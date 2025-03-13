App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Career Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Career Management Software

Career management software helps organizations support employees in their individual career growth. These tools enable HR teams to track progress, skills, and experience, facilitating the development and retention of internal talent. Simultaneously, career management solutions assist employees in honing their skills and setting career objectives. Features may include employee development programs, self-assessments, manager support, internal talent discovery, mobility management, predictive analytics, reporting, networking opportunities, and more. Such solutions are valuable across all industries, company sizes, and departments. They are often integrated with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and performance management software.

Submit New App


Lattice

Lattice

lattice.com

Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.

Schoox

Schoox

schoox.com

Schoox is a workplace learning platform that offers tools for training, content delivery, and progress tracking to enhance employee skills and performance.

Mesh AI

Mesh AI

mesh.ai

Mesh is a performance management platform that enhances employee goal achievement and feedback, fostering a culture of performance in organizations.

BetterUp

BetterUp

betterup.com

BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.

Valence

Valence

valence.co

Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.

Leapsome

Leapsome

leapsome.com

Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.

Kahuna

Kahuna

joinkahuna.com

Kahuna enables users to sell subscriptions for their expertise, using a custom AI-helper tailored to their specific knowledge.

Workhuman

Workhuman

workhuman.com

Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.

Draup

Draup

draup.com

Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.

Torch

Torch

torch.io

Torch is a platform for coaching and mentoring programs that helps develop individuals and teams within organizations.

Culture Amp

Culture Amp

cultureamp.com

Culture Amp is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to improve workplace culture and drive performance.

EZRA Coaching

EZRA Coaching

helloezra.com

EZRA Coaching offers scalable, personalized coaching online, enabling employee development and engagement through a global network of coaches and measurable outcomes.

Fuel50

Fuel50

fuel50careerdrive.com

Fuel50 is an AI-driven app for real-time feedback and skills mapping, supporting employee career growth and internal mobility within organizations.

Edform

Edform

edform.com

Edform is a platform connecting employers with talented students and graduates for career development and engagement opportunities.

Leadr

Leadr

leadr.com

Leadr is a digital workspace that provides tools for leadership development, team meetings, feedback, goal setting, and performance tracking to improve organizational health.

Progression

Progression

progression.co

Progression is a career development platform that helps organizations define growth paths, measure progress, and empower employees to manage their careers.

Peoplelogic

Peoplelogic

peoplelogic.ai

Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.

Marlee

Marlee

getmarlee.com

Marlee is an AI-based coaching app that helps individuals and teams improve performance and achieve various personal and professional goals through data-driven insights.

Sympa

Sympa

sympa.com

Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.

CoachHub

CoachHub

coachhub.io

CoachHub is a digital platform that connects employees with certified coaches for personalized coaching programs, enhancing talent development and organizational growth.

TaskHuman

TaskHuman

taskhuman.com

TaskHuman is a coaching platform that connects users with coaches for personalized guidance in personal and professional development through one-on-one and group sessions.

Growthspace

Growthspace

growthspace.com

Growthspace is a talent development platform that connects employees with global experts for personalized skill development and coaching.

OneRange

OneRange

onerange.co

OneRange is a professional development platform that enables users to access and manage upskilling resources through analytics and a curated content marketplace.

Juno Journey

Juno Journey

junojourney.com

Juno Journey is an employee development platform that helps businesses onboard, enable, develop, and retain staff through personalized learning programs.

Zavvy

Zavvy

zavvy.io

Zavvy is an AI-driven platform for managing talent through automated career development, training, and performance management in one tool.

Thrive

Thrive

thrivemycareer.com

Thrive offers outplacement solutions to help organizations support employees during layoffs, providing personalized career transition assistance.

Klaar

Klaar

klaarhq.com

Klaar is a B2B SaaS platform for performance management, goals tracking, feedback, mentoring, and employee engagement, using AI for real-time insights and improved team performance.

Insala

Insala

insala.com

Insala offers a mentoring solution that includes consulting, training, and software to help organizations implement effective mentoring programs tailored to their needs.

Snapshot Reviews

Snapshot Reviews

snapshot.reviews

Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that provides visual insights and real-time data on development progress, code reviews, and team performance.

WorkDove

WorkDove

workdove.com

WorkDove is a performance management app that aligns employee goals with company objectives, tracks performance, and enhances employee engagement.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.