchange and client management, offering a customizable platform for efficient communication and data handling.
OneSuite
onesuite.io
OneSuite is an all-in-one platform for project management, time tracking, and invoicing, designed to streamline operations for agencies and freelancers.
Content Snare
contentsnare.com
Content Snare simplifies client onboarding and document collection by centralizing requests, deadlines, and reminders in an easy-to-use platform.
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter helps businesses create digital interfaces that assist customers in achieving goals autonomously, improving engagement, retention, and overall customer experience.
Ahsuite
ahsuite.com
Ahsuite is a client portal app for organizing communication and sharing work securely, featuring collaboration tools, task management, and customizable portals.
FileInvite
fileinvite.com
FileInvite automates the secure collection and management of client documents, streamlining workflows for organizations handling sensitive information.
Gatheroo
gatheroo.io
Gatheroo is a client portal that allows businesses to collect information and documents through a unique URL for each client, featuring progress tracking and automated reminders.
Arrows
arrows.to
Arrows is an onboarding tool that integrates with HubSpot, helping teams manage customer onboarding efficiently with automations and progress tracking.
Hubflo
hubflo.com
Hubflo is a business management app that integrates tools for CRM, project management, invoicing, and communication, helping small businesses streamline operations.
Clustdoc
clustdoc.com
Clustdoc is a no-code platform that automates client onboarding workflows, simplifying document management and enhancing data security for businesses.
Virtual Cabinet
virtualcabinet.com
Virtual Cabinet is a document management system that stores, organizes, and controls documents while ensuring legal compliance and facilitating secure information sharing.
Bright Return
brightreturn.com
BrightReturn automates accounting tasks, improving efficiency and client engagement with features like document management, workflow automation, and project management.
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform that integrates chat, voice, video, file sharing, and e-signing to enhance productivity and client services.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Jumppl is a project management platform that aids teamwork by organizing tasks, tracking projects, and facilitating communication in one centralized interface.
