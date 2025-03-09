Find the right software and services.
Client portal software acts as a gateway between a business and its clients, facilitating remote interaction between both parties. These portals serve as comprehensive solutions for businesses or organizations that engage with multiple external stakeholders or clients. They enable businesses to share and request documents, provide project updates and invoices, gather feedback, and maintain communication with clients and stakeholders. The specific functionalities of client portals can vary significantly depending on the vendor and the intended use cases. Some vendors integrate client portals as optional attachments to their larger virtual data room software or cloud content collaboration platforms. Many client portals are equipped with features found in project management software, allowing clients to monitor project progress easily while enabling businesses to ensure transparency for their customers.
Content Snare
contentsnare.com
Content Snare is the simple way to onboard clients, collect documents and get answers without the endless back and forth. Intuitive and dead-simple to use, it's your single source of truth when gathering information from clients. Stop getting lost in email, messy client portals and confusing spreadsheets. Loved by 1200+ companies worldwide, including accounting firms, marketing agencies, and professional services. If you need your clients to send you information, Content Snare can help.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
Workiro
workiro.com
Workiro is an app for task management, communication, and document management, designed to enhance productivity and collaboration in workplaces.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
Ahsuite
ahsuite.com
Ahsuite lets you organize your client communication in an easy-to-use client portal so nothing gets missed or lost. It has a clean, minimalist design, with the focus on the work that you want to display: dashboards, Figma boards, slide decks, videos, reports, or anything else. If it can be embedded in an iframe, you can share it in a client portal. Our client portals are secure, organized, and self-service. Once you try Ahsuite, you’ll never go back to sending links over email. Ahsuite comes packed with a suite of powerful collaboration tools built specifically for digital agencies. That means you can say goodbye to Trello, Slack, DropBox, and LastPass, because Ahsuite lets you do it all with one login. With a Pro or Agency plan, you can also get access to our exclusive network of freelancers and agencies. So you can even use Ahsuite to build your team! The Starter plan comes with tasks, files, conversations, and up to ten portals for FREE!
OnRamp
onramp.us
OnRamp is dynamic customer onboarding software that helps onboarding and implementation managers turn any high-touch customer onboarding process simple. Dynamic onboarding with OnRamp reduces effort for customers to complete steps and cuts manual steps for your team. The result is improved onboarding efficiency, outcomes, and customer experiences. Empower customers with a delightfully simple and dynamic action plan. OnRamp action plans guide customers through relevant tasks, videos, forms, surveys, files, and other actions and enablement, one step at a time, based on their inputs as they go. Every step is tracked and feedback is collected along the way to keep you informed on customer progress, trigger next steps on your end, and help you improve. * Enable your team with a proven playbook for every customer. * Dynamically guide and enable customers through every step of the process. * Get reporting on onboarding efficiency, outcomes, and experience. * Optimize your way to predictable, scalable customer onboarding processes. * Onboard customers 2x faster and scale without growing headcount. With OnRamp, customer onboarding and implementation managers can actually do more with less and deliver white-glove onboarding and enablement at scale.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a B2B payments platform offering multiple payment methods, automation features, and integration with accounting software for streamlined transactions.
EverAfter
everafter.ai
Scale Customer Success, One Digital Touch at a Time. With EverAfter you can design scalable, customer-facing interfaces that guide, engage, and empower your customers to work autonomously and achieve their goals Unlike Customer Success Platforms, which are designed to optimize internal management, EverAfter equips businesses with the tools to optimize their services for their customers, to drive productivity and efficiency, ensuring that every interaction is strategic and goal-oriented by productizing programs like onboarding, ongoing communication, academy, QBRs, success plans, and more. By productizing your customer programs with EverAfter, your customers will be able to your achieve their desired outcomes so your business metrics see significant improvements. Experience accelerated time to value, higher engagement rates, superior setup quality, increased retention, enhanced customer experience, greater customer adoption, and reduced churn. All of this happens when you start with the customer.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Liscio
liscio.me
Liscio is a secure cloud-based platform for accounting firms, facilitating client communication, document sharing, and collaboration through a user-friendly mobile app.
Hubflo
hubflo.com
Take your service business to the next level with a branded client portal and powerful and easy-to-use apps. Hubflo brings together all the tools you need to run your back-office and client-facing operations: File sharing, Messaging, Tasks/Projects, Proposals, Billing, CRM, and more. Connect to anything with embeds, Zapier, and native integrations (Gmail, Outlook, Stripe...) Hubflo is powering up 1,000+ businesses in 7 countries and has raised $3M from top-tier investors.
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.
Arrows
arrows.to
Customer-facing onboarding plans that attach to deals & tickets inside HubSpot. Are you waiting on your customers to complete their onboarding? Stop waiting. Arrows is the tool for onboarding, sales, and success teams to close revenue faster and create happy customers. Reduce time to value, increase adoption, and unlock growth. Customers always know what’s next on their path from signed up to successful and your teams stay focused on their most valuable work with workflow automations, email reminders, and in-depth reporting.
OneSuite
onesuite.io
OneSuite is your central hub for growth, designed by experienced agency veterans who understand the specific needs of modern, forward-thinking digital agencies. We’ve seen firsthand the challenges of juggling multiple platforms, losing valuable data, and struggling to gain actionable insights.
Welcome Spaces
welcomespaces.io
Welcome Spaces offers private Spaces for professionals and their clients to exchange, share and stay connected. We host all your exchanges - simplifying, unifying and organizing everything. If you are a marketing agency, financial expert, wedding planner, web designer or a lawyer - this is the client portal you've been dreaming of. Why Welcome Spaces? Because doing business can get messy and overwhelming for both you and your clients! Key Features: ✅ Simple organization : Private Spaces with Activity Feed ✅ Personalized client experience : Custom Branding ✅ Easy exchanges : Document Sharing and File Requesting ✅ Time saving : Bundles and Templates ✅ Versatile communication : Live Chat, Private Chat, Video Call ✅ Centralization : Document Library Start with our forever-free version and enjoy smooth business relationships!
