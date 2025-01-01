App store for web apps

Catalog Management Software
Top Catalog Management Software

Catalog management software streamlines and centralizes e-commerce product data into a digital catalog, benefiting both sellers and buyers. It serves as a repository for product information in online businesses. Distinguishing it from Product Information Management (PIM) software, Catalog Management software focuses on enhancing product data through editing, adding, and modifying details, while PIM software takes a broader view. It ensures data quality by enabling administrators to update product details, empowering customers to make informed purchases. Sellers aid buyers by furnishing essential information such as product names, filters, descriptions, prices, and codes. Often integrated with e-commerce content marketing tools, some solutions are also available as open-source platforms supported by user communities.

ROI Hunter

ROI Hunter

roihunter.com

ROI Hunter is a product performance management platform that helps retailers analyze product data to improve marketing strategies and drive informed business decisions.

Flipsnack

Flipsnack

flipsnack.com

Flipsnack transforms PDFs into interactive flipbooks, allowing users to add multimedia and collaborate on projects easily.

OnWhatsApp

OnWhatsApp

onwhats.app

OnWhatsApp allows users to create mobile-friendly web stores and manage orders via WhatsApp for a low monthly fee.

Catalog Bar

Catalog Bar

catalogbar.com

Catalog Bar is a web and mobile app that provides a storefront for organizations to manage sales through teams, dealers, and retailers.

Billtrust

Billtrust

billtrust.com

Billtrust is an app that streamlines invoicing, collections, and payments for businesses, automating accounts receivable processes to enhance cash flow and customer experience.

iPaper

iPaper

ipaper.io

iPaper converts printed catalogs into interactive digital formats, enabling shopping via email, WhatsApp, or ecommerce integration.

STEL Order

STEL Order

stelorder.com

STEL Order is a field service management software that integrates job scheduling, invoicing, and asset management for home service businesses.

Publitas

Publitas

publitas.com

Publitas is a digital publishing platform that transforms static documents into interactive, web-based publications, enhancing reader engagement and analytics.

Sellercloud

Sellercloud

sellercloud.com

Sellercloud is an e-commerce management platform that helps online retailers manage inventory, orders, and product listings across multiple sales channels.

Akeneo

Akeneo

akeneo.com

Akeneo is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that helps businesses manage and enhance product data across multiple channels for better customer experiences.

Feedonomics

Feedonomics

app.feedonomics.com

Feedonomics is a data feed management platform that optimizes product catalogs for ecommerce across multiple channels, automating updates and ensuring compliance.

Vroozi

Vroozi

vroozi.com

Vroozi is a cloud-based platform for automating business purchasing and accounts payable processes to improve procurement efficiency and financial oversight.

GeekSeller

GeekSeller

geekseller.com

GeekSeller is a multichannel inventory and order management app that helps businesses manage stock and orders efficiently across various e-commerce platforms.

WizCommerce

WizCommerce

wizcommerce.com

WizCommerce is an AI-powered B2B platform for wholesalers and distributors to manage sales, orders, payments, and inventory effectively.

Productsup

Productsup

productsup.com

Productsup is a P2C platform that optimizes product data management, enabling brands to manage and syndicate product content across multiple channels.

Salsify

Salsify

salsify.com

Salsify is a Product Information Management platform that centralizes product data, ensuring consistency and accuracy across various e-commerce channels.

ShopVibes

ShopVibes

shop-vibes.de

ShopVibes is a central system for managing product information, optimizing data for sales channels, and providing analytics for brands and retailers in Europe.

SimplyDepo

SimplyDepo

simplydepo.com

SimplyDepo is a cloud-based app for wholesalers and retailers that streamlines order management, inventory tracking, and customer management for improved efficiency.

Cymbio

Cymbio

cym.bio

Cymbio is a B2B platform that automates drop shipping and marketplace operations, aiding brands in managing product listings, inventory, and orders across multiple retailers.

1WorldSync

1WorldSync

1worldsync.com

1WorldSync helps brands and retailers manage and distribute accurate product content across digital channels for informed consumer decisions.

Plytix

Plytix

plytix.com

Plytix is a Product Information Management (PIM) software that helps businesses organize, manage, and distribute product data efficiently across multiple channels.

Okkular.io

Okkular.io

okkular.io

Okkular.io's Tag-Gen automates product tagging for fashion and furniture retailers, using deep learning to suggest tags from product images for easier discovery and onboarding.

Listing Mirror

Listing Mirror

listingmirror.com

Listing Mirror is a multi-channel management software that helps online sellers manage product listings, inventory, and shipping across various marketplaces from one platform.

Sales Layer

Sales Layer

saleslayer.com

Sales Layer is a cloud-based product information management (PIM) system that automates complex product data processes and ensures consistent information across sales channels.

Stedger

Stedger

stedger.com

Stedger is a SaaS that integrates with eCommerce platforms to automate product creation, stock updates, and order management for resellers and suppliers.

OneChannelAdmin

OneChannelAdmin

onechanneladmin.com

OneChannelAdmin is an eCommerce platform that centralizes operations for brands and retailers, supporting both online and in-store sales.

LazyChat

LazyChat

lazychat-landing.vercel.app

LazyChat is a social-commerce platform that facilitates selling through messaging apps, offering inventory management, automated support, and streamlined customer interactions.

Kentro.io

Kentro.io

kentro.io

Kentro.io is a cloud-based ERP solution for e-commerce that streamlines operations like inventory management, order fulfillment, and accounting with ease of integration.

Etail Solutions

Etail Solutions

etailsolutions.com

Etail Solutions is a commerce integration platform that streamlines eCommerce operations, including inventory management, order processing, and customer engagement.

Syndigo

Syndigo

syndigo.com

Syndigo is a cloud-based platform for managing, syndicating, and analyzing product information across various retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Flxpoint

Flxpoint

flxpoint.com

Flxpoint is a cloud-based platform that automates ecommerce operations by integrating inventory management across sales channels for efficient order processing.

