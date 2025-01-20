App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Chatbots Software - Romania
Chatbots, often referred to as virtual agents or virtual assistants, are software applications designed to perform specific tasks or provide information in response to written or spoken requests. They serve both external customer-facing needs and internal employee-facing requests, allowing users to interact with applications in a conversational manner, either textually or audibly. Chatbots typically employ natural language processing (NLP) or speech recognition to understand user inputs. However, their primary operations are driven by scripted conversations. This contrasts with intelligent virtual assistants, which utilize natural language understanding (NLU) to conduct more sophisticated, human-like interactions. Businesses use chatbot technology to automate tasks that previously required human intervention. Upon receiving a user request, a chatbot processes the input and provides a response in text or speech form. Chatbots are integrated into various customer support tools, such as live chat software, help desk software, and contact center software, often acting as the first point of contact. Their use is expanding into other areas, including sales and marketing knowledge bases. In business intelligence applications, chatbots can replace query languages, enabling users to obtain specific data points simply by typing or speaking a request. The capabilities of chatbots are continuously growing, and they are being incorporated into an increasing variety of software applications.
Submit New App
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before. We are backed by group of global institutional and strategic investors including Index Ventures, Oracle, NVIDIA, Salesforce Ventures, Inovia Capital, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries, including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
HappyFox
happyfox.com
HappyFox is a practical help desk software which provides multi-channel support for customer requests coming from email, web, phone and social media. HappyFox integrates with business applications for Accounting, customer feedback, CRM, commerce and so on. iOS, Android and Windows version of the app enable to provide support through smartphones and tablets. Community forums and knowledge base helps customer provide instant support and connect with each other.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Chatnode
chatnode.ai
ChatNode is an AI chatbot builder that allows anyone to create intelligent chatbots powered by OpenAI's GPT technology. With ChatNode, you can train a chatbot on your own data like websites, PDFs, documents, and text. The chatbot can then have natural conversations and answer questions related to your data. ChatNode makes it easy to add a chat widget to your website. There are different pricing plans available including a free plan to test it out. ChatNode utilizes OpenAI's powerful natural language processing models like GPT-3. You provide the data you want your chatbot trained on by either connecting to a website or uploading documents. ChatNode processes and analyzes this data to create a knowledge base. It then fine-tunes an AI model based on your data so the chatbot can have knowledgeable conversations. When website visitors engage with your chatbot, it generates human-like responses based on its training. The more data provided, the smarter the chatbot becomes. * Train on any data - Upload PDFs, Word docs, text files or connect to a website to train the chatbot. The more data the better. * Embed anywhere - Easily add the chatbot to your website with a few lines of code. ChatNode offers embeddable widgets. * Intuitive dashboard - The dashboard allows you to train, manage, and monitor multiple chatbots. Track conversations and optimize chatbot performance. * Customize appearance - Customize the chatbot's name, avatar, colors and branding to match your business. * Slack integration - Integrate your chatbot with Slack to answer questions right in your workspace. * API access - For advanced customization, ChatNode offers API access to build on top of the platform. * Affordable pricing - Plans start at free and scale as your usage grows. Get 2 months free with annual billing.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new team members, serving as personal assistants for employees based on predefined business data and tool integrations, such as CRM or ERP systems.
Unleash
unleash.so
Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Jetlink
jetlink.io
Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now" with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
Netomi
netomi.com
Backed by the world’s top AI leaders and trusted by the largest global brands, Netomi is the leader in customer experience AI for enterprises. Netomi provides multimodal and omnichannel Sanctioned Generative AI, ensuring brand-safe conversations at scale with built-in AI governance controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our innovative AI deployment guarantees cost savings, operational efficiencies, and boosts in customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenue, and profitability. Netomi’s no-code solution deploys in weeks, scales automatically, and offers comprehensive tools for non-technical users to easily manage CX AI at scale. This results in a lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and reduced reliance on developer resources. Founded in 2016, Netomi leverages the latest AI developments to enhance customer experience, empowering brands with high-quality automated support and tools to augment human agent teams. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, Netomi makes it easy for brands to meet rising customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.
Botmaker
botmaker.com
Botmaker is the most advanced conversational platform that allows you to give smart and fast answers to your customers in all digital channels. Build digital experiences with hybrid bots and live agents. Grow your business with automated solutions for chat commerce, customer service, and help desk operations. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform allows you to understand and anticipate your customers' needs and requests. We are WhatsApp Solution Providers and Messenger Partners.
