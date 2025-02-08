Top Chatbots Software - San Marino

Find the right software and services.
Chatbots, often referred to as virtual agents or virtual assistants, are software applications designed to perform specific tasks or provide information in response to written or spoken requests. They serve both external customer-facing needs and internal employee-facing requests, allowing users to interact with applications in a conversational manner, either textually or audibly. Chatbots typically employ natural language processing (NLP) or speech recognition to understand user inputs. However, their primary operations are driven by scripted conversations. This contrasts with intelligent virtual assistants, which utilize natural language understanding (NLU) to conduct more sophisticated, human-like interactions. Businesses use chatbot technology to automate tasks that previously required human intervention. Upon receiving a user request, a chatbot processes the input and provides a response in text or speech form. Chatbots are integrated into various customer support tools, such as live chat software, help desk software, and contact center software, often acting as the first point of contact. Their use is expanding into other areas, including sales and marketing knowledge bases. In business intelligence applications, chatbots can replace query languages, enabling users to obtain specific data points simply by typing or speaking a request. The capabilities of chatbots are continuously growing, and they are being incorporated into an increasing variety of software applications.
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new team members, serving as personal assistants for employees based on predefined business data and tool integrations, such as CRM or ERP systems.
Jetlink
jetlink.io
Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now" with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
Netomi
netomi.com
Backed by the world’s top AI leaders and trusted by the largest global brands, Netomi is the leader in customer experience AI for enterprises. Netomi provides multimodal and omnichannel Sanctioned Generative AI, ensuring brand-safe conversations at scale with built-in AI governance controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our innovative AI deployment guarantees cost savings, operational efficiencies, and boosts in customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenue, and profitability. Netomi’s no-code solution deploys in weeks, scales automatically, and offers comprehensive tools for non-technical users to easily manage CX AI at scale. This results in a lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and reduced reliance on developer resources. Founded in 2016, Netomi leverages the latest AI developments to enhance customer experience, empowering brands with high-quality automated support and tools to augment human agent teams. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, Netomi makes it easy for brands to meet rising customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.
Botmaker
botmaker.com
Botmaker is the most advanced conversational platform that allows you to give smart and fast answers to your customers in all digital channels. Build digital experiences with hybrid bots and live agents. Grow your business with automated solutions for chat commerce, customer service, and help desk operations. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform allows you to understand and anticipate your customers' needs and requests. We are WhatsApp Solution Providers and Messenger Partners.
Metanoz
metanoz.com
Metanoz AI is a virtual chatbot solution designed to offer problem-solving services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Our team of experts and specialists is dedicated to providing accurate and reliable solutions to your problems 24/7. We understand the challenges that individuals and businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Our goal is to help you overcome these challenges and achieve your objectives. We specialize in a wide range of fields, including health and disease-related solutions, business solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Automobile Mechanics, Makeup Artistry, Film Criticism, Astrology, History, Scientific Data Visualization, Yoga, Social Media Influence, Tech Reviews, Interior Decoration, Accounting, Medicine, Web Design Consulting, Real Estate, Mental Health, Personal Training, Career Counseling, Philosophy, Motivation, Travel, Spoken English Instruction, and Copywriting. We have assembled a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about their fields of expertise. Our experts are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide you with the best possible solutions to your problems. We take pride in our ability to deliver timely and accurate solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At Metanoz AI, we are committed to providing excellent customer service. We understand that every client has different needs and requirements, and we strive to ensure that all our clients receive personalized attention. We are always available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and help you navigate through any challenges you may face. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible solutions to their problems. We believe that by leveraging the latest technology and the expertise of our professionals, we can help our clients overcome any obstacle and achieve success. We are constantly expanding our services and expertise to better serve our clients. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in our respective fields. We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
3Dolphins
3dolphins.ai
3Dolphins.ai was developed by PT InMotion Inovasi Teknologi (InMotion) to help businesses accelerate their digital customer experience. Built as enterprise, cloud, or on-premise solutions, our approach enables seamless collaboration between technology and people. InMotion (PT. InMotion Inovasi Teknologi) is an Indonesia-based technology company with primarily focus is helping businesses to thrive customer experience using new technologies and customer-facing channels. We served many industries such as Finance, Automotive, Online Travel, Education, Public Sector, and etc.
