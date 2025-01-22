Top Client Portal Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Client portal software acts as a gateway between a business and its clients, facilitating remote interaction between both parties. These portals serve as comprehensive solutions for businesses or organizations that engage with multiple external stakeholders or clients. They enable businesses to share and request documents, provide project updates and invoices, gather feedback, and maintain communication with clients and stakeholders. The specific functionalities of client portals can vary significantly depending on the vendor and the intended use cases. Some vendors integrate client portals as optional attachments to their larger virtual data room software or cloud content collaboration platforms. Many client portals are equipped with features found in project management software, allowing clients to monitor project progress easily while enabling businesses to ensure transparency for their customers.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
Flowlu is an all-in-one business operating platform that contains all essential tools for project, task, finance and customer management. Flowlu provides you with a profound overview of everything that is going on in your company. You can track every part of your business, from time spent by your team and their workload to overall costs, and customer invoices.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and tools into one personalized customer workspace (Yes, really). No more chasing over emails week after week - it’s just one link, leading to one digital room, rules them all. You also get access to never-before-seen insights by uncovering blind spots in the customer journey–ultimately helping you gain more control, engage all stakeholders, improve efficiency, and…close more deals, faster. Our tool is beautiful, simple to use and has a free trial, no credit card or trial period - sign up for Aligned today and see for yourself.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
EverAfter
everafter.ai
Scale Customer Success, One Digital Touch at a Time. With EverAfter you can design scalable, customer-facing interfaces that guide, engage, and empower your customers to work autonomously and achieve their goals Unlike Customer Success Platforms, which are designed to optimize internal management, EverAfter equips businesses with the tools to optimize their services for their customers, to drive productivity and efficiency, ensuring that every interaction is strategic and goal-oriented by productizing programs like onboarding, ongoing communication, academy, QBRs, success plans, and more. By productizing your customer programs with EverAfter, your customers will be able to your achieve their desired outcomes so your business metrics see significant improvements. Experience accelerated time to value, higher engagement rates, superior setup quality, increased retention, enhanced customer experience, greater customer adoption, and reduced churn. All of this happens when you start with the customer.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
Arrows
arrows.to
Customer-facing onboarding plans that attach to deals & tickets inside HubSpot. Are you waiting on your customers to complete their onboarding? Stop waiting. Arrows is the tool for onboarding, sales, and success teams to close revenue faster and create happy customers. Reduce time to value, increase adoption, and unlock growth. Customers always know what’s next on their path from signed up to successful and your teams stay focused on their most valuable work with workflow automations, email reminders, and in-depth reporting.
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.
Hubflo
hubflo.com
Take your service business to the next level with a branded client portal and powerful and easy-to-use apps. Hubflo brings together all the tools you need to run your back-office and client-facing operations: File sharing, Messaging, Tasks/Projects, Proposals, Billing, CRM, and more. Connect to anything with embeds, Zapier, and native integrations (Gmail, Outlook, Stripe...) Hubflo is powering up 1,000+ businesses in 7 countries and has raised $3M from top-tier investors.
OneSuite
onesuite.io
OneSuite is your central hub for growth, designed by experienced agency veterans who understand the specific needs of modern, forward-thinking digital agencies. We’ve seen firsthand the challenges of juggling multiple platforms, losing valuable data, and struggling to gain actionable insights.
Liscio
liscio.me
Liscio is a secure cloud-based web and mobile software solution that simplifies client communication and collaboration. With features including secure messaging, secure file sharing and storage, FirmView, Firm-to-One service, Mobile App, FrontDesk onboarding, e-signatures, and more, Liscio replaces vulnerable email and paperwork with an encrypted, invite-only client experience platform that empowers you to become the proactive, modern firm your clients deserve.
Content Snare
contentsnare.com
Content Snare is the simple way to onboard clients, collect documents and get answers without the endless back and forth. Intuitive and dead-simple to use, it's your single source of truth when gathering information from clients. Stop getting lost in email, messy client portals and confusing spreadsheets. Loved by 1200+ companies worldwide, including accounting firms, marketing agencies, and professional services. If you need your clients to send you information, Content Snare can help.
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
Welcome Spaces
welcomespaces.io
Welcome Spaces offers private Spaces for professionals and their clients to exchange, share and stay connected. We host all your exchanges - simplifying, unifying and organizing everything. If you are a marketing agency, financial expert, wedding planner, web designer or a lawyer - this is the client portal you've been dreaming of. Why Welcome Spaces? Because doing business can get messy and overwhelming for both you and your clients! Key Features: ✅ Simple organization : Private Spaces with Activity Feed ✅ Personalized client experience : Custom Branding ✅ Easy exchanges : Document Sharing and File Requesting ✅ Time saving : Bundles and Templates ✅ Versatile communication : Live Chat, Private Chat, Video Call ✅ Centralization : Document Library Start with our forever-free version and enjoy smooth business relationships!
