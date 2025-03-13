Top Career Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Career management software helps organizations support employees in their individual career growth. These tools enable HR teams to track progress, skills, and experience, facilitating the development and retention of internal talent. Simultaneously, career management solutions assist employees in honing their skills and setting career objectives. Features may include employee development programs, self-assessments, manager support, internal talent discovery, mobility management, predictive analytics, reporting, networking opportunities, and more. Such solutions are valuable across all industries, company sizes, and departments. They are often integrated with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and performance management software.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is a workplace learning platform that offers tools for training, content delivery, and progress tracking to enhance employee skills and performance.
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that enhances employee goal achievement and feedback, fostering a culture of performance in organizations.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Kahuna enables users to sell subscriptions for their expertise, using a custom AI-helper tailored to their specific knowledge.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is a platform for coaching and mentoring programs that helps develop individuals and teams within organizations.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
Culture Amp is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to improve workplace culture and drive performance.
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching offers scalable, personalized coaching online, enabling employee development and engagement through a global network of coaches and measurable outcomes.
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50 is an AI-driven app for real-time feedback and skills mapping, supporting employee career growth and internal mobility within organizations.
Edform
edform.com
Edform is a platform connecting employers with talented students and graduates for career development and engagement opportunities.
Leadr
leadr.com
Leadr is a digital workspace that provides tools for leadership development, team meetings, feedback, goal setting, and performance tracking to improve organizational health.
Progression
progression.co
Progression is a career development platform that helps organizations define growth paths, measure progress, and empower employees to manage their careers.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.
Marlee
getmarlee.com
Marlee is an AI-based coaching app that helps individuals and teams improve performance and achieve various personal and professional goals through data-driven insights.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is a digital platform that connects employees with certified coaches for personalized coaching programs, enhancing talent development and organizational growth.
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
TaskHuman is a coaching platform that connects users with coaches for personalized guidance in personal and professional development through one-on-one and group sessions.
Growthspace
growthspace.com
Growthspace is a talent development platform that connects employees with global experts for personalized skill development and coaching.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange is a professional development platform that enables users to access and manage upskilling resources through analytics and a curated content marketplace.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.
Zavvy
zavvy.io
Zavvy is an AI-driven platform for managing talent through automated career development, training, and performance management in one tool.
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
Thrive offers outplacement solutions to help organizations support employees during layoffs, providing personalized career transition assistance.
Klaar
klaarhq.com
Klaar is a B2B SaaS platform for performance management, goals tracking, feedback, mentoring, and employee engagement, using AI for real-time insights and improved team performance.
Insala
insala.com
Insala offers a mentoring solution that includes consulting, training, and software to help organizations implement effective mentoring programs tailored to their needs.
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that provides visual insights and real-time data on development progress, code reviews, and team performance.
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove is a performance management app that aligns employee goals with company objectives, tracks performance, and enhances employee engagement.