WeConnect.chat
weconnect.chat
The all-in-one conversational AI platform Supercharge your business with WeConnect.chat’s conversational AI interfaces. Streamline lead generation, elevate customer support, revolutionize onboarding, and unlock limitless possibilities with a custom AI chatbot. Seamlessly integrate rule-based components and harness the potential of a multi-channel agent dashboard.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly, convert more visitors to customers, and save you hundreds of hours of time.
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilitate Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a user experience-focused platform that allows businesses to build chatbots without requiring any coding skills. It offers a complete chatbot solution for both startups and established enterprises. The tool is specifically designed for marketers, customers, and developers. For marketers, it enables the design of a virtual personality, creation of targeted campaigns, and provides data-driven insights. For customers, BotDistrikt ensures 24/7 bot availability, allowing fluid and engaged conversations. It also supports human handovers to manage tickets and allows multi-channel communication. For developers, the platform is highly customizable; it includes logical conditions, regex patterns, AI training, API integrations, and Javascript functions to support complex, two-way conversations. BotDistrikt's chatbots are capable of functioning on various channels, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, websites, Google Assistant, and Skype. It also integrates with useful tools like Dialogflow, Wit.ai, Gmail, and Slack. The platform is supported by Entrepreneur First and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. With an emphasis on customer-focused, AI-powered chatbots, BotDistrikt aims to offer an easy, fun, and smart tool for building and implementing chatbot strategy.
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create meaningful conversational experiences with their customers using conversational AI. arabot.io provides anyone with the tools to build, test, manage and deploy bots in minutes. With robust administrative features and enterprise-grade security, we process over 2 million monthly business-to-customer conversations. Our goal is to help businesses make communication with their customers faster, smoother and more efficient. Since 2016, we have created chatbots for e-commerce, automotive, e-government, energy & utilities, retail and telecommunications on FB Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, Hangouts, Website, and other communication platforms.
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations and individuals gain mastery in using generative AI tools and technologies. * FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams: This is a Microsoft Teams app that provides secure, moderated access to generative AI capabilities directly within the Teams platform. This allows employees to utilize AI assistants like ChatGPT in a controlled corporate environment. * Bespoke Solutions: FranklyAI also develops customized generative AI solutions tailored to the specific needs and requirements of their business clients. The website highlights how organizations that embrace generative AI are expected to outperform those that don't, as it can boost employee productivity and save time and money. The FranklyAI Teams app is positioned as a way to unlock the potential of these technologies while maintaining security and control. The site includes customer testimonials, information about FranklyAI's team and approach, as well as examples of their work featured in various media outlets. Overall, Frankly.ai seems to be focused on driving the adoption of generative AI technologies within the enterprise space through their training, software integrations, and custom solutions.
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is the world's best AI Recruitment Coordinator helping recruiters take over the time-consuming work of interview scheduling while keeping the human touch. Marta Brockwell, Talent Acquisition Consultant of Siemens has this to say about Evie: “I schedule close to a hundred interviews a month and with Evie, I save 30% of my time! This has allowed me to focus on the really important tasks like candidate sourcing, and invest more time screening for the best talent to join our company. I also use Evie to automatically send the right information (attachments, instructions, etc.) to candidates and hiring managers, saving me even more time and ensuring a consistent experience for all our candidates and interviewers. Evie also interacted well with our candidates, providing a smooth candidate experience. The Evie team is incredibly responsive and a pleasure to work with.” Even with automation, recruiters today are still hard-pressed to juggle interviews, wow candidates & win the war for talent. 54% of recruiters want interview scheduling to be automated. Free recruiters from interview scheduling pain with Evie, the best-in-class interview scheduling powered by AI, enabling a collaborative experience between interviewers & candidates and achieve: • 10x faster in interview scheduling • 2x Reduction in Reschedule • 30% Time Saved in a Recruiter's Day Contact [email protected] to schedule a demo and a free trial.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodservice companies and restaurant chains. • Appointment, scheduling, and receptionist chatbots for doctors, lawyers, personal coaches, politicians, hotels, brick and mortar agencies, etc. • E-commerce chatbots. • Brand chatbots for apparel companies, movies, non-profits, etc. • Personal chatbots for celebrities, musicians, and politicians. • Delivery chatbots for restaurants and foodservice companies. • Transportation chatbots for airlines, bus, train, and other public transportation companies. • News bots for publishers. • Travel bots for online travel agencies and hotels. • Real Estate scheduling chatbots for brokers and real estate agencies.
