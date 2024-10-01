App store for web apps
Top Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) Software - Nigeria
Certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) software assist companies in authenticating and encrypting information using digital certificates. PKI is a cryptographic framework that secures digital communication and safeguards data, devices, machines, and individuals from impersonation, unauthorized interception, tampering, and other cyber threats. The key advantage of this software is its ability to provide visibility and automation throughout the entire certificate lifecycle, including issuance, discovery, inventory, provisioning, deployment, security, monitoring, renewal, and revocation. By automating these processes, CLM and PKI software often replace manual methods like spreadsheet tracking, helping companies avoid unplanned system downtime and vulnerabilities caused by errors or expired certificates. CLM and PKI software offer comprehensive capabilities for issuing, managing, and automating digital certificates, including SSL & TLS certificates, client authentication certificates, digital signatures, and SSH certificates. Common use cases for PKI and CLM software include user authentication, machine-to-machine authentication for servers and containers, digitally signing code and documents, and ensuring encryption and integrity for IoT devices, among others.
GlobalSign
globalsign.com
GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers and IoT innovators around the world to secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption...
ZeroSSL
zerossl.com
Free SSL certificates issued instantly online, supporting ACME clients, SSL monitoring, quick validation and automated SSL renewal via ZeroSSL Bot or REST API.
Xitoring
xitoring.com
Xitoring is an all-in-one monitoring solution for your IT infrastructure to keep it fast, and simple! Key Features: - Uptime monitoring (Ping, HTTP, API, DNS, FTP, Mail, Heartbeat, Cronjob, TCP, UDP) - 1 minute interval - Linux Server Monitoring - Windows Server Monitoring - SSL monitoring - Monitor...
DoxyChain
doxychain.com
Doxychain Certificates is a SaaS solution for certification, accreditation and credentialing life cycle management. From issuing to revoking with API bulk automations, custom online verifier, white labeling and template customization. With blockchain technology to make the certificates secure and de...
Venafi
venafi.com
Venafi solutions find, protect and secure machine identities for our hyper-connected world.
Keystash
keystash.io
Keystash is a full Identity Access Management and SSH Key Management in one integrated platform. - Full Linux user account and group management - SSH Key deployment and management - SSH server policy management - SSH server two factor authentication enforcement, user privilege management, full audit...
Akeyless
akeyless.io
Akeyless Security is the company behind Akeyless Platform, a cloud-native SaaS-based approach to help manage enterprise secrets - credentials, certificates, and keys - while effectively phasing out conventional vaults and slashing associated costs by up to 70%. Designed for Infosec and DevOps profes...
TrackSSL
trackssl.com
An app that regularly scans your SSL certificates to check for any errors such as a past-due expiry date and common misconfigurations. Trusted by nearly 2,000 users to track close to 20,000 certificates.