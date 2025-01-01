Find the right software and services.
Classroom messaging software enhances communication between parents and school administrators, primarily facilitating interactions between K–12 educators and parents. Teachers can easily share updates about assignments, upcoming events, and other important information. After sending a message, they can often track whether a parent has read it. This software helps break down communication barriers, allowing for two-way exchanges and multimedia sharing between parents and teachers, thus supporting a strong connection between school and home.
Schoology
schoology.com
Schoology is a learning management system that facilitates communication, collaboration, and virtual learning for students and educators.
Remind
remind.com
Remind is a communication platform that connects students and families to support learning and provides online tutoring services.
brightwheel
mybrightwheel.com
Brightwheel is an all-in-one app for preschools and child care providers that manages attendance, communication, billing, and daily activity tracking.
ParentSquare
parentsquare.com
ParentSquare is a communication platform for schools, allowing parents to receive updates, engage with teachers, and manage school-related information securely.
Piazza
piazza.com
Piazza is a cloud-based platform for students and instructors to ask questions, share resources, and facilitate structured discussions in educational settings.
TalkingPoints
talkingpts.org
TalkingPoints is a nonprofit platform that facilitates two-way multilingual communication between teachers and families, translating messages into 145 languages.
Storypark
storypark.com
Storypark is a pedagogical management app for early childhood education, facilitating documentation, planning, communication, and collaboration between educators and families.
SchoolStatus
schoolstatus.com
SchoolStatus connects K–12 families, educators, and administrators, providing data insights and tools for attendance management and performance evaluation to improve student outcomes.
Bloomz
bloomz.com
Bloomz connects teachers and parents through a secure app for messaging, scheduling, and sharing student updates, promoting effective communication in education.
