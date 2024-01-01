App store for web apps
Top Client Portal Software - Congo - Brazzaville
Client portal software acts as a gateway between a business and its clients, facilitating remote interaction between both parties. These portals serve as comprehensive solutions for businesses or organizations that engage with multiple external stakeholders or clients. They enable businesses to share and request documents, provide project updates and invoices, gather feedback, and maintain communication with clients and stakeholders. The specific functionalities of client portals can vary significantly depending on the vendor and the intended use cases. Some vendors integrate client portals as optional attachments to their larger virtual data room software or cloud content collaboration platforms. Many client portals are equipped with features found in project management software, allowing clients to monitor project progress easily while enabling businesses to ensure transparency for their customers.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features...
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
An all-in-one business management solution that takes care of your projects, CRM, invoicing, team collaboration and knowledge. Organize your entire workflow and grow your business in ways that it couldn't before.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled s...
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
SuperOkay
superokay.com
SuperOkay gives you a unified easy-to-use interface to share all your links and documents with your clients and partners.
Dock
dock.us
Dock is the revenue enablement platform that customers love. What you get with Dock: Buyer & Customer Workspaces Sales Content Library Order Forms w/ e-Signature Security Profiles w/ NDA Dock makes it easy to set up digital sales rooms, onboarding plans, client portals and project hubs. Learn more a...
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is the secure file storage and sharing service built for businesses of any size. Bank-level encryption of your data as well as our granular, role-based permission structure means you can control who has access to your content and share critical business files with confidence. Onehub offers a ...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Recapped
recapped.io
Recapped enables teams to collaborate directly with their clients through the last mile of sales, including pilot management and onboarding. Upload relevant content for clients to engage, assign next steps for clients with due dates (and automatic reminders), and ensure everyone finally stays on the...
GuideCX
guidecx.com
GUIDEcx is the world's leading Client Onboarding solution that creates a seamless transition between your sales and implementation process. With over five years and 300,000 successful onboarding projects completed, we know how to leverage our wisdom to deliver consistent Customer Onboarding experien...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...
Aligned
alignedup.com
Sales teams - put simply, ALIGNED is a digital sales room–a collaboration platform for your team and your buyers. It allows you to orchestrate complex deals, increase buyer engagement, and shorten time to value. How? Aligned streamlines all of your customer communication, content, processes, and too...
Workiro
workiro.com
A next-generation app that uniquely combines task, communication and document management capabilities, including e-signature - helping you get any work done, with anyone, in a better way.
Liscio
liscio.me
Liscio is a secure cloud-based web and mobile software solution that simplifies client communication and collaboration. With features including secure messaging, secure file sharing and storage, FirmView, Firm-to-One service, Mobile App, FrontDesk onboarding, e-signatures, and more, Liscio replaces ...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end g...
Service Provider Pro
spp.co
SPP.co is a client management and billing software made for growing agencies. Get happier clients with a white-labeled Client Portal. Scale up your team with role-based permission controls. Finally, you can have your projects, clients, and billing all under one roof.
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading ...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-lo...
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses reduce their admin work by streamline scheduling and fulfillment, centralizing client activity, and consolidating tools. Built for business owners working with contractors and clients.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Be...
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activiti...
FileInvite
fileinvite.com
FileInvite automates the collection of client information for document-heavy workflows. Create a seamless digital experience for your clients with our branded client portals, complete with built-in Chat, eSignatures, PDF conversion, cloud storage syncing, CRM integrations, automated text & email fol...
Welcome Spaces
welcomespaces.io
Welcome Spaces offers private Spaces for professionals and their clients to exchange, share and stay connected. We host all your exchanges - simplifying, unifying and organizing everything. If you are a marketing agency, financial expert, wedding planner, web designer or a lawyer - this is the clien...
Clustdoc
clustdoc.com
The new way to manage your pre-project phase & onboarding workflows. Invite third-parties to join your project from a custom portal, walk them through what needs to be done, review the submitted information with your team, sign contracts and NDA easily and get things done from your client management...
OneSuite
onesuite.io
OneSuite is your central hub for growth, designed by experienced agency veterans who understand the specific needs of modern, forward-thinking digital agencies. We’ve seen firsthand the challenges of juggling multiple platforms, losing valuable data, and struggling to gain actionable insights.
Ahsuite
ahsuite.com
Ahsuite lets you organize your client communication in an easy-to-use client portal so nothing gets missed or lost. It has a clean, minimalist design, with the focus on the work that you want to display: dashboards, Figma boards, slide decks, videos, reports, or anything else. If it can be embedded ...
BrightReturn
brightreturn.com
BrightReturn offers a comprehensive solution for automating accounting practices, elevating efficiency, security, and productivity. With a commitment to enhancing the accounting landscape, BrightReturn's software presents a range of features designed to streamline workflow, bolster security, and ena...
Zapa Client Portal
zapaclientportal.com
Zapa Client Portals was built on the idea that, as a business it should not be painful or cumbersome to send and receive files securely with your clients. It should be a quick, easy and pleasant experience for both the business and their customers. With the ability to customize emails and brand Zapa...
Gatheroo
gatheroo.io
Gatheroo provides your business with a client portal to help you collect information and documents from your clients. Each client receives a unique URL with a list of all the information you need from them. The progress bar, coupled with a traffic light system, means your clients are in control of t...
Arrows
arrows.to
Customer-facing onboarding plans that attach to deals & tickets inside HubSpot. Are you waiting on your customers to complete their onboarding? Stop waiting. Arrows is the tool for onboarding, sales, and success teams to close revenue faster and create happy customers. Reduce time to value, increase...
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transf...
Hubflo
hubflo.com
Take your service business to the next level with a branded client portal and powerful and easy-to-use apps. Hubflo brings together all the tools you need to run your back-office and client-facing operations: File sharing, Messaging, Tasks/Projects, Proposals, Billing, CRM, and more. Connect to anyt...
Content Snare
contentsnare.com
Content Snare is the simple way to onboard clients, collect documents and get answers without the endless back and forth. Intuitive and dead-simple to use, it's your single source of truth when gathering information from clients. Stop getting lost in email, messy client portals and confusing spreads...
Jumppl
jumppl.com
Powerful and centralised tools to keep your team focused and clients informed. Jumppl stops your teams data from spreading all over the place.
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
OnRamp
onramp.us
OnRamp is dynamic customer onboarding software that helps onboarding and implementation managers turn any high-touch customer onboarding process simple. Dynamic onboarding with OnRamp reduces effort for customers to complete steps and cuts manual steps for your team. The result is improved onboardi...