Top Catalog Management Software - Tajikistan

Catalog management software streamlines and centralizes e-commerce product data into a digital catalog, benefiting both sellers and buyers. It serves as a repository for product information in online businesses. Distinguishing it from Product Information Management (PIM) software, Catalog Management software focuses on enhancing product data through editing, adding, and modifying details, while PIM software takes a broader view. It ensures data quality by enabling administrators to update product details, empowering customers to make informed purchases. Sellers aid buyers by furnishing essential information such as product names, filters, descriptions, prices, and codes. Often integrated with e-commerce content marketing tools, some solutions are also available as open-source platforms supported by user communities.
Catalog Bar
catalogbar.com
Catalog Bar is a web and mobile storefront for organizations who have a sales team, dealers, retailers and stores for selling their products.
Stedger
stedger.com
Our Solution: Stedger is a state-of-the-art SaaS that integrates effortlessly with leading eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Prestashop, and Magento. Our integration extends to suppliers and brands who are associated with these eCommerce stores. Key Features: Automated Product Creation: Customers can swiftly create products by merely selecting them. This reduces manual effort and error. Live Stock and Pricing Updates: We ensure your product data is always up-to-date by continually synchronizing it with the supplier's data. This guarantees real-time stock availability and accurate pricing information. Automated Dropshipping Orders: Orders received on connected eCommerce platforms are automatically channeled through Stedger. These orders are intelligently split among different suppliers and are seamlessly transferred to their ordering systems. Why Ecommerce Companies Choose Us: Risk-free Scaling: Expand product assortment without the associated risks of holding stock. Automation: Streamlines both product and order management processes, saving valuable time. Benefits for Suppliers: Stedger offers its services to suppliers for free. This empowers them to assist their eCommerce resellers in scaling efficiently. Through Stedger, suppliers not only increase their order volumes via dropshipping but also venture into new markets, predominantly in Europe.
SimplyDepo
simplydepo.com
SimplyDepo is a cloud-based web and mobile solution that helps small and medium wholesalers and retailers drive revenue and save time. Its features include order management, product catalog, customer management, and analytics. Its mobile app enables sales representatives to write orders and manage inventory on the go, while delivery managers can efficiently organize fulfillment and delivery. SimplyDepo is a fully SaaS-based solution.
ShopVibes
shop-vibes.de
shopvibes combines Product Information Management (PIM), Feed / Channel Management and Digital Shelf Analytics in one central system and thus enables holistic optimization across all sales channels. shopvibes thus supports brands, manufacturers and retailers in multi-channel sales throughout Europe. With shopvibes, all relevant product information can be managed centrally and digitally and optimized for all sales channels and partners. Our cloud-based solution enables all relevant stakeholders to work together collaboratively. Through a central data structure, shopvibes offers unique functionalities to increase data quality. Thus, product data can be optimized specifically for channels, sales partners or assortments. With the help of AI, clear recommendations for action are given for data optimization. The playout of data to all channels and partners is fully automated, without manual preparation or processing. This saves shopvibes up to 90% of the effort and at the same time ensures maximum and consistent data quality in all channels. With the help of the analytics features, important insights are highlighted and can be implemented directly in the solution. As a result, analyses are implemented directly and potentials are exploited more quickly. shopvibes' intuitive all-in-one solution is perfectly tailored for small and medium-sized brands, manufacturers and retailers throughout Europe that sell multiple products on multiple channels.
OneChannelAdmin
onechanneladmin.com
OneChannelAdmin is a leading SaaS eCommerce company. Our mission is to disrupt and innovate the ecommerce software solutions industry with a refreshing approach. By centralizing mission critical eCommerce operations in a single robust platform, we enable brands and retailers to confidently scale their business and overcome the complexities that come with growth and expansions. The founders were top performing online sellers before developing OneChannelAdmin. With our combined sellers eCommerce experience and software development skills, we know the challenges brands and retailers face in their daily operations, and we strive to focus on providing relevant solutions and capabilities along with timely white glove customer support. End-to-End eCommerce Platform, for anyone that sells in-store & online.
