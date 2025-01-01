App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Classroom management software helps create a more engaging learning environment for students. These tools can restrict access to distracting apps and websites on electronic devices, while also offering interactive activities designed to motivate students both in class and at home. They enhance student behavior and performance through advanced feedback features. Many classroom management solutions are accessible to both teachers and parents, allowing teachers to provide a comprehensive view of each student's performance. This enables tracking progress and setting goals, which can then be shared with parents to keep them informed. Additionally, classroom management software can integrate with a school’s learning management system (LMS) and student information system (SIS), offering educators and parents valuable insights into student behavior and academic progress. Some products may also fall under the survey category.