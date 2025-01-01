App store for web apps

Classroom messaging software enhances communication between parents and school administrators, primarily facilitating interactions between K–12 educators and parents. Teachers can easily share updates about assignments, upcoming events, and other important information. After sending a message, they can often track whether a parent has read it. This software helps break down communication barriers, allowing for two-way exchanges and multimedia sharing between parents and teachers, thus supporting a strong connection between school and home.

Schoology

Schoology

schoology.com

Schoology is a learning management system that facilitates communication, collaboration, and virtual learning for students and educators.

Remind

Remind

remind.com

Remind is a communication platform that connects students and families to support learning and provides online tutoring services.

brightwheel

brightwheel

mybrightwheel.com

Brightwheel is an all-in-one app for preschools and child care providers that manages attendance, communication, billing, and daily activity tracking.

ParentSquare

ParentSquare

parentsquare.com

ParentSquare is a communication platform for schools, allowing parents to receive updates, engage with teachers, and manage school-related information securely.

Piazza

Piazza

piazza.com

Piazza is a cloud-based platform for students and instructors to ask questions, share resources, and facilitate structured discussions in educational settings.

TalkingPoints

TalkingPoints

talkingpts.org

TalkingPoints is a nonprofit platform that facilitates two-way multilingual communication between teachers and families, translating messages into 145 languages.

Storypark

Storypark

storypark.com

Storypark is a pedagogical management app for early childhood education, facilitating documentation, planning, communication, and collaboration between educators and families.

SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus

schoolstatus.com

SchoolStatus connects K–12 families, educators, and administrators, providing data insights and tools for attendance management and performance evaluation to improve student outcomes.

Bloomz

Bloomz

bloomz.com

Bloomz connects teachers and parents through a secure app for messaging, scheduling, and sharing student updates, promoting effective communication in education.

