Top Chatbots Software

Chatbots, often referred to as virtual agents or virtual assistants, are software applications designed to perform specific tasks or provide information in response to written or spoken requests. They serve both external customer-facing needs and internal employee-facing requests, allowing users to interact with applications in a conversational manner, either textually or audibly. Chatbots typically employ natural language processing (NLP) or speech recognition to understand user inputs. However, their primary operations are driven by scripted conversations. This contrasts with intelligent virtual assistants, which utilize natural language understanding (NLU) to conduct more sophisticated, human-like interactions. Businesses use chatbot technology to automate tasks that previously required human intervention. Upon receiving a user request, a chatbot processes the input and provides a response in text or speech form. Chatbots are integrated into various customer support tools, such as live chat software, help desk software, and contact center software, often acting as the first point of contact. Their use is expanding into other areas, including sales and marketing knowledge bases. In business intelligence applications, chatbots can replace query languages, enabling users to obtain specific data points simply by typing or speaking a request. The capabilities of chatbots are continuously growing, and they are being incorporated into an increasing variety of software applications.
AWS Console
amazon.com
The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing tool that helps users create various types of content, optimize for SEO, and build chatbots for enhanced customer interactions.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is a WhatsApp solution for businesses, offering API, chatbots, CRM, automation, and analytics to enhance customer management and communication.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot allows users to create customizable AI chatbots for customer service and support across various platforms with simple drag-and-drop tools.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.
WATI
wati.io
WATI is a customer engagement platform that uses WhatsApp's Business API for real-time conversations, automated messaging, and team collaboration across various businesses.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder that uses AI to create professional websites in under a minute for free.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chatbot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that automates chat moderation and engages viewers with customizable commands and features.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT app enables users to create custom chatbots without coding, enhancing customer support and integrating with various enterprise systems.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
AITable
aitable.ai
AITable is a no-code platform that allows users to build a customized AI ChatGPT using their own data for customer service or enterprise assistance.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an AI assistant that learns from your business data to provide tailored answers, boost efficiency, troubleshoot issues, and brainstorm ideas.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
CustomGPT allows businesses to create personalized chatbots using their content, integrating various data sources for accurate and tailored responses.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai allows users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots without coding, integrating with various apps to enhance customer service and engagement.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI provides businesses with an AI chatbot for websites that automates customer support using natural language processing technology.
Engati
engati.com
Engati is a chatbot and live chat platform that enables users to build and deploy intelligent bots across multiple channels without programming.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered assistant that delivers personalized solutions through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, enhancing productivity for various users.
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip is an ecommerce platform that enables users to sell digital downloads, courses, memberships, and physical products directly to customers.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Zappr.AI allows users to create an AI chatbot by uploading a PDF or website link, enabling it to answer questions about the provided content.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is an AI platform for enterprises that enhances productivity through customizable solutions for various business functions and secure data management.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a communication platform that uses WhatsApp Business APIs to enhance customer engagement and automate sales processes for various industries.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is a Salesforce-based platform that helps revenue teams engage website visitors and convert them into sales leads through real-time conversations.
Wonderchat
wonderchat.io
Wonderchat is an AI Chatbot builder that creates custom chatbots based on uploaded links, providing automated responses related to that content.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai is a customer service automation platform that uses AI to enhance interactions and support for businesses across various channels.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom provides an AI chatbot for WhatsApp, enabling businesses to automate lead generation, customer support, and integrate with CRMs.
Chaport
chaport.com
Chaport is a messaging platform that offers live chat, chatbots, and knowledge base features for businesses to engage with website visitors and improve customer service.
Chatbit
chatbit.co
Chatbit allows users to create customized AI chatbots without coding, trained on specific data to improve customer interaction and lead collection.
re:tune
retune.so
re:tune is a no-code platform for creating custom AI applications, including chatbots, to enhance business functions like customer support and sales.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a no-code platform for creating surveys, forms, and web apps, allowing teams to manage data effectively and enhance engagement.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is a customer messaging and support automation app that centralizes messages from various channels, enabling efficient customer service management.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Kindly is an AI-powered chatbot platform that automates customer support and sales, offering multilingual support and easy customization without coding.
Robofy
robofy.ai
Robofy is an AI chatbot builder for websites, enabling automated responses using site content to enhance customer support and engagement.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is an omnichannel conversation platform that enhances customer engagement through AI, automating interactions across messaging channels like WhatsApp and Instagram.
CloudKarafka
cloudkarafka.com
CloudKarafka is a managed Apache Kafka service that simplifies the deployment and management of Kafka clusters for real-time data processing and event-driven applications.
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
Simple Phones offers an AI phone agent that answers incoming calls for businesses and makes outbound calls for follow-ups and cold calling.
Chatnode
chatnode.ai
ChatNode is an AI chatbot builder that allows users to create chatbots trained on their own data, enabling natural conversations and effective customer support.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
ChatWizard
chatwizardai.com
ChatWizardAI allows businesses to create custom AI chatbots for customer support, integrating seamlessly with existing data and websites.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.