Metanoz
metanoz.com
Metanoz AI is a virtual chatbot solution designed to offer problem-solving services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Our team of experts and specialists is dedicated to providing accurate and reliable solutions to your problems 24/7. We understand the challenges that individuals and businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Our goal is to help you overcome these challenges and achieve your objectives. We specialize in a wide range of fields, including health and disease-related solutions, business solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Automobile Mechanics, Makeup Artistry, Film Criticism, Astrology, History, Scientific Data Visualization, Yoga, Social Media Influence, Tech Reviews, Interior Decoration, Accounting, Medicine, Web Design Consulting, Real Estate, Mental Health, Personal Training, Career Counseling, Philosophy, Motivation, Travel, Spoken English Instruction, and Copywriting. We have assembled a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about their fields of expertise. Our experts are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide you with the best possible solutions to your problems. We take pride in our ability to deliver timely and accurate solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At Metanoz AI, we are committed to providing excellent customer service. We understand that every client has different needs and requirements, and we strive to ensure that all our clients receive personalized attention. We are always available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and help you navigate through any challenges you may face. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible solutions to their problems. We believe that by leveraging the latest technology and the expertise of our professionals, we can help our clients overcome any obstacle and achieve success. We are constantly expanding our services and expertise to better serve our clients. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in our respective fields. We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
3Dolphins
3dolphins.ai
3Dolphins.ai was developed by PT InMotion Inovasi Teknologi (InMotion) to help businesses accelerate their digital customer experience. Built as enterprise, cloud, or on-premise solutions, our approach enables seamless collaboration between technology and people. InMotion (PT. InMotion Inovasi Teknologi) is an Indonesia-based technology company with primarily focus is helping businesses to thrive customer experience using new technologies and customer-facing channels. We served many industries such as Finance, Automotive, Online Travel, Education, Public Sector, and etc.
WeConnect.chat
weconnect.chat
The all-in-one conversational AI platform Supercharge your business with WeConnect.chat’s conversational AI interfaces. Streamline lead generation, elevate customer support, revolutionize onboarding, and unlock limitless possibilities with a custom AI chatbot. Seamlessly integrate rule-based components and harness the potential of a multi-channel agent dashboard.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly, convert more visitors to customers, and save you hundreds of hours of time.
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilitate Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a user experience-focused platform that allows businesses to build chatbots without requiring any coding skills. It offers a complete chatbot solution for both startups and established enterprises. The tool is specifically designed for marketers, customers, and developers. For marketers, it enables the design of a virtual personality, creation of targeted campaigns, and provides data-driven insights. For customers, BotDistrikt ensures 24/7 bot availability, allowing fluid and engaged conversations. It also supports human handovers to manage tickets and allows multi-channel communication. For developers, the platform is highly customizable; it includes logical conditions, regex patterns, AI training, API integrations, and Javascript functions to support complex, two-way conversations. BotDistrikt's chatbots are capable of functioning on various channels, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, websites, Google Assistant, and Skype. It also integrates with useful tools like Dialogflow, Wit.ai, Gmail, and Slack. The platform is supported by Entrepreneur First and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. With an emphasis on customer-focused, AI-powered chatbots, BotDistrikt aims to offer an easy, fun, and smart tool for building and implementing chatbot strategy.
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
arabot
arabot.io
The Leading No-Code Chatbot Platform. built for enterprise to automate customer interactions & service fulfilment at scale, SUPERFAST. arabot is MENA’s leading low-code enterprise chatbot platform designed to help businesses automate tasks, drive superior customer service, increase sales and create meaningful conversational experiences with their customers using conversational AI. arabot.io provides anyone with the tools to build, test, manage and deploy bots in minutes. With robust administrative features and enterprise-grade security, we process over 2 million monthly business-to-customer conversations. Our goal is to help businesses make communication with their customers faster, smoother and more efficient. Since 2016, we have created chatbots for e-commerce, automotive, e-government, energy & utilities, retail and telecommunications on FB Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, Hangouts, Website, and other communication platforms.
FranklyAI
frankly.ai
FranklyAI is a company that provides training services and a Microsoft Teams integration to help organizations and individuals unlock the power of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. Key points about FranklyAI: * Training Services: FranklyAI offers core training programs to help organizations and individuals gain mastery in using generative AI tools and technologies. * FranklyAI for Microsoft Teams: This is a Microsoft Teams app that provides secure, moderated access to generative AI capabilities directly within the Teams platform. This allows employees to utilize AI assistants like ChatGPT in a controlled corporate environment. * Bespoke Solutions: FranklyAI also develops customized generative AI solutions tailored to the specific needs and requirements of their business clients. The website highlights how organizations that embrace generative AI are expected to outperform those that don't, as it can boost employee productivity and save time and money. The FranklyAI Teams app is positioned as a way to unlock the potential of these technologies while maintaining security and control. The site includes customer testimonials, information about FranklyAI's team and approach, as well as examples of their work featured in various media outlets. Overall, Frankly.ai seems to be focused on driving the adoption of generative AI technologies within the enterprise space through their training, software integrations, and custom solutions.