Codar.io
codar.io
Codar.io is an all-in-one digital marketing platform designed to streamline various aspects of online marketing for businesses. It integrates multiple tools and features to enhance marketing efficiency and effectiveness. These include chatbots for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp, as well as capabilities for eCommerce, SMS/Email marketing, and social media management. The platform is known for its ease of use and affordability, making it accessible for small to medium-sized businesses looking to improve their online presence and customer engagement. Users can automate responses, manage marketing campaigns, and analyze performance, all within a single interface Product Hunt.
Jekka.ai
jekka.ai
Jekka is an AI-powered chatbot that operates 24/7, speaking like a real human. It swiftly handles customer inquiries, guides purchases, and enhances conversions. Equipped with built-in logic and ticketing systems, Jekka can seamlessly escalate to human assistance when necessary. By leveraging your content, it delivers accurate and prompt responses while avoiding misinformation. With support for over 175 languages, Jekka empowers e-commerce sellers to boost sales and ensure customer satisfaction.
Howazit
howazit.com
At Howazit we help organizations of all types, sizes, and industries meet customer expectations and walk them through their journey, by enabling simple and, most importantly, relevant communication. Our marketing and operations solutions enable you to interact with customers at relevant touchpoints, measure their customer experience, and act accordingly in a personal, tailored manner.
Hello Moe
hellomoe.co.uk
Hello Moe, is a platform that helps companies connect, communicate & convert, through automated conversation & 1-2-1 human support. Design smooth conversational experiences with our intuitive no-code bot builder. Turn every visit into a conversation. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Chatbots - Access a broad range of templates or create your own bespoke conversation flow. Live chat – Seamless human handover, join the conversation as soon as your needed.
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered personal assistant platform that integrates advanced AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and PaLM, Meta's Llama, and Anthropic's Claude. It offers a unified experience through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, providing solutions tailored to individual needs. Features include pre-built chat prompts, custom workflows, and seamless integration with third-party tools. Get Answer is designed to enhance productivity and simplify tasks for users ranging from students and developers to business owners and designers.
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - chat for the site, the designer of chat bots for messengers. * Chat for the site. * Constructor of chat bots. * Development of chat bots.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - Generates 1.5x-2x the lead volume that website forms do - Qualifies leads to help you focus on the best opportunities - Automates conversations so no leads are lost
Teleform
teleform.io
Teleform is a no-code platform that empowers users to easily create, customize, and deploy engaging Telegram bots, streamlining digital communication with visual chatbot builder tools that eliminate the complexity of coding. Designed for both beginners and experienced creators, Teleform offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of chatbot creation from start to finish.
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 12+ Languages with potential to engage 3.2+ Billion people, helps Brands and businesses automate traditional, multi-step process of new customer lead gathering, vetting and then establishing contact to few mins. --> 25+% uptake in inbound engagement is observed across live brands --> Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin / Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Bahasa Indonesia, Russian * Solution helps scaling Customers Success teams by automating recurring tasks. --> 60+% recurring task automation is possible within 6-9 months with 3X-10X ROI * Augmented intelligence platform - Unified solution with multilingual live chat software for human with tightly integrated multilingual chatbot. Human staff uses same AmplifyReach software across Web, Mobile, Social and Messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger * In-depth unified Chatbot and Human Staff performance analytics. * Out-of-box deep integration with CRMs and Contacts for ZenDesk, FreshDesk, Zoho, SalesForce, HubSpot and more than 1000+ other options with Zapier. Solutions from AmplifyReach Catalyst Platform * Chatbot - Build Chatbot - No Code Required! * LiveChat - Help where Chatbot cannot! * Classifier - Improve your apps with Natural Language Classifier! * IAB Classification - Contextual Classifier - AdTech Solution * Core NLP - Contextual Intelligence using Core NLP Engine
Reve Chat
revechat.com
REVE Chat is an AI-powered omnichannel consumer engagement platform that offers live sales and support. The automated live chat platform helps you to engage customers 24 hours a day, qualify leads across different channels, and increase conversions. It is a platform for customer communication that streamlines every interaction with customers with businesses. REVE Chat provides a comprehensive set of visual engagement features, such as chatbot, livechat, co-browsing and video chat, to enable faster resolutions through individualized interactions. You can easily engage your customers across their preferred channels with REVE Chat to provide an omnichannel messaging experience. REVE Chat also includes Advanced Routing, Queuing, Auto Triggers, and Visitor Analytics. Businesses attract customers through a variety of channels, including websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Viber, Telegram, App, and others. REVE Chat makes communicating with them from a single platform extremely efficient. Chatbot can automate customer assistance and engagement, the live chat solution can take customization to the next level with a human touch. The powerful platform assists businesses throughout the customer experience, from lead creation to customer happiness and retention.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
QuickReply.ai
quickreply.ai
QuickReply.ai is a ready-to-use WhatsApp commerce solution for online store's platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, etc. Within minutes of plugging in, QuickReply syncs information about the store’s: 1. Products, 2. Inventory, 3. Coupons, 4. Customers, 5. Orders. It comes with automated pre planned WhatsApp campaigns for : 1. Recovering Abandoned Carts 2. Order Alerts 3. Order Confirmation 4. Convert COD Orders To Prepaid 5. Upsell & Cross Sell Products 6. Promotional Broadcast with personalized discount coupons and messages 7. Order Refund / Replacements 8. Getting Feedback. and much more... The rest 30% are transferred to one-inbox for human agents to take quick action and to serve their customers faster.