Gatheroo
gatheroo.io
Gatheroo provides your business with a client portal to help you collect information and documents from your clients. Each client receives a unique URL with a list of all the information you need from them. The progress bar, coupled with a traffic light system, means your clients are in control of the information they need to share. The automated client reminders mean that you can get on with other things, and you'll be notified when all the information you have requested has been shared. Choose from text fields, document uploads, multiple answers, single select, conditional questions, lists and tables - to get the information you need in the format you want.
Zapa Client Portal
zapaclientportal.com
Zapa Client Portals was built on the idea that, as a business it should not be painful or cumbersome to send and receive files securely with your clients. It should be a quick, easy and pleasant experience for both the business and their customers. With the ability to customize emails and brand Zapa with your own logo, customers will never feel like they aren't dealing directly with you. With a 30 day risk free trial, come give us a shot and see just how easy it is!
Bright Return
brightreturn.com
BrightReturn offers a comprehensive solution for automating accounting practices, elevating efficiency, security, and productivity. With a commitment to enhancing the accounting landscape, BrightReturn's software presents a range of features designed to streamline workflow, bolster security, and enable growth. The allure of BrightReturn lies in its multifaceted benefits. Accounting firms can embrace cutting-edge practice management software that automates mundane tasks, facilitating seamless communication and expanding service offerings. This transformation not only drives business growth but also enhances client return on investment, ensuring a strategic advantage in a competitive landscape. Employee retention also stands to benefit. By automating workflow processes and fostering collaboration, the software cultivates a more engaged and satisfied workforce. The accessible training resources contribute to skill enhancement, amplifying job satisfaction and overall employee investment. Productivity is another hallmark of BrightReturn. The software's time-saving features, coupled with efficient client management, financial oversight, and collaborative tools, empower firms to operate more effectively. With BrightReturn, tasks are automated, deadlines are met, and financial management is streamlined. BrightReturn Features:- * Client App & Portal: Empower client engagement. * AI Document Management: Secured Data Exchange, Data Extraction with AI * Automated Workflow: Liberate time, and reduce errors. * Agile Project Management: Stay on top effortlessly. * Task Management: Organize with ease. * HelpDesk Inbox: Unify client communication. * Client Management: Strengthen relationships. * Broadcast: Powerful team and client communication. * HelpDesk: Centralized client support. * Time Tracking: Efficient time management. * HRMS: Manage team attendance, leaves and holidays and work in one place.
Virtual Cabinet
virtualcabinet.com
Virtual Cabinet is a fully integrated document management system with full version control and audit trail to provide peace of mind for those wishing to destroy their paperwork and create a paperless office while adhering to standards for legal admissibility. Virtual Cabinet provides a secure document store with many additional search facilities enabling your document to be found more easily. It integrates fully with back office systems and has the ability to simply link all forms of electronic files back to the client record. It provides routing facilities for scanned documents through user in trays, enabling distribution of scanned data around your organisation and has exclusive remote scanning facilities for those wishing to scan whilst using hosted or thin client solutions. Virtual Cabinet enables your company to control all documents, share information, increase productivity and archive securely with an instant return on investment
Service Provider Pro
spp.co
Service Provider Pro is a client management and billing software for agencies, offering tools for project management, invoicing, and customizable client portals.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Clustdoc
clustdoc.com
The new way to manage your pre-project phase & onboarding workflows. Invite third-parties to join your project from a custom portal, walk them through what needs to be done, review the submitted information with your team, sign contracts and NDA easily and get things done from your client management mobile app!
FileInvite
fileinvite.com
FileInvite automates the collection of client information for document-heavy workflows. Create a seamless digital experience for your clients with our branded client portals, complete with built-in Chat, eSignatures, PDF conversion, cloud storage syncing, CRM integrations, automated text & email follow-up, and more, so you can spend your time where it really matters. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, discover the tool that top professionals are using to automate their document collection.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is a business management platform that integrates project management, CRM, invoicing, and financial tools for effective team collaboration and operational oversight.
GuideCX
guidecx.com
GuideCX is a project management tool that streamlines customer onboarding, enabling businesses to manage tasks and integrate new clients effectively.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase is a client collaboration tool that enhances workflow and communication through features like project management, client portals, and AI-assisted content creation.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is a secure file storage and sharing platform for businesses, offering data encryption, role-based permissions, and tools for collaboration and project management.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer success platform that centralizes customer data, automates workflows, and optimizes customer engagement to improve retention and performance.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the same page.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is a cloud-based platform for managing client work, projects, and finances in professional services, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
SuiteDash is a cloud-based platform for small to medium-sized businesses, integrating tools for project management, CRM, invoicing, and client portals to streamline operations.
SuperOkay
superokay.com
SuperOkay is a platform that allows businesses to create customizable client portals for sharing links and documents, enhancing project collaboration and management.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is a management platform that automates scheduling, billing, and client management for service providers, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience.
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
VobeSoft is a configurable business software that allows users to create customized cloud databases and applications without extensive coding knowledge.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Dock
dock.us
Dock is the revenue enablement platform that customers love. What you get with Dock: Buyer & Customer Workspaces Sales Content Library Order Forms w/ e-Signature Security Profiles w/ NDA Dock makes it easy to set up digital sales rooms, onboarding plans, client portals and project hubs. Learn more at dock.us
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses reduce their admin work by streamline scheduling and fulfillment, centralizing client activity, and consolidating tools. Built for business owners working with contractors and clients.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