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our solution suggests relevant tags based on your brand's product images.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Accelerate online revenue growth, scale seamlessly and optimize your customer experience with an intelligent B2B/B2C web store platform and mobile app. Billtrust eCommerce is purpose-built for wholesale distributors and manufacturing businesses to stay competitive and innovate with an integrated, holistic solution. Scale seamlessly: Manage complex product catalogs, data and assets at any size or stage of business with one turnkey platform. Gain efficiency and simplify with a solution that integrates with your ERP and includes everything from Product Information Management (PIM) and search, to content management, marketing and payments. Provide the best customer experience: Give your customers the flexibility and simplicity to find and order what they need, when they need it. With a robust product recommendation engine, intelligent search and a fully-integrated mobile app, your customers can order, repurchase and track easily, anytime, anywhere. Optimize cash flow: Minimize the friction between making a sale and posting payment while boosting your cash flow when you consolidate your sales, invoicing and payment processes across a single vendor.
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce is an all-in-one AI-powered platform that helps B2B wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers digitize their end-to-end sales; right from recording new leads to taking orders, payments, and more! Users can take orders at tradeshows, online, or on the field; find hidden upsell opportunities, and make data-backed decisions with advanced reporting. WizCommerce integrates with all websites, ERPs, CRMs, and e-commerce platforms, helping users manage all their businesses inside one platform.
STEL Order
stelorder.com
STEL Solutions is a provider of software solutions for the Field and Home Services industry, with over 10 years of experience. Based in southern Spain, its main product is STEL Order, which helps over 5,000 clients across more than 100 countries streamline their businesses and simplify their lives every day. STEL Order is a comprehensive field service management software that provides a fully integrated approach to managing home service businesses. It eliminates the need for multiple software solutions for different aspects of operations and management. STEL Order provides a single location to organize jobs, work orders, scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, expense tracking, accounting functions, and much more. Its unified platform is capable of delivering real-time information to all users with simultaneous access across multiple platforms and locations, even when offline. When field workers use STEL Order to complete a work order, they can immediately generate an invoice and collect payment from the customer on their mobile device utilizing integrations with industry-leading payment processing platforms like Stripe and PayPal. This information and documentation are available in real-time to other users regardless of the device, OS, or location used to access STEL Order (cloud-based iOS, Android, and web apps). A work order can be generated from a job request and assigned to a field tech who is notified on the app, ensuring end-to-end document traceability. The notification includes the job site, parts needed, contact information, and any other pertinent details. The tech can contact the customer directly through the app prior to arriving or schedule the visit for a later date, and include other team members on the event using the shared calendar feature. STEL Order can be used to monitor the status and location of technicians using the integrated calendar and GPS tracking functions. It ensures that no service maintenance contract falls through the gaps with advanced asset management, including the ability to automate tasks and notify both the main office and technicians of pending service needs. Users can customize templates and invoicing processes to meet unique business needs. With STEL Order, users can contact dedicated account managers via phone, chat, and email to solve any issues. A full library of videos and support articles is available to ensure a smooth onboarding process, as well as regularly scheduled workshops with STEL Order's top-rated Customer Happiness team.
LazyChat
lazychat-landing.vercel.app
LazyChat is an social-commerce platform for selling directly from your social media inbox. Features include inventory and product catalog management, easy checkout, automated chatbot, cart abandonment automation, broadcast, and more. Reduce response time with automated customer support and manage your business with various integrations.