Octocom
octocom.ai
Octocom is an AI customer support platform for e-commerce stores, automating customer support for routine tasks and freeing your team to handle only exceptional cases. One-click integration with major e-commerce platforms and help desks, pre-sale and post-sale AI support, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support to help brands of any size set up and integrate our AI - all without the exaggerated cost.
TxtCart
txtcartapp.com
TxtCart is trusted by 3,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores. We offer eCommerce businesses the ability to grow sales, and relationships with customers through conversational text marketing. Using TxtCart, your team will be able to grow a compliant subscriber list, leverage your store’s historical Shopify data to create targeted SMS marketing campaigns, reduce abandoned carts and have two-way conversations with customers unlocking a brand-new marketing channel to drive meaningful ROI. We're so confident in our product offering that we guarantee a 10X ROI or your money back, an industry-leading statistic. We're a fully remote team of 20+ employees across the US, Canada, and beyond! We're a customer support-first company, but more than anything else, our competitive advantage is that we are incredibly results-driven, from our guarantees to our results, and our pricing.
CommBox
commbox.io
CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI omnichannel customer experience platform that enables brands to engage customers across all channels from a single interface, leveraging omnichannel communication, digital engagement, business automation, conversational AI, and generative AI chatbots. CommBox helps organizations automate their repetitive work, optimize customer journeys, boost customer service teams’ productivity, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations in the digital-first landscape. CommBox empowers support and sales teams to better engage with customers on their preferred messaging communication channels, such as SMS, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Business Messages, and more, with the only autonomous communications platform. CommBox's 350+ enterprise customers benefit from reduced operational costs in call centers, increased customer satisfaction, and higher agent productivity. Discover the CommBox experience: visit www.commbox.io
SmatBot
smatbot.com
SmatBot, a subsidiary of ByteQuark Solutions, is a leading player in the AI-Powered chatbot industry with a presence globally in the United States, Middle East, and India with 5000+ active users. Our omnichannel, multilingual ( 50+ languages ) AI Chatbot platform is an easy-to-use, coding-free, feature-rich tool that provides instant, real-time support across channels (website, mobile app, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc). Some of our capabilities include: * Generating leads, * Customer support, * Answering FAQs, * Live chat * Whatsapp Marketing & Promotional Messaging * OCR scanning, * Email & SMS OTP validation * Adwords tracking, * Intent mapping * Context Based Automation Best for : * D2C e-commerce, * Education * Logistics * Real estate * Hospitality * Healthcare * Fintech
Sobot
sobot.io
We offer contact center solutions, including both customer service and marketing. Our product range includes AI Chatbot, Live Chat, Voice, Ticketing. We commit to delivering an omnichannel and intelligent solution, ensuring seamless customer interactions across various channels. We have notable clients such as Samsung, OPPO, DFS, Philips, J&T, and Air Liquide. Additionally, we have established partnerships with industry giants like AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Meta. We want to empower businesses to achieve better customer experiences and higher satisfaction levels. Through providing cutting-edge solutions, we hope to drive success for our clients globally.
GPT-Trainer
gpt-trainer.com
GPT-Trainer is an AI-powered customer engagement platform designed to improve customer service efficiency and personalization. It offers 24/7 availability, rapid response to inquiries, and significant cost savings by reducing the need for human customer service representatives. The platform supports a range of features including automated support, lead collection, meeting scheduling, and advanced analytics. GPT-Trainer is trusted by over 25,000 businesses and integrates seamlessly with various CRMs and messaging channels.
