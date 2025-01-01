Top Catering Software

Find the right software and services.
Catering companies have unique requirements for managing food preparation and distribution, which catering software is designed to address. This software primarily assists caterers with order management, production planning, delivery logistics, and invoicing. Additionally, some solutions offer features that enhance marketing and sales efforts. By using catering software, companies can align food production with customer demand, improving delivery accuracy. It also aids in analyzing the efficiency and quality of their services. Given that catering plays a vital role in event organization, this software should seamlessly integrate with event management tools. While most catering software includes payment processing capabilities, some solutions can also integrate with specialized payment processing software. Additionally, many catering software options work well with accounting software for streamlined financial management.
SevenRooms
sevenrooms.com
SevenRooms is a platform for hospitality operators that facilitates commission-free reservations, table management, guest profiles, and marketing tools.
Caterease
caterease.com
Caterease is an event and food management app that helps organize logistics, scheduling, and payments while providing data insights for efficiency.
Kafoodle
kafoodle.com
Kafoodle digitizes kitchen management for food businesses, offering tools for menu planning, nutritional analysis, and compliance tracking.
Spoonfed
getspoonfed.com
Spoonfed is a cloud-based app for managing corporate catering for meetings and events, offering a reliable ordering process for various contract types.
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
The Event Staff app streamlines event management by organizing staff scheduling, communication, and task assignments for efficient event execution.
Total Party Planner
totalpartyplanner.com
Total Party Planner is a catering app that assists catering companies in sending proposals, planning food production, and managing costs.
QuickStaff
quickstaffpro.com
Quickstaff Pro is scheduling software for event professionals that allows staff to be invited and respond to gigs, with features for shifts, templates, and event tracking.
FoodStorm
foodstorm.com
FoodStorm is a software for grocery stores that enables online and in-store meal and catering orders, streamlining production and operations across multiple locations.
Crafty
craftydelivers.com
Crafty is a food and beverage service provider that offers modern programs to companies of all sizes across the country.
Curate
curate.co
Curate is software for event and wedding florists that creates floral design proposals, generates orders for flowers, and manages wedding details.