Kentro.io
kentro.io
Kentro: The Next-Generation ERP for E-Commerce In an era where e-commerce operations demand agility and efficiency, Kentro emerges as the modern alternative to traditional ERP systems like NetSuite or SAP. As a cloud-based, multi-channel ERP, Kentro is designed specifically for the e-commerce landscape, offering a suite of features that streamline operations at a fraction of the cost and complexity. Why Choose Kentro? Modern ERP Solution: Built for the E-Commerce age, Kentro outperforms old-school systems with its intuitive design and advanced capabilities. Cost-Effective: Experience the power of a high-end ERP system like NetSuite or SAP, but at a much more accessible price point. User-Friendly Interface: Navigate through your e-commerce operations with an interface that’s both easy to use and highly effective. Real-Time Operation: Stay ahead with real-time inventory management, order fulfillment, and supply chain insights. Key Features: Built-in B2B Online Store: Seamless management of both customer and business sales. Real-Time Inventory Management: Always know your stock levels and manage them efficiently. Order Fulfillment & Routing: Smooth and automated order processing. Drop-Ship Automations: Simplify your drop-shipping process. Supply Chain Management: Gain complete control over your supply chain. Product Catalog Management: Easily manage and update your product listings. Multi-Channel Listing: Integrate and synchronize your sales across various platforms. Workflow Automation: Customizable rules engine to automate your daily tasks. Accounting Automation: Keep your financial data synchronized and updated. Vendor/Supplier Dashboard: Dedicated portals for your business partners. Communication Automation: Automated email and SMS notifications and alerts. Refund Management: Streamline your refund processes. Custom API Integration: Open Channel and Store APIs for bespoke integrations. Your E-Commerce Operations, Redefined Kentro is more than an ERP; it’s a strategic partner in your e-commerce journey. With direct integrations to over 100 external tools and 5000+ zaps, Kentro bridges the gap between disparate processes, turning complex operations into streamlined workflows. Ready to transform your e-commerce operations? Discover the Kentro difference today!
GeekSeller
geekseller.com
Multichannel Inventory and Order Management Platform. Sell on Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Google, Wayfair, and more.
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio enables digital sales growth for brands with the world's first end-to-end drop ship and marketplace platform. Our all-encompassing, B2B automation hub supports all systems, protocols and vendors while seamlessly exposing brands to a global retail ecosystem. Cymbio supports over 800 retailers, marketplaces, department stores and boutiques (such as Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Macy's, Farfetch, Urban Outfitters) and serves hundreds of brands, including Steve Madden, Marchesa, Camper and more. We are proud to automate the full retail set-up for brands without changing any current systems or processes, streamlining product data, imagery, mapping, taxonomy, inventory syncing, orders, billing, tracking, returns, and so much more.
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce, product content syndication, and seller and vendor onboarding. It processes over two trillion products a month for over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI, handling more monthly data requests than Google’s consumer search service.
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the Ideal Order™ ratio as a gold-standard KPI, our objectives are to maximize efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction for each and every order. To do that, Etail Solutions has created a substantial arsenal of tools, purpose-built to manage the many-to-many data relationships in the online world: • Our integration platform stands apart in its ability to handle multiple protocols (APIs/EDI/Flat-files, etc.), aggregate and normalize data across sources, and seamlessly integrate your e-commerce ecosystem into an integrated network that you control, monitor and manage from a single, centralized platform, all while providing you with the transactional integrity and integrations to your core systems of record to keep your financials, inventory and all other data up-to date. • Our catalog and inventory management capabilities provide you with unparalleled control for managing how you sell, allocate, publish and optimize inventory, across all sales channels and sales channel types, as well as efficiently managing and planning your inventory placement and fulfillment across a multi-location fulfillment network. This comes from the ability to link every listing across all online channels and every source of inventory availability to single master SKU in the base unit of measure for every item you sell. • Our Order Management System is a full-blown Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform and will optimize each order across: • Any method (Owned inventory or supplier-owned, your DC, a distributor, retail or drop-shipper or even cross-docking) • Any locations or location types – 3PLs, Distributors, Multiple DCs and even across multiple systems of record. • Any packaging (cartonization) – optimize box sizes, quantities or even banding to minimize freight costs. • Any carriers and service levels, saving you money on every order. The more expansive your fulfillment network, the more money we can save you. • Multi-location Inventory Planning – Minimize fulfillment and carrying costs by understanding Ideal Demand by SKU by fulfillment location. Easily aggregate demand across all channels and understand the true velocity by location for a SKU, based on the inventory that should have shipped from each location, not what did ship from each location. • Our Ideal Order Insights & Analytics can simulate the best-case scenario for all of your eCommerce operations and gives you the data of how to make it happen in real life for every order! Ideal order will help you make informed decisions on how to minimize lost net income and how to maximize profits from your business’s e-commerce – all the way from supply chain operations to inventory management, order fulfillment and delivery. • And so, so much more – Multi-channel PIM, global pricing controls with multi-currency, ERP & WMS integrations, listing lifecycle management, competitive and automated repricing, taxonomy controls, job automation and controls and more... Etail Solutions has grown over the years by solving one complex real-world commerce problem after another. We build each and every feature and function to optimize our client’s ability to grow and scale profitably, with a mission to create an ideal commerce environment for each and every one of our clients! Client Success: After being on our platform for just 1 year, clients' average rate of growth was 138%. After being on the platform for 2 years, clients' average rate of growth increased by another 70% when compared to their first year's end. When compared to the beginning of their first year, clients' average rate of growth was 282% in the first two years.