STAN AI
stan.ai
STAN is the first digital property manager assistant. It uses artificial intelligence to respond to texts and emails for property managers 24/7. STAN launched in 2019 by two former property management executives who spent more than 20 years in the industry and have worked for North America’s largest management company. STAN is an award-winning platform, having been recognized by Rogers, FedEx, National Research Counsel, George Brown College, StartUp Canada, the Waterloo Accelerator Centre, and more!
VirtualSpirits
virtualspirits.com
VirtualSpirits Chatbot provides a contact solution for any business. It covers e-commerce, professional services, technical support, electronics, or fashion. Suitable for websites of public or private institutions. It can be configured according to individual interests. Add a logo, answer customers' questions, capture the attention of users, and answer their inquiries to convert them into potential customers. Choose the type of plan that best suits the company's needs.
Web2Chat
web2chat.ai
Web2Chat is a dynamic AI-powered chatbot platform aimed at transforming the way businesses handle their customer support operations. Its key features include: 1. AI-Powered Responses: Web2Chat utilizes machine learning algorithms to learn from your website content, documents, or exported Notion files, generating precise and instant responses to user queries. 2. Seamless User Interaction: The platform hosts an organized inbox where administrators or customer executives can monitor all bot-user conversations. It includes features like user blocking for those misusing the bot and a "Mark all read" button to manage user messages effortlessly. 3. Multi-Source Bot Training: Web2Chat offers the flexibility to train the bot using various sources, including domains, Intercom, Gitbook, Zendesk articles, and files (PDF, txt, CSV, Markdown). It opens doors for the bot to have an extensive knowledge base. 4. Multiple Bots and Pages Management: The platform allows you to manage multiple bots, each assigned to different pages or websites. Each bot can be individually trained using different sources. 5. Free Plan Access: Web2Chat provides a free plan after registration, offering users an opportunity to explore the platform's potential before opting for a paid plan. 6. Status Indicators and Read Receipts: In non-bot sessions, status indicators and read receipts help understand user interaction better. It shows if the user is online and whether the user has read the executive's messages. Web2Chat's robust features aim to significantly enhance your customer service experience, ensuring timely, accurate, and efficient responses to your customers' queries.
Yugasa Bot
helloyubo.com
Yugasa Bot is a Generative AI powered NLP based SaaS platform to create virtual receptions to automate the front desk and support tasks of a Hospital / Clinic / Lab, 24x7. These virtual chat assistants can chat in 100+ languages including multiple Indian vernacular languages. YugasaBot can be trained to handle tasks and queries related to Doctor Appointment booking, Lab Report Status, Blood Bank information, Pharmacy, Beds availability, Insurance, etc. These bots are capable of reducing the support cost of a hospital by up to 40%. The chatbots created using the YugasaBot platform are omnichannel and can be put at any communication channel like WhatsApp, FB Messenger, Website, Mobile app, etc. It is a Plug-n-Play solution and requires no coding knowledge to make it intelligent around a business. Its various extensions like Yu-Desk, Yu-DB, Yu-Consult, AND multiple out-of-the-box features like WhatsApp Campaigning, HACK (Human Agent Control Kit), and eCommerce, make YugasaBot a 360-degree, ready-to-use solution for healthcare businesses. The product is VAPT validated and sits in a very safe and secure ecosystem. The other D2C clients from eCommerce, Education, RealEstate, and BFSI business domains are also currently harnessing the potential of YugasaBot for automating their Promotion, Lead Generation, and Customer Support.
Zifront
zifront.com
Chatbot and Live Chat software for lead generation and customer success.
Stackchat
stackchat.com
Stackchat.com is a platform that facilitates engaging discussions and conversations on a wide array of topics. It serves as a virtual meeting ground where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together to share ideas, seek advice, and connect with others who share similar interests. Whether you're looking to delve into deep discussions about technology, explore the intricacies of literature, or simply engage in casual banter, Stackchat.com provides a space for meaningful interaction. With its user-friendly interface and robust community, it's a place where knowledge is exchanged, friendships are formed, and curiosity is celebrated. Join the conversation today at Stackchat.com!
