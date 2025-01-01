Find the right software and services.
Certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) software assist companies in authenticating and encrypting information using digital certificates. PKI is a cryptographic framework that secures digital communication and safeguards data, devices, machines, and individuals from impersonation, unauthorized interception, tampering, and other cyber threats. The key advantage of this software is its ability to provide visibility and automation throughout the entire certificate lifecycle, including issuance, discovery, inventory, provisioning, deployment, security, monitoring, renewal, and revocation. By automating these processes, CLM and PKI software often replace manual methods like spreadsheet tracking, helping companies avoid unplanned system downtime and vulnerabilities caused by errors or expired certificates. CLM and PKI software offer comprehensive capabilities for issuing, managing, and automating digital certificates, including SSL & TLS certificates, client authentication certificates, digital signatures, and SSH certificates. Common use cases for PKI and CLM software include user authentication, machine-to-machine authentication for servers and containers, digitally signing code and documents, and ensuring encryption and integrity for IoT devices, among others.
ZeroSSL
zerossl.com
ZeroSSL simplifies obtaining and managing SSL certificates with features like quick validation, automated renewal, and ACME client support.
GlobalSign
globalsign.com
The GlobalSign app offers secure authentication and access management, enabling users to efficiently manage digital identities and log in securely.
Xitoring
xitoring.com
Xitoring monitors IT infrastructure performance, providing uptime checks, server metrics, and alerts through various channels for effective management.
DoxyChain
doxychain.com
DoxyChain is a SaaS platform for managing certification and credentialing processes, leveraging blockchain for secure and decentralized document verification and storage.
Keystash
keystash.io
Keystash is an integrated platform for managing user access, SSH keys, server policies, two-factor authentication, and audit logs for businesses.
Venafi
venafi.com
Venafi helps manage and secure machine identities by automating certificate lifecycle management and integrating with existing systems to enhance security and compliance.
Akeyless
akeyless.io
Akeyless is a SaaS platform for managing enterprise secrets, including credentials, certificates, and keys, across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enhancing security and automating processes.
TrackSSL
trackssl.com
TrackSSL scans and monitors SSL certificates for errors and expiration dates, helping ensure secure website connections and timely renewals.