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that’s accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination. Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf.
Listing Mirror
listingmirror.com
Listing Mirror is a Multi-Channel Management Software designed for people and companies that sell online. Listing Mirror integrates with the popular marketplaces and allows you to manage listings, shipping, and inventory from one user-interface. -Replicate product listings, manage them, and send them to the marketplaces of your choosing. -Manage and sync inventories between everywhere you sell. -Connect to your existing fulfillment process, including Amazon FBA and other 3PLs. -Use other cool tools in the software, like Inventory Forecasting. -Save tons of time by syncing all of your sales channels in minutes! From product listing data to inventory management, we offer comprehensive, multi-channel solutions to save time and reduce errors when selling online. Our powerful software automates and leverages your multi-channel selling so you can think about growth. Best of all, Listing Mirror offers personalized support via phone or email, so everything works the way you need. JULY 2022 UPDATE: We just released an amazing Inventory Forecasting Tool. This tool now comes with your Listing Mirror subscription! Sell More, Work Less™ with Listing Mirror.
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated with your ecommerce webshop. The iPaper platform is built to fit your business and we offer advanced features to fully automate your setup.
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer is a global-leading PIM (Product Information Management) platform that helps companies to automate complex B2B processes and connect their products to any enterprise sales platform or tool within or outside the organization across the entire supply chain. With individual onboarding tailored to your business coupled with the fastest onboarding in the industry (6-week average, compared to 6+ months with legacy solutions), it’s never been easier to implement a PIM. We’re committed to providing you with the best PIM on the market, which is why we give you: - The #1 PIM worldwide for customer satisfaction - Exclusive all-access trial, free for 30 days - Plug-and-play connectors for all your channels - All features included as standard Want to see what our customers have to say about working with us? Check out our case studies at saleslayer.com/casestudies
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management. Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico’s, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo’s intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com
Syndigo
syndigo.com
Syndigo is the first cloud-native solution that is purpose-built to deliver exceptional experiences across organizations, domains, and customers. Our MDM, PIM, PXM, Digital Shelf Analytics, Syndication, and Enhanced Content solutions, along with the largest integrated network for content distribution available, accelerate the success of retailers, brands, distributors, and manufacturers on their commerce journey with faster time to efficiency, productivity, and scalability. We’re trusted by over 14,000 enterprises worldwide to power their success on the digital shelf and work with organizations across a variety of key industries that include grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare.
Flxpoint
flxpoint.com
Flxpoint is your modern-day Retail Operations Platform built for connected commerce. Flxpoint connects your supply chain to your sales channels and fully automates ecommerce operations. Sell at scale without manual processes or custom development slowing you down.
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM is the world’s favorite Product Information Management (PIM) software for small and medium businesses due to its user-friendly interface, affordable pricing, easy and quick implementation, and stellar customer support. With Plytix PIM Software, you no longer need to jump back and forth between thousands of spreadsheets, folders, and media files to find, edit, and distribute your product information. You get a collaboration tool that helps you to streamline your product information management processes by providing a central source of truth that allows you and your whole team to organize, enrich, and distribute product information with ease—no more spreadsheets, no more headaches. Plytix PIM helps you to: * Get rid of data silos once and for all * Cut manual and repetitive tasks * Sell more with less work * Conquer multichannel commerce * Decrease your time-to-market …and so much more!
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (buying, procurement, merchandising, marketing, and distribution) all perceive products differently, and use different metrics to manage their activities. We see the most friction between marketing and the rest of the organisation, as it’s difficult to break marketing efforts down to the SKU level, as well as to make SKU-level data actionable in marketing. This results in the true cost of promotion not being calculated into product margin, which leads to overinvestment in bad products and underinvestment in potentially good products. Product performance management overcomes the difficulties described above by combining product data across marketing channels with business data about SKUs to create a combined view of true product performance. This can be used to drive marketing efforts or support critical business decisions (e.g. pricing or purchasing of products). The PPM platform also connects directly to the ad networks. With ROI Hunter, e-commerce marketers can build and launch more profitable campaigns all from the same platform.