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading accounting and PSA software solutions to sync invoices and make auto-reconciliation a breeze. Enable automations like auto-pay and automated email reminders to save you time and collect invoices faster, and unlock data insights to give you complete visibility on payments and better predict cash flow. All in one platform.
OnRamp
onramp.us
OnRamp is dynamic customer onboarding software that helps onboarding and implementation managers turn any high-touch customer onboarding process simple. Dynamic onboarding with OnRamp reduces effort for customers to complete steps and cuts manual steps for your team. The result is improved onboarding efficiency, outcomes, and customer experiences. Empower customers with a delightfully simple and dynamic action plan. OnRamp action plans guide customers through relevant tasks, videos, forms, surveys, files, and other actions and enablement, one step at a time, based on their inputs as they go. Every step is tracked and feedback is collected along the way to keep you informed on customer progress, trigger next steps on your end, and help you improve. * Enable your team with a proven playbook for every customer. * Dynamically guide and enable customers through every step of the process. * Get reporting on onboarding efficiency, outcomes, and experience. * Optimize your way to predictable, scalable customer onboarding processes. * Onboard customers 2x faster and scale without growing headcount. With OnRamp, customer onboarding and implementation managers can actually do more with less and deliver white-glove onboarding and enablement at scale.
Gatheroo
gatheroo.io
Gatheroo provides your business with a client portal to help you collect information and documents from your clients. Each client receives a unique URL with a list of all the information you need from them. The progress bar, coupled with a traffic light system, means your clients are in control of the information they need to share. The automated client reminders mean that you can get on with other things, and you'll be notified when all the information you have requested has been shared. Choose from text fields, document uploads, multiple answers, single select, conditional questions, lists and tables - to get the information you need in the format you want.
Zapa Client Portal
zapaclientportal.com
Zapa Client Portals was built on the idea that, as a business it should not be painful or cumbersome to send and receive files securely with your clients. It should be a quick, easy and pleasant experience for both the business and their customers. With the ability to customize emails and brand Zapa with your own logo, customers will never feel like they aren't dealing directly with you. With a 30 day risk free trial, come give us a shot and see just how easy it is!
Ahsuite
ahsuite.com
Ahsuite lets you organize your client communication in an easy-to-use client portal so nothing gets missed or lost. It has a clean, minimalist design, with the focus on the work that you want to display: dashboards, Figma boards, slide decks, videos, reports, or anything else. If it can be embedded in an iframe, you can share it in a client portal. Our client portals are secure, organized, and self-service. Once you try Ahsuite, you’ll never go back to sending links over email. Ahsuite comes packed with a suite of powerful collaboration tools built specifically for digital agencies. That means you can say goodbye to Trello, Slack, DropBox, and LastPass, because Ahsuite lets you do it all with one login. With a Pro or Agency plan, you can also get access to our exclusive network of freelancers and agencies. So you can even use Ahsuite to build your team! The Starter plan comes with tasks, files, conversations, and up to ten portals for FREE!
Bright Return
brightreturn.com
BrightReturn offers a comprehensive solution for automating accounting practices, elevating efficiency, security, and productivity. With a commitment to enhancing the accounting landscape, BrightReturn's software presents a range of features designed to streamline workflow, bolster security, and enable growth. The allure of BrightReturn lies in its multifaceted benefits. Accounting firms can embrace cutting-edge practice management software that automates mundane tasks, facilitating seamless communication and expanding service offerings. This transformation not only drives business growth but also enhances client return on investment, ensuring a strategic advantage in a competitive landscape. Employee retention also stands to benefit. By automating workflow processes and fostering collaboration, the software cultivates a more engaged and satisfied workforce. The accessible training resources contribute to skill enhancement, amplifying job satisfaction and overall employee investment. Productivity is another hallmark of BrightReturn. The software's time-saving features, coupled with efficient client management, financial oversight, and collaborative tools, empower firms to operate more effectively. With BrightReturn, tasks are automated, deadlines are met, and financial management is streamlined. BrightReturn Features:- * Client App & Portal: Empower client engagement. * AI Document Management: Secured Data Exchange, Data Extraction with AI * Automated Workflow: Liberate time, and reduce errors. * Agile Project Management: Stay on top effortlessly. * Task Management: Organize with ease. * HelpDesk Inbox: Unify client communication. * Client Management: Strengthen relationships. * Broadcast: Powerful team and client communication. * HelpDesk: Centralized client support. * Time Tracking: Efficient time management. * HRMS: Manage team attendance, leaves and holidays and work in one place.