Evie
evie.ai
Evie is the world's best AI Recruitment Coordinator helping recruiters take over the time-consuming work of interview scheduling while keeping the human touch. Marta Brockwell, Talent Acquisition Consultant of Siemens has this to say about Evie: “I schedule close to a hundred interviews a month and with Evie, I save 30% of my time! This has allowed me to focus on the really important tasks like candidate sourcing, and invest more time screening for the best talent to join our company. I also use Evie to automatically send the right information (attachments, instructions, etc.) to candidates and hiring managers, saving me even more time and ensuring a consistent experience for all our candidates and interviewers. Evie also interacted well with our candidates, providing a smooth candidate experience. The Evie team is incredibly responsive and a pleasure to work with.” Even with automation, recruiters today are still hard-pressed to juggle interviews, wow candidates & win the war for talent. 54% of recruiters want interview scheduling to be automated. Free recruiters from interview scheduling pain with Evie, the best-in-class interview scheduling powered by AI, enabling a collaborative experience between interviewers & candidates and achieve: • 10x faster in interview scheduling • 2x Reduction in Reschedule • 30% Time Saved in a Recruiter's Day Contact [email protected] to schedule a demo and a free trial.
eBotify
ebotify.com
eBotify is an AI-driven conversational bot-building platform to create tailor-made chatbots for Lead generation, Live chat support, Interactive Landing Pages, Surveys, Enquiries, Appointments, Feedback and Suggestions for your business.
crafter.ai
crafter.ai
Crafter.ai: A conversational AI platform that combines rules, machine learning, and generative AI to enable users of all experience levels to create chatbots and virtual assistants quickly and easily.
Botmakers
botmakers.net
Botmakers helps agencies and marketers create bots in less time using more than 150 plug-and-play chatbot templates. ------------------ The following types of templates currently available: • Customer service, live chat, customer support, and FAQ chatbots. • Restaurant reservation bots for foodservice companies and restaurant chains. • Appointment, scheduling, and receptionist chatbots for doctors, lawyers, personal coaches, politicians, hotels, brick and mortar agencies, etc. • E-commerce chatbots. • Brand chatbots for apparel companies, movies, non-profits, etc. • Personal chatbots for celebrities, musicians, and politicians. • Delivery chatbots for restaurants and foodservice companies. • Transportation chatbots for airlines, bus, train, and other public transportation companies. • News bots for publishers. • Travel bots for online travel agencies and hotels. • Real Estate scheduling chatbots for brokers and real estate agencies.
Teleform
teleform.io
Teleform is a no-code platform that empowers users to easily create, customize, and deploy engaging Telegram bots, streamlining digital communication with visual chatbot builder tools that eliminate the complexity of coding. Designed for both beginners and experienced creators, Teleform offers an intuitive interface that simplifies the process of chatbot creation from start to finish.
Responsa
responsa.ai
Responsa is the ChatBot and Conversational AI platform for the next-generation Customer & Employee Experience. Ready to use, scalable, multichannel, and integrated with the latest Generative AI technologies. A virtual assistant available at all times for your customers, employees, and help desk and contact center agents, quickly configurable and integrable with all your business systems and channels. In addition, in Responsa a team of specialists is dedicated to the realization of custom enterprise projects of Artificial Intelligence with the aim of improving services and optimizing the processes of companies. Responsa uses the best AI technologies on the market to offer tailor-made solutions that meet the specific needs of its customers in various sectors, helping them to create unique and personalized experiences, reduce costs, optimize processes, and improve their Customer & Employee Experience.
Rebotify
rebotify.com
Rebotify is an online bot platform. Use Rebotify to create chat bot for Facebook, Slack, WeChat & more. It only takes 5 minutes to build and launch your bot. No programming required, just draw a flowchart. Build once, publish anywhere. Make your own bot today. It is free. Rebotify's easy-to-use automation solution helps businesses of all sizes increase conversions, empower employees and reduce costs with AI-powered chatbots.
Rapidbott
rapidbott.com
Rapidbott (Automate your business without coding) is an all in one messenger marketing & conversational commerce platform where users can build and deploy messenger chatbots on their own. * Design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. * Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering * Targeted content and anticipating their reactions. With our built-in AI-NLP technology, it will become easy for the chatbots to understand the queries from the consumers. Get Started today with Rapidbott and get connected with your audience 24*7. Let your bot do the job instead. Get your business automated with bots. Follow us for latest news and updates and get in touch with us to get your business automated.