OnWhatsApp
onwhats.app
The fastest commerce enabler to go live with a mobile friendly web store and take orders on WhatsApp. Think of it like Shopify for the masses at just a dollar per month!
Publitas
publitas.com
Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting a brand with the second group requires something more... and that's what Publitas provides. It offers an immersive, shoppable experience designed to inspire shoppers while complementing an online store, offline store, and eCommerce objectives. A customer has reported conversion rates from 40% to as much as 308% higher from their 'just browsing' audience when they viewed a Publitas publication. Over 2000 customers—including leading retailers such as METRO Cash & Carry, Crate & Barrel, and Williams-Sonoma—publish their catalogs online with Publitas to increase their reach and conversion. As an employer, Publitas cares about people and impact. This means that results matter more than hours spent. It wants everyone to work on their own terms and enjoy life as a digital nomad. Travel the globe or simply work from a trusty sofa. A user can connect remotely and be fully location independent. If a user gets more out of their day, so does Publitas! It values every individual and focuses on helping them find and improve their strengths and passions. During the hiring process, it ensures that candidates get real working experience in the position they're applying for. They will go through a sample of challenges and meet their future team members. Publitas likes to see itself as a diverse and international sports team, where each individual excels in their preferred playing position. To hire the best person with the right skills and cultural fit, it hires across the globe.
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as feed setup, order management, and data protection. Feedonomics gives you the freedom to focus on other areas of your business. As a merchant or an agency that supports one, you shouldn’t have to dedicate time and resources to cleaning up product data, setting up exports, troubleshooting errors, and staying up-to-date with feed requirements just to manage your product feeds.
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital customers while embracing a more sustainable and cost-effective path for your business. Powerful features like shopping buttons, videos, GIFs, enticing photo slideshows, customizable lead forms, embeds, and many more, will help you stand out amongst competitors. Advanced statistics and branding options are also available to help you offer your readers a memorable experience. Create workspaces, manage different projects, invite teammates, and assign different roles. Ensure brand consistency and collaborate with your team to create stunning publications. All in Flipsnack. Publishing through Flipsnack allows you to add rich media to your catalogs: video, audio, online forms, shopping widgets, captions, and more. Your catalog will work on all types of devices, including smartphones and tablets, and it can be easily embedded into any website.
Vroozi
vroozi.com
Vroozi is the leading cloud-based business purchasing and AP automation platform. Our fully automated procure-to-pay solution helps you grow faster and more profitably by digitizing your purchases, vendor invoices, expenses and payments. Vroozi's AI-powered solution is modern procurement for today's complex business environment. The highly-intuitive, user-friendly platform saves financial leaders time and money, while increasing spend controls and boosting efficiency. Vroozi is designed for high-growth organizations who want to empower their employees, automate AP and purchasing, and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. Vroozi’s P2P platform is used by companies of all sizes to lower costs, increase financial control and drive more value. Vroozi digitizes 100% of finance and procurement operations for a seamless user experience, including: • Marketplace: quickly find and purchase from approved suppliers anytime, anywhere • Purchase: track requests, approve purchase orders and centralize spend in a single location • Invoice: eliminate paper invoices with an integrated digital system. Increase efficiency, accuracy and cycles • Pay: easily approve, schedule and automate payments • Expense: simplify expense reporting and tracking • Spend Analytics: make more informed decisions with spend insights and intelligence • ERP Integrations: increase employee adoption by augmenting existing financial and ERP systems with a modern, easy-to-use buying experience
Sellercloud
sellercloud.com
At Sellercloud, we are dedicated to helping online retailers sell wherever products are sold. Our platform is integrated with more than 200 sales channels and marketplaces, helping you reach more customers and generate more sales. Our inventory and order management software provides a powerful set of tools to meet the challenges of multi-channel sales through synchronization, simplification and automation. Manage Orders, POs, Inventory, Shipping, and every stage in between with Sellercloud's full solution for any brand and business that sells online.