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Clustdoc
clustdoc.com
The new way to manage your pre-project phase & onboarding workflows. Invite third-parties to join your project from a custom portal, walk them through what needs to be done, review the submitted information with your team, sign contracts and NDA easily and get things done from your client management mobile app!
FileInvite
fileinvite.com
FileInvite automates the collection of client information for document-heavy workflows. Create a seamless digital experience for your clients with our branded client portals, complete with built-in Chat, eSignatures, PDF conversion, cloud storage syncing, CRM integrations, automated text & email follow-up, and more, so you can spend your time where it really matters. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, discover the tool that top professionals are using to automate their document collection.
GuideCX
guidecx.com
GUIDEcx is the world's leading Client Onboarding solution that creates a seamless transition between your sales and implementation process. With over five years and 300,000 successful onboarding projects completed, we know how to leverage our wisdom to deliver consistent Customer Onboarding experiences. Our process is designed to drive engagement, increase efficiency, and expand capacity without sacrificing quality of service. Easy to integrate into your existing CRM, GUIDEcx has custom templates, different customer views for each role, purpose-built integrations, and robust reporting. We don't just move your process to our software, our Professional Services team and Guide University resources are here to Guide and support you through every step of the process to accelerate time to value and maximize your onboarding team productivity. Reach out today to and we can help you bring your Customer Onboarding experience to new heights.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is the secure file storage and sharing service built for businesses of any size. Bank-level encryption of your data as well as our granular, role-based permission structure means you can control who has access to your content and share critical business files with confidence. Onehub offers a suite of robust business tools such as virtual data rooms, client portals, Google Docs integration, automatic watermarking, branded workspaces, and custom agreements to enhance and expand your file sharing. Customize your Onehub Workspace to give content sharing a more professional, polished look and create your own Client Portal. Onehub’s virtual data rooms give your most important deals the security and privacy you require.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the same page.
Service Provider Pro
spp.co
SPP.co is a client management and billing software made for growing agencies. Get happier clients with a white-labeled Client Portal. Scale up your team with role-based permission controls. Finally, you can have your projects, clients, and billing all under one roof.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activities, integrating with Xero, Karbon, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft 365, and more. We’re on a mission to give firms of all sizes enterprise-grade solutions and service that meets them where they are in their growth trajectory. The result? A user-friendly, scalable, robust platform that your team and clients will actually enjoy using. Our product development and customer support teams are responsive — meaning you have people invested in you getting the most out of SuiteFiles. With SuiteFiles, your document management needs are taken care of and your IT burden is lifted allowing you to increase billable hours and strengthen relationships with your clients. With 1000+ efficiency driven professional services firms bettering their businesses with SuiteFiles (and a 99.6% renewal rate), we’re the obvious choice for you. Un-silo your operations with full workflow solutions and extensive integrations connecting you with industry-leading apps. SuiteFiles’ comprehensive features and functionality were designed for teams of 10 to 500 with your employees’ satisfaction in mind. Over the years, we’ve perfected our software for your end-to-end processes with integrations, automations, signing, and email management eliminating the app hopping and multiple subscription fees you’d otherwise need. We combine easy third party sharing with cutting-edge security without taking away your data ownership. We’ve simplified the complexity of organizing, centralizing and leveraging the information your firm needs to perform every day. You should be spending your working hours serving clients and growing your business, not fighting with files. So, we designed SuiteFiles with quick, complete data migration and onboarding to get your team operational in as little as two days. Plus, our intelligent interface is easy to use and consistently refined. By eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth, process delays, collaboration overhead, and toggling between multiple tools our time saving adds up. Our customers report saving 5 hours a week, per employee. That’s 6 ½ FTE weeks per staff member annually!
SuperOkay
superokay.com
SuperOkay gives you a unified easy-to-use interface to share all your links and documents with your clients and partners.
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with customers by keeping notes and viewing clients payment history from a friendly dashboard.
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end goal. But in the end, this hassle with workarounds only leads to frustration and not optimally using the advantages a software system should give you and your organization. The only static of today is that organizations are constantly changing. And this change isn't bad. It represents an improvement of the organization. To accommodate for this change, a system that changes and adapts to the way an organization works is necessary to ensure growth. This is VobeSoft: a software system with a dynamic database that is configurable to fit seamlessly into any organization. You, and not the software determines how work will be done, what data matters and how it should be stored. The context of the custom is leading in the way the system is set up and used.
Dock
dock.us
Dock is the revenue enablement platform that customers love. What you get with Dock: Buyer & Customer Workspaces Sales Content Library Order Forms w/ e-Signature Security Profiles w/ NDA Dock makes it easy to set up digital sales rooms, onboarding plans, client portals and project hubs. Learn more at dock.us
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses reduce their admin work by streamline scheduling and fulfillment, centralizing client activity, and consolidating tools. Built for business owners working with contractors and clients.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.
