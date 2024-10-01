App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Catalog Management Software - Norfolk Island
Catalog management software streamlines and centralizes e-commerce product data into a digital catalog, benefiting both sellers and buyers. It serves as a repository for product information in online businesses. Distinguishing it from Product Information Management (PIM) software, Catalog Management software focuses on enhancing product data through editing, adding, and modifying details, while PIM software takes a broader view. It ensures data quality by enabling administrators to update product details, empowering customers to make informed purchases. Sellers aid buyers by furnishing essential information such as product names, filters, descriptions, prices, and codes. Often integrated with e-commerce content marketing tools, some solutions are also available as open-source platforms supported by user communities.
Submit New App
Flipsnack
flipsnack.com
Flipsnack is the fastest PDF to flipbook converter on the market. Bring your PDFs to life, transforming them into life-like publications with a 3D flip-page effect. Alternatively, you can use our Design Studio to easily create engaging flipbooks from scratch. Bring your printed catalogs to digital c...
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (...
OnWhatsApp
onwhats.app
The fastest commerce enabler to go live with a mobile friendly web store and take orders on WhatsApp. Think of it like Shopify for the masses at just a dollar per month!
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Accelerate online revenue growth, scale seamlessly and optimize your customer experience with an intelligent B2B/B2C web store platform and mobile app. Billtrust eCommerce is purpose-built for wholesale distributors and manufacturing businesses to stay competitive and innovate with an integrated, ho...
iPaper
ipaper.io
iPaper is a digital catalog platform that lets you convert your printed leaflets and catalogs into fully interactive digital shopping experiences. Capture shopper’s attention with product images and videos. Drive traffic and sales with in-catalog shopping over email, WhatsApp or directly integrated ...
STEL Order
stelorder.com
STEL Solutions is a provider of software solutions for the Field and Home Services industry, with over 10 years of experience. Based in southern Spain, its main product is STEL Order, which helps over 5,000 clients across more than 100 countries streamline their businesses and simplify their lives e...
Publitas
publitas.com
Help online shoppers discover what they love. Sell more. ~50% of shoppers know what they want; they search, select, and checkout. The others? They like to browse, discover, and be inspired. The online store is fine for the first group; however, connecting your brand with the second group requires so...
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, a...
Catalog Bar
catalogbar.com
Catalog Bar is a web and mobile storefront for organizations who have a sales team, dealers, retailers and stores for selling their products.
Sellercloud
sellercloud.com
At Sellercloud, we are dedicated to helping online retailers sell wherever products are sold. Our platform is integrated with more than 200 sales channels and marketplaces, helping you reach more customers and generate more sales. Our inventory and order management software provides a powerful set o...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, ...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce is an all-in-one AI-powered platform that helps B2B wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers digitize their end-to-end sales; right from recording new leads to taking orders, payments, and more! Users can take orders at tradeshows, online, or on the field; find hidden upsell opportuni...
GeekSeller
geekseller.com
Multichannel Inventory and Order Management Platform. Sell on Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Google, Wayfair, and more.
Vroozi
vroozi.com
Vroozi is the leading cloud-based business purchasing and AP automation platform. Our fully automated procure-to-pay solution helps you grow faster and more profitably by digitizing your purchases, vendor invoices, expenses and payments. Vroozi's AI-powered solution is modern procurement for today's...
SimplyDepo
simplydepo.com
SimplyDepo is a cloud-based web and mobile solution that helps small and medium wholesalers and retailers drive revenue and save time. Its features include order management, product catalog, customer management, and analytics. Its mobile app enables sales representatives to write orders and manage i...
ShopVibes
shop-vibes.de
shopvibes combines Product Information Management (PIM), Feed / Channel Management and Digital Shelf Analytics in one central system and thus enables holistic optimization across all sales channels. shopvibes thus supports brands, manufacturers and retailers in multi-channel sales throughout Europe....
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce,...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM is the world’s favorite Product Information Management (PIM) software for small and medium businesses due to its user-friendly interface, affordable pricing, easy and quick implementation, and stellar customer support. With Plytix PIM Software, you no longer need to jump back and forth ...
Okkular.io
okkular.io
Okkular's Tag-Gen helps retailers in Fashion and Furniture by creating a seamless merchandising process, enabling efficient product discovery and online product onboarding. The Okkular Tag-Gen solution helps automate the product tagging process using state of the art deep learning technology. Our so...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio enables digital sales growth for brands with the world's first end-to-end drop ship and marketplace platform. Our all-encompassing, B2B automation hub supports all systems, protocols and vendors while seamlessly exposing brands to a global retail ecosystem. Cymbio supports over 800 retailers,...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 14,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that’s accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert service...
Listing Mirror
listingmirror.com
Listing Mirror is a Multi-Channel Management Software designed for people and companies that sell online. Listing Mirror integrates with the popular marketplaces and allows you to manage listings, shipping, and inventory from one user-interface. -Replicate product listings, manage them, and send the...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer is a global-leading PIM (Product Information Management) platform that helps companies to automate complex B2B processes and connect their products to any enterprise sales platform or tool within or outside the organization across the entire supply chain. With individual onboarding tailo...
Stedger
stedger.com
Our Solution: Stedger is a state-of-the-art SaaS that integrates effortlessly with leading eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Prestashop, and Magento. Our integration extends to suppliers and brands who are associated with these eCommerce stores. Key Features: Automated Product Creation: Customers...
OneChannelAdmin
onechanneladmin.com
OneChannelAdmin is a leading SaaS eCommerce company. Our mission is to disrupt and innovate the ecommerce software solutions industry with a refreshing approach. By centralizing mission critical eCommerce operations in a single robust platform, we enable brands and retailers to confidently scale the...
LazyChat
lazychat-landing.vercel.app
LazyChat is an social-commerce platform for selling directly from your social media inbox. Features include inventory and product catalog management, easy checkout, automated chatbot, cart abandonment automation, broadcast, and more. Reduce response time with automated customer support and manage yo...
Kentro.io
kentro.io
Kentro: The Next-Generation ERP for E-Commerce In an era where e-commerce operations demand agility and efficiency, Kentro emerges as the modern alternative to traditional ERP systems like NetSuite or SAP. As a cloud-based, multi-channel ERP, Kentro is designed specifically for the e-commerce landsc...
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the I...
Syndigo
syndigo.com
Syndigo is the first cloud-native solution that is purpose-built to deliver exceptional experiences across organizations, domains, and customers. Our MDM, PIM, PXM, Digital Shelf Analytics, Syndication, and Enhanced Content solutions, along with the largest integrated network for content distributio...
Flxpoint
flxpoint.com
Flxpoint is your modern-day Retail Operations Platform built for connected commerce. Flxpoint connects your supply chain to your sales channels and fully automates ecommerce operations. Sell at scale without manual processes or custom development slowing you down.