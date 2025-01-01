Find the right software and services.
Classroom management software helps create a more engaging learning environment for students. These tools can restrict access to distracting apps and websites on electronic devices, while also offering interactive activities designed to motivate students both in class and at home. They enhance student behavior and performance through advanced feedback features. Many classroom management solutions are accessible to both teachers and parents, allowing teachers to provide a comprehensive view of each student's performance. This enables tracking progress and setting goals, which can then be shared with parents to keep them informed. Additionally, classroom management software can integrate with a school’s learning management system (LMS) and student information system (SIS), offering educators and parents valuable insights into student behavior and academic progress. Some products may also fall under the survey category.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
Remind
remind.com
Remind is a communication platform that connects students and families to support learning and provides online tutoring services.
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.
Toddle
toddleapp.com
Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.
Showbie
showbie.com
Showbie is a digital learning platform that enables educators to manage assignments, provide feedback, and facilitate collaboration among students and teachers.
Nearpod
nearpod.com
Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
Classcraft
classcraft.com
Classcraft is an educational app that improves student behavior and engagement by using gamification and personalized learning strategies, supporting diverse classroom environments.
Socrative Student
socrative.com
Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.
Edmentum
edmentum.com
Edmentum is an online learning platform that provides personalized educational support and tools for educators and students to enhance learning experiences.
Pearson Online Classroom
pearson.com
Pearson Online Classroom is a digital platform that assists teachers and students in managing educational resources and activities, promoting personalized learning and collaboration.
Classroomscreen
classroomscreen.com
Classroomscreen is an app that helps teachers manage classrooms with tools like timers, polls, and name selectors to engage students in learning activities.
Socrative Teacher
socrative.com
Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.
SmartPass
smartpass.app
SmartPass is a digital solution for managing student movement, allowing hall passes for various needs while minimizing disruptions and improving accountability.
Kinderpedia
kinderpedia.co
Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.
Sentral
sentral.com.au
Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.
WeVideo
wevideo.com
WeVideo provides tools for educators to create interactive video projects, monitor progress, and enhance learning experiences through multimedia collaboration.
iClicker
iclicker.com
iClicker is a classroom response app that enhances student engagement and interaction through real-time feedback and participation tracking.
Securly
securly.com
Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.
WeSchool
edu.weschool.com
WeSchool is a learning platform that helps teams and companies create and manage educational content, fostering engagement and providing analytics for improved outcomes.
Acadly
acadly.com
Acadly is a classroom tool for interactive learning that includes assessments, multimedia support, and integrates with various learning management systems.
LanSchool
lanschool.com
LanSchool is a classroom management software that enables teachers to monitor and engage students, ensuring a productive and safe learning environment.
Codio
codio.com
Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.
Dyknow
dyknow.com
Dyknow is a classroom management app that helps teachers monitor student devices, block distractions, and enhance engagement during lessons.
Qustodio
qustodio.com
Qustodio is a parental control app that helps monitor and manage children's online activities across various devices, offering web filtering, location tracking, and screen time management.
Minga
minga.io
Minga is a school management platform for middle and high schools that enhances student safety and engagement through tools like digital passes and behavior rewards.
VEDAMO
vedamo.com
VEDAMO is an interactive virtual classroom platform designed for teaching, offering tools for lessons, collaboration, and classroom management without software installation.
Hāpara
hapara.com
Hāpara is a classroom management tool for K-12 schools that organizes and supports teaching and learning workflows within Google Workspace.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
GoGuardian
goguardian.com
GoGuardian is an app that helps teachers manage classrooms, ensure student safety online, and streamline digital learning by providing insights and filtering content.
Blocksi
blocksi.net
Blocksi is a cloud-based app that provides K-12 schools with internet filtering and classroom management tools to ensure student safety and focus online.
Boardworks
boardworkseducation.com
Boardworks is an educational platform providing interactive resources and tools for K-12 educators to create engaging lessons and assess student progress.
iGradePlus
igradeplus.com
iGradePlus is a school management system that offers gradebook, attendance tracking, reporting, and communication tools for teachers, schools, students, and parents.
SchoolMint
schoolmint.com
Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.
Illumine
illumine.app
Illumine is a childcare management app that streamlines operations, billing, assessments, and parent communication for preschools and daycare centers.
Speechcloud
speechcloud.com
Speechcloud is a teaching platform that enhances student engagement and accessibility with tools for polls, quizzes, lecture capture, collaboration, and attendance tracking.
ClassOwl
classowl.com
ClassOwl is an app for teachers to manage classroom activities, communicate with students, track progress, and enhance parent engagement.
LiveSchool
whyliveschool.com
LiveSchool is an app designed for schools to foster positive student behavior through a supportive school culture, used by over 1,000 institutions.
OnCourse Systems
oncoursesystems.com
OnCourse is a platform that facilitates communication within communities, helping to save time and support the growth of students.
SMART Lumio
smarttech.com
Lumio is a web-based platform that enhances teaching by transforming lessons into interactive experiences and integrating with existing educational tools.
Squarecap
info.squarecap.com
Squarecap tracks attendance, encourages participation, and provides feedback through dynamic seat maps, comprehension checks, and live Q&A for students.
CampusTrack
campustrack.io
CampusTrack is a SaaS platform that helps K-12 schools manage, track, and maintain their device inventories efficiently.
Redink
redink.app
Redink is a classroom management app that automates mark entry and facilitates teacher collaboration, while generating reports to identify at-risk students.
