Channel Management Software
Top Channel Management Software

Channel management software is designed to assist hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other hospitality businesses in managing their bookings across multiple online platforms and booking sites. For businesses focused on room reservations, these solutions ensure that bookings are accurate and up-to-date, minimizing the risk of conflicts. This leads to a seamless and consistent experience for guests, no matter where or how they made their reservations. Typically used by hospitality owners and those responsible for managing bookings, this software often integrates with hotel reservation systems or management platforms to streamline operations. Additionally, channel management software may collaborate with various marketing tools to enhance bookings across different channels.

Guesty

Guesty

guesty.com

Guesty is a property management platform for short-term rentals, offering tools for automated messaging, pricing, and centralized management across multiple booking sites.

Hostaway

Hostaway

hostaway.com

Hostaway is a vacation rental management software that automates and streamlines property management across multiple platforms.

Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds

cloudbeds.com

Cloudbeds is a hotel management software that streamlines operations, manages reservations, and enhances guest experiences through integrated solutions.

Lodgify

Lodgify

lodgify.com

Lodgify helps manage vacation rentals by providing a platform to create websites, synchronize listings, and handle guest communications and reservations.

HotelRunner

HotelRunner

hotelrunner.com

HotelRunner is a cloud-based platform that helps hotels and travel agencies manage bookings, marketing, and guest communications efficiently.

SiteMinder

SiteMinder

siteminder.com

SiteMinder is a hotel commerce platform that enables hotels to manage bookings, optimize revenue, and streamline operations through various integrated tools.

Preno

Preno

prenohq.com

Preno is a cloud-based property management system for hoteliers, streamlining bookings, billing, and operations with real-time updates and integration with existing tools.

TalkGuest

TalkGuest

talkguest.com

TalkGuest is management software for local accommodation that automates and simplifies business operations, with free registration.

Hostfully

Hostfully

hostfully.com

Hostfully is a property management app for short-term rentals, offering tools for bookings, guest communication, pricing, and channel distribution.

Sirvoy

Sirvoy

sirvoy.com

Sirvoy is a hospitality management software for hotels and B&Bs that streamlines bookings, rate management, and guest communication.

Exely

Exely

exely.com

Exely automates room sales across booking platforms, updates pricing and availability, generates reports, and streamlines hotel operations for improved efficiency and revenue.

Hosthub

Hosthub

hosthub.com

Hosthub is a property management platform for short-term rentals that streamlines booking and management across multiple online platforms.

Tashi

Tashi

tashi.travel

Tashi is an online booking software designed for accommodation providers and tour operators to manage bookings and enhance guest experiences.

Uplisting

Uplisting

uplisting.io

Uplisting is a property management system for vacation rental owners, managing bookings, communications, and availability across multiple platforms.

RoomRaccoon

RoomRaccoon

roomraccoon.com

RoomRaccoon is a hotel management app that combines booking, payment processing, and housekeeping management for independent accommodations.

Avantio

Avantio

avantio.com

Avantio is a vacation rental management software that helps property managers optimize operations, manage bookings, and enhance guest experiences.

Rezdy

Rezdy

rezdy.com

Rezdy is an online booking and distribution platform for tours and activities, featuring booking management, channel management, and integration with payment systems.

Booking Automation

Booking Automation

bookingautomation.com

Booking Automation is an online system for managing appointments and reservations, offering features like real-time syncing, automated reminders, and secure payment processing.

Zeevou

Zeevou

zeevou.com

Zeevou is a Property Management System for vacation rentals, offering tools for managing bookings, pricing, and guest check-ins across multiple channels.

Revivo

Revivo

revivotech.in

Revivo is a hospitality management platform that automates hotel operations and enhances guest experiences using AI and data-driven insights.

RMS Cloud

RMS Cloud

rmscloud.com

RMS Cloud is a cloud-based property management and reservation system that streamlines booking, operations, and communications for hospitality businesses.

Profitroom

Profitroom

profitroom.com

Profitroom is a hotel booking software that enhances guest engagement and boosts direct bookings through a cloud-based engine, CRM tools, and marketing automation.

HotelBee

HotelBee

hotelbee.co

HotelBee is a hotel management app that centralizes operations, enhances guest experiences, and provides tools for bookings, reporting, and system integration.

MappingMaster

MappingMaster

mappingmaster.com

MappingMaster is a cloud-based channel management software that allows accommodation providers to update room availability, rates, and descriptions across multiple channels in real time.

StayFantastic

StayFantastic

app.fantasticstay.com

StayFantastic is a management software for vacation rental owners and Airbnb hosts that automates operations to save time and help increase earnings.

Visitor

Visitor

visitor.de

Visitor is an app for managing accommodation operations, customer acquisition, and revenue growth, with flexible use and no long-term commitments.

NextPax

NextPax

nextpax.com

NextPax is a platform that connects property management systems with booking channels, allowing property managers to efficiently manage listings, rates, and availability.