Pingbix
pingbix.com
Pingbix is an innovative online platform designed to streamline various business processes and enhance productivity through automation and intelligent solutions. Here are some key features and benefits of using Pingbix: * Task Management: Pingbix offers comprehensive tools for managing tasks and projects. Users can create, assign, and track tasks with ease, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks. * Communication Tools: The platform includes robust communication features, such as instant messaging and video conferencing, to facilitate seamless collaboration among team members. * Workflow Automation: Pingbix helps automate repetitive tasks and workflows, reducing the manual effort required and minimizing the risk of errors. * Integration Capabilities: It supports integration with a variety of other software and services, allowing users to connect their existing tools and streamline their workflows. * Data Analytics and Reporting: The platform provides powerful analytics and reporting features, helping businesses to make data-driven decisions and track performance metrics effectively. * Customizable Dashboards: Users can create personalized dashboards to monitor key metrics and keep track of important tasks and deadlines. * Security and Compliance: Pingbix prioritizes data security and compliance, ensuring that all user data is protected according to industry standards.
Tovie AI
tovie.ai
Tovie AI provides a wide range of AI-powered solutions specifically designed to improve engagement and service for businesses across several industries. Their offerings include custom chatbots and voice bots which can be applied to varied uses such as customer support in contact centers, public services, hospitality and insurance among others. The software also allows for seamless interaction with corporate data, improving business optimization potential. They propose tailored solutions for debt collection and enhanced retail services with a shop assistant feature. Their technology can also easily be adapted by mobile operators and applied in the banking sector. Keeping security as top priority, Tovie AIs financial services are certified valid and compliant with IBM. As part of their mission to boost digital business growth, Tovie AI presents a unique Generative AI expertise which can transform data into actionable insights, as demonstrated in their work with the University of Lincoln. They offer Tovie Platform and Tovie Cloud among their products. Overall, Tovie AI has shown strategic use of AI to drive businesses forward, as reflected in their success stories.
Tiny Talk
tinytalk.ai
Tiny Talk is a Software as a Service platform that enables users to build and deploy chatbots in minutes. It provides an intuitive interface and tools to create custom chatbots using large language models. Tiny Talk allows users to train their chatbots using their own data or documents, customize their behavior, and integrate them into websites, messaging platforms like WhatsApp, or other applications through APIs. Users can create knowledge bases, scrape web urls and generate leads from visitors. Overall, Tiny Talk empowers users to leverage chatbot technology to automate customer support, increase e-commerce sales, capture and qualify leads, collect feedback, offer technical support or streamline HR, business and onboarding operations of a workforce.
Thinkstack
thinkstack.ai
Thinkstack, we believe AI should make conversations easier, not harder. Our tool empowers you to quickly build AI-powered chatbots that feel like real conversations. With thinkstack, you can: * Arm your chatbot with knowledge from your website, documents, and more. We'll extract and structure the key details. * Customize your chatbot's look and feel to match your brand. * Integrate chatbot seamlessly into your website for personalized support. * Handle multiple languages with ease. * Collect lead information. We handle artificial intelligence so you can focus on real connections.
STAN AI
stan.ai
STAN is the first digital property manager assistant. It uses artificial intelligence to respond to texts and emails for property managers 24/7. STAN launched in 2019 by two former property management executives who spent more than 20 years in the industry and have worked for North America’s largest management company. STAN is an award-winning platform, having been recognized by Rogers, FedEx, National Research Counsel, George Brown College, StartUp Canada, the Waterloo Accelerator Centre, and more!
VirtualSpirits
virtualspirits.com
VirtualSpirits Chatbot provides a contact solution for any business. It covers e-commerce, professional services, technical support, electronics, or fashion. Suitable for websites of public or private institutions. It can be configured according to individual interests. Add a logo, answer customers' questions, capture the attention of users, and answer their inquiries to convert them into potential customers. Choose the type of plan that best suits the company's needs.
Web2Chat
web2chat.ai
Web2Chat is a dynamic AI-powered chatbot platform aimed at transforming the way businesses handle their customer support operations. Its key features include: 1. AI-Powered Responses: Web2Chat utilizes machine learning algorithms to learn from your website content, documents, or exported Notion files, generating precise and instant responses to user queries. 2. Seamless User Interaction: The platform hosts an organized inbox where administrators or customer executives can monitor all bot-user conversations. It includes features like user blocking for those misusing the bot and a "Mark all read" button to manage user messages effortlessly. 3. Multi-Source Bot Training: Web2Chat offers the flexibility to train the bot using various sources, including domains, Intercom, Gitbook, Zendesk articles, and files (PDF, txt, CSV, Markdown). It opens doors for the bot to have an extensive knowledge base. 4. Multiple Bots and Pages Management: The platform allows you to manage multiple bots, each assigned to different pages or websites. Each bot can be individually trained using different sources. 5. Free Plan Access: Web2Chat provides a free plan after registration, offering users an opportunity to explore the platform's potential before opting for a paid plan. 6. Status Indicators and Read Receipts: In non-bot sessions, status indicators and read receipts help understand user interaction better. It shows if the user is online and whether the user has read the executive's messages. Web2Chat's robust features aim to significantly enhance your customer service experience, ensuring timely, accurate, and efficient responses to your customers' queries.