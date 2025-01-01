Find the right software and services.
Channel management software is designed to assist hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other hospitality businesses in managing their bookings across multiple online platforms and booking sites. For businesses focused on room reservations, these solutions ensure that bookings are accurate and up-to-date, minimizing the risk of conflicts. This leads to a seamless and consistent experience for guests, no matter where or how they made their reservations. Typically used by hospitality owners and those responsible for managing bookings, this software often integrates with hotel reservation systems or management platforms to streamline operations. Additionally, channel management software may collaborate with various marketing tools to enhance bookings across different channels.
Guesty
guesty.com
Guesty is a property management platform for short-term rentals, offering tools for automated messaging, pricing, and centralized management across multiple booking sites.
Hostaway
hostaway.com
Hostaway is a vacation rental management software that automates and streamlines property management across multiple platforms.
Cloudbeds
cloudbeds.com
Cloudbeds is a hotel management software that streamlines operations, manages reservations, and enhances guest experiences through integrated solutions.
Lodgify
lodgify.com
Lodgify helps manage vacation rentals by providing a platform to create websites, synchronize listings, and handle guest communications and reservations.
HotelRunner
hotelrunner.com
HotelRunner is a cloud-based platform that helps hotels and travel agencies manage bookings, marketing, and guest communications efficiently.
SiteMinder
siteminder.com
SiteMinder is a hotel commerce platform that enables hotels to manage bookings, optimize revenue, and streamline operations through various integrated tools.
Preno
prenohq.com
Preno is a cloud-based property management system for hoteliers, streamlining bookings, billing, and operations with real-time updates and integration with existing tools.
TalkGuest
talkguest.com
TalkGuest is management software for local accommodation that automates and simplifies business operations, with free registration.
Hostfully
hostfully.com
Hostfully is a property management app for short-term rentals, offering tools for bookings, guest communication, pricing, and channel distribution.
Sirvoy
sirvoy.com
Sirvoy is a hospitality management software for hotels and B&Bs that streamlines bookings, rate management, and guest communication.
Exely
exely.com
Exely automates room sales across booking platforms, updates pricing and availability, generates reports, and streamlines hotel operations for improved efficiency and revenue.
Hosthub
hosthub.com
Hosthub is a property management platform for short-term rentals that streamlines booking and management across multiple online platforms.
Tashi
tashi.travel
Tashi is an online booking software designed for accommodation providers and tour operators to manage bookings and enhance guest experiences.
Uplisting
uplisting.io
Uplisting is a property management system for vacation rental owners, managing bookings, communications, and availability across multiple platforms.
RoomRaccoon
roomraccoon.com
RoomRaccoon is a hotel management app that combines booking, payment processing, and housekeeping management for independent accommodations.
Avantio
avantio.com
Avantio is a vacation rental management software that helps property managers optimize operations, manage bookings, and enhance guest experiences.
Rezdy
rezdy.com
Rezdy is an online booking and distribution platform for tours and activities, featuring booking management, channel management, and integration with payment systems.
Booking Automation
bookingautomation.com
Booking Automation is an online system for managing appointments and reservations, offering features like real-time syncing, automated reminders, and secure payment processing.
Zeevou
zeevou.com
Zeevou is a Property Management System for vacation rentals, offering tools for managing bookings, pricing, and guest check-ins across multiple channels.
Revivo
revivotech.in
Revivo is a hospitality management platform that automates hotel operations and enhances guest experiences using AI and data-driven insights.
RMS Cloud
rmscloud.com
RMS Cloud is a cloud-based property management and reservation system that streamlines booking, operations, and communications for hospitality businesses.
Profitroom
profitroom.com
Profitroom is a hotel booking software that enhances guest engagement and boosts direct bookings through a cloud-based engine, CRM tools, and marketing automation.
HotelBee
hotelbee.co
HotelBee is a hotel management app that centralizes operations, enhances guest experiences, and provides tools for bookings, reporting, and system integration.
MappingMaster
mappingmaster.com
MappingMaster is a cloud-based channel management software that allows accommodation providers to update room availability, rates, and descriptions across multiple channels in real time.
StayFantastic
app.fantasticstay.com
StayFantastic is a management software for vacation rental owners and Airbnb hosts that automates operations to save time and help increase earnings.
Visitor
visitor.de
Visitor is an app for managing accommodation operations, customer acquisition, and revenue growth, with flexible use and no long-term commitments.
NextPax
nextpax.com
NextPax is a platform that connects property management systems with booking channels, allowing property managers to efficiently manage listings, rates, and availability.
