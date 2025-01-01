App store for web apps

Classroom management software helps create a more engaging learning environment for students. These tools can restrict access to distracting apps and websites on electronic devices, while also offering interactive activities designed to motivate students both in class and at home. They enhance student behavior and performance through advanced feedback features. Many classroom management solutions are accessible to both teachers and parents, allowing teachers to provide a comprehensive view of each student's performance. This enables tracking progress and setting goals, which can then be shared with parents to keep them informed. Additionally, classroom management software can integrate with a school’s learning management system (LMS) and student information system (SIS), offering educators and parents valuable insights into student behavior and academic progress. Some products may also fall under the survey category.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.

Remind

Remind

remind.com

Remind is a communication platform that connects students and families to support learning and provides online tutoring services.

Top Hat

Top Hat

tophat.com

Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.

Toddle

Toddle

toddleapp.com

Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.

Showbie

Showbie

showbie.com

Showbie is a digital learning platform that enables educators to manage assignments, provide feedback, and facilitate collaboration among students and teachers.

Nearpod

Nearpod

nearpod.com

Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.

ClassLink

ClassLink

classlink.com

ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.

Classcraft

Classcraft

classcraft.com

Classcraft is an educational app that improves student behavior and engagement by using gamification and personalized learning strategies, supporting diverse classroom environments.

Socrative Student

Socrative Student

socrative.com

Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.

Edmentum

Edmentum

edmentum.com

Edmentum is an online learning platform that provides personalized educational support and tools for educators and students to enhance learning experiences.

Pearson Online Classroom

Pearson Online Classroom

pearson.com

Pearson Online Classroom is a digital platform that assists teachers and students in managing educational resources and activities, promoting personalized learning and collaboration.

Classroomscreen

Classroomscreen

classroomscreen.com

Classroomscreen is an app that helps teachers manage classrooms with tools like timers, polls, and name selectors to engage students in learning activities.

Socrative Teacher

Socrative Teacher

socrative.com

Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.

SmartPass

SmartPass

smartpass.app

SmartPass is a digital solution for managing student movement, allowing hall passes for various needs while minimizing disruptions and improving accountability.

Kinderpedia

Kinderpedia

kinderpedia.co

Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.

Sentral

Sentral

sentral.com.au

Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.

WeVideo

WeVideo

wevideo.com

WeVideo provides tools for educators to create interactive video projects, monitor progress, and enhance learning experiences through multimedia collaboration.

iClicker

iClicker

iclicker.com

iClicker is a classroom response app that enhances student engagement and interaction through real-time feedback and participation tracking.

Securly

Securly

securly.com

Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.

WeSchool

WeSchool

edu.weschool.com

WeSchool is a learning platform that helps teams and companies create and manage educational content, fostering engagement and providing analytics for improved outcomes.

Acadly

Acadly

acadly.com

Acadly is a classroom tool for interactive learning that includes assessments, multimedia support, and integrates with various learning management systems.

LanSchool

LanSchool

lanschool.com

LanSchool is a classroom management software that enables teachers to monitor and engage students, ensuring a productive and safe learning environment.

Codio

Codio

codio.com

Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.

Dyknow

Dyknow

dyknow.com

Dyknow is a classroom management app that helps teachers monitor student devices, block distractions, and enhance engagement during lessons.

Qustodio

Qustodio

qustodio.com

Qustodio is a parental control app that helps monitor and manage children's online activities across various devices, offering web filtering, location tracking, and screen time management.

Minga

Minga

minga.io

Minga is a school management platform for middle and high schools that enhances student safety and engagement through tools like digital passes and behavior rewards.

VEDAMO

VEDAMO

vedamo.com

VEDAMO is an interactive virtual classroom platform designed for teaching, offering tools for lessons, collaboration, and classroom management without software installation.

Hāpara

Hāpara

hapara.com

Hāpara is a classroom management tool for K-12 schools that organizes and supports teaching and learning workflows within Google Workspace.

Echo360

Echo360

echo360.com

Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.

GoGuardian

GoGuardian

goguardian.com

GoGuardian is an app that helps teachers manage classrooms, ensure student safety online, and streamline digital learning by providing insights and filtering content.

Blocksi

Blocksi

blocksi.net

Blocksi is a cloud-based app that provides K-12 schools with internet filtering and classroom management tools to ensure student safety and focus online.

Boardworks

Boardworks

boardworkseducation.com

Boardworks is an educational platform providing interactive resources and tools for K-12 educators to create engaging lessons and assess student progress.

iGradePlus

iGradePlus

igradeplus.com

iGradePlus is a school management system that offers gradebook, attendance tracking, reporting, and communication tools for teachers, schools, students, and parents.

SchoolMint

SchoolMint

schoolmint.com

Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.

Illumine

Illumine

illumine.app

Illumine is a childcare management app that streamlines operations, billing, assessments, and parent communication for preschools and daycare centers.

Speechcloud

Speechcloud

speechcloud.com

Speechcloud is a teaching platform that enhances student engagement and accessibility with tools for polls, quizzes, lecture capture, collaboration, and attendance tracking.

ClassOwl

ClassOwl

classowl.com

ClassOwl is an app for teachers to manage classroom activities, communicate with students, track progress, and enhance parent engagement.

LiveSchool

LiveSchool

whyliveschool.com

LiveSchool is an app designed for schools to foster positive student behavior through a supportive school culture, used by over 1,000 institutions.

OnCourse Systems

OnCourse Systems

oncoursesystems.com

OnCourse is a platform that facilitates communication within communities, helping to save time and support the growth of students.

SMART Lumio

SMART Lumio

smarttech.com

Lumio is a web-based platform that enhances teaching by transforming lessons into interactive experiences and integrating with existing educational tools.

Squarecap

Squarecap

info.squarecap.com

Squarecap tracks attendance, encourages participation, and provides feedback through dynamic seat maps, comprehension checks, and live Q&A for students.

CampusTrack

CampusTrack

campustrack.io

CampusTrack is a SaaS platform that helps K-12 schools manage, track, and maintain their device inventories efficiently.

Redink

Redink

redink.app

Redink is a classroom management app that automates mark entry and facilitates teacher collaboration, while generating reports to identify at-risk students.

