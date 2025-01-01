App store for web apps

Catering Software
Top Catering Software

Catering companies have unique requirements for managing food preparation and distribution, which catering software is designed to address. This software primarily assists caterers with order management, production planning, delivery logistics, and invoicing. Additionally, some solutions offer features that enhance marketing and sales efforts. By using catering software, companies can align food production with customer demand, improving delivery accuracy. It also aids in analyzing the efficiency and quality of their services. Given that catering plays a vital role in event organization, this software should seamlessly integrate with event management tools. While most catering software includes payment processing capabilities, some solutions can also integrate with specialized payment processing software. Additionally, many catering software options work well with accounting software for streamlined financial management.

SevenRooms

SevenRooms

sevenrooms.com

SevenRooms is a platform for hospitality operators that facilitates commission-free reservations, table management, guest profiles, and marketing tools.

Caterease

Caterease

caterease.com

Caterease is an event and food management app that helps organize logistics, scheduling, and payments while providing data insights for efficiency.

Kafoodle

Kafoodle

kafoodle.com

Kafoodle digitizes kitchen management for food businesses, offering tools for menu planning, nutritional analysis, and compliance tracking.

Spoonfed

Spoonfed

getspoonfed.com

Spoonfed is a cloud-based app for managing corporate catering for meetings and events, offering a reliable ordering process for various contract types.

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

The Event Staff app streamlines event management by organizing staff scheduling, communication, and task assignments for efficient event execution.

Total Party Planner

Total Party Planner

totalpartyplanner.com

Total Party Planner is a catering app that assists catering companies in sending proposals, planning food production, and managing costs.

QuickStaff

QuickStaff

quickstaffpro.com

Quickstaff Pro is scheduling software for event professionals that allows staff to be invited and respond to gigs, with features for shifts, templates, and event tracking.

FoodStorm

FoodStorm

foodstorm.com

FoodStorm is a software for grocery stores that enables online and in-store meal and catering orders, streamlining production and operations across multiple locations.

Crafty

Crafty

craftydelivers.com

Crafty is a food and beverage service provider that offers modern programs to companies of all sizes across the country.

Curate

Curate

curate.co

Curate is software for event and wedding florists that creates floral design proposals, generates orders for flowers, and manages wedding details.