Mevo
usemevo.com
Mevo is an easy-to-use chatbot builder that comes with rule-based and AI-powered options, lots of templates, and more. With Mevo, you can build and publish a chatbot page, and integrate it as a popup to your landing page in minutes without any coding experience, thanks to its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. Mevo offers a variety of features to make your information-collecting experience smoother, including engagement analytics, session replays, and the ability to export your data in CSV format. You can also customize your chatbot with your own branding and set initial and fallback messages for your bot to use in case of no response.
SharurAI
sharurai.com
SharurAI is a dynamic player in the AI application building arena, offering on-demand AI chatbot services that are transforming the way businesses engage with their customers. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, SharurAI specializes in crafting custom AI chatbots tailored to the unique needs of businesses across various industries. Our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance customer interactions, boost efficiency, and drive growth. We pride ourselves on our ability to create AI chatbots that seamlessly integrate into your existing systems and processes, delivering personalized and efficient customer support, sales assistance, and more. At SharurAI, we understand that every business is unique, and that's why we work closely with our clients to develop AI chatbots that align with their specific goals and objectives. Whether you're looking to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, or drive sales, our team of AI experts is here to bring your vision to life.
Louisebot
louisebot.com
LouiseBot is the ultimate AI chatbot solution for intelligent and interactive conversations. With this cutting-edge technology, they offer a customizable text-based chatbot that seamlessly blends with their brand, catering to their unique requirements. This powerful tool is designed to engage visitors from all corners of the globe, transforming each interaction into a golden opportunity for conversion. But LouiseBot is more than just a chatbot it's their ticket to international success. Say goodbye to language barriers and hello to a global audience. With this chatbot, they can tailor their conversations to perfection, ensuring every visitor receives personalized attention and an exceptional customer experience. Boost their conversion rates and connect with customers like never before, This advanced AI technology understands and responds to their customers' conversations in real-time, providing precise solutions tailored to their individual needs. And unlike human agents, this tireless chatbot never tires, offering 24/7 support every day of the year. Elevate their customer service experience and guarantee round-the-clock assistance for their clients with the help of LouiseBot.
Lucy
lucy.ai
Lucy is a one-stop AI-powered knowledge platform for all the data an organization owns and licenses. She was shaped by the needs of our clients and she continues to evolve with the market. Lucy exists to amaze, delight, and empower knowledge workers.
Lyris.ai
lyris.ai
About Lyris is your AI-powered team member based on GPT4, capable of being tailored to various roles according to your requirements. Our no-code ai chatbot platform helps Sales & Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams effortlessly construct seamless conversational experiences from end to end, revolutionizing how businesses engage with their audience and ensuring a boost in performance and productivity. Lyris can work as your - 1. AI sales chatbot: Power up your Sales - Increase conversions by more than 30% - 1:1 Personalization 2. AI customer support: Deliver VIP Treatment to Your Customers - Increase FCRR by more than 70% - 24/7 Live Support 3. AI employee assistant: Automate your sales processes - 70x Faster access to information - 97% Accuracy Simply choose a role, paste your code, and watch it sell!
Noodle Factory
noodlefactory.ai
Noodle Factory turns educators into superheroes with AI-Powered Teaching Assistants. Noodle Factory has built a unique platform that enables educators to provide AI-powered adaptive tutoring, exam prep, plus the creation and grading of assessments, all with the click of a button. Students engage in interactive dialogue, and have personalised one-on-one tutoring, via chat. With Noodle Factory, educators can save up to 400 hours a year!
OCA
ocaindonesia.co.id
OCA is your Omni Communication Assistant. A web-based omni-communication dashboard founded in 2019 and a member of Telkom Group. We provides a real-time communication solution to help you gaining awareness, improve customer experiences and creating comprehensive communication strategy for your business.
Scotty AI
scottytechnologies.com
Meet Scotty, your all-in-one conversational AI solution, from sourcing to onboarding and beyond! With Scotty AI, you'll experience: * Instant and personalized responses to all your applications and queries, 24/7, through voice and text * Seamless integration across systems of records (ATS HCM, ERP, CMS, CRM), point-solution ISVs, websites, and collaboration channels (Teams, Slack,...) * Effortless management of the entire hiring journey, from sourcing to workforce management * The ability to handle +500.000 conversations at the same time * Automation capabilities, freeing up resources, and accelerating your path to success Scotty AI automates and supports any business process as a conversation at spectacular speed and scale, both in- and outbound, in text and voice channels, and in more than 100 languages. Scotty's unique power lies in its ability to deliver a hyper-personalized experience to all involved parties. Candidates and hiring teams are in for an unforgettable experience at every step of the way.
