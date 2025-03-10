Top Career Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Career management software helps organizations support employees in their individual career growth. These tools enable HR teams to track progress, skills, and experience, facilitating the development and retention of internal talent. Simultaneously, career management solutions assist employees in honing their skills and setting career objectives. Features may include employee development programs, self-assessments, manager support, internal talent discovery, mobility management, predictive analytics, reporting, networking opportunities, and more. Such solutions are valuable across all industries, company sizes, and departments. They are often integrated with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and performance management software.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is a workplace learning platform that offers tools for training, content delivery, and progress tracking to enhance employee skills and performance.
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that enhances employee goal achievement and feedback, fostering a culture of performance in organizations.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Kahuna enables users to sell subscriptions for their expertise, using a custom AI-helper tailored to their specific knowledge.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven insights for HR and sales leaders to improve talent recruitment and sales strategies.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is a platform for coaching and mentoring programs that helps develop individuals and teams within organizations.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
Culture Amp is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to improve workplace culture and drive performance.
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching offers scalable, personalized coaching online, enabling employee development and engagement through a global network of coaches and measurable outcomes.
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50 is an AI-driven app for real-time feedback and skills mapping, supporting employee career growth and internal mobility within organizations.
Edform
edform.com
Edform is a platform connecting employers with talented students and graduates for career development and engagement opportunities.
Leadr
leadr.com
Leadr is a digital workspace that provides tools for leadership development, team meetings, feedback, goal setting, and performance tracking to improve organizational health.
Progression
progression.co
Progression is a career development platform that helps organizations define growth paths, measure progress, and empower employees to manage their careers.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.
Marlee
getmarlee.com
Marlee is an AI-based coaching app that helps individuals and teams improve performance and achieve various personal and professional goals through data-driven insights.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is a digital platform that connects employees with certified coaches for personalized coaching programs, enhancing talent development and organizational growth.
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Performance, and Mentorship.
Growthspace
growthspace.com
Drive business KPIs through expert-led development programs with Growthspace. Designed to launch, manage, and measure impact across the full spectrum of learning experiences, including individual or team programs, the platform delivers efficiency and impact across the business. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and our network of over 2,000 global experts, covering over 80 skill sets and 50+ languages - Growthspace helps hundreds of customers, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Deloitte, and the United States Government, to improve business performance by over 5%, lower attrition by 10% and increase promotable base by 30% - ensuring that L&D is mission critical. The platform is uniquely efficient: our AI matching ensures the right expert is matched with each individual or group, and our unique sprint model guarantees over 95% completion rates and demonstrable results. Growthspace is here to help you achieve your organization’s highest potential. Fast. Easy. Flexible. Learn more and meet with us.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the mission by: ● Building a frictionless user experience leveraging data and advanced technology ● Delivering tailored, premium content to every user, agnostic of providers ● Empowering businesses to strategize, oversee, and enhance skill development through comprehensive analytics We lead the upskilling revolution by aligning corporate objectives, individual aspirations, and learning providers' offerings. Focusing on utilization and workflow automation, we optimize learning investments, saving our clients time and money.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is a personalized employee development platform providing businesses with the tools to engage their people and empower them to grow professionally by how they - onboard, enable, develop, and retain them throughout the employee life cycle. Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact. Only Juno Journey enables L+D teams to seamlessly integrate relevant external content from 100+ platforms into development paths for each individual employee, and to easily track and manage learning journeys company-wide. The result is L+D teams that spend less time managing software, employees who are more engaged, and companies that win in the global tech economy. High-growth companies partner with Juno Journey to grow, engage, upskill, and retain their workforce at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional learning solutions.
Zavvy
zavvy.io
Zavvy is an AI-enhanced All-in-One Platform for managing your talent. Performance, development, and training - all in one tool.
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
The Thrive Career Wellness Platform offers modern outplacement solutions to help organizations navigate layoffs and provide departing employees with career transition support. The award-winning digital platform is reimagining outplacement for the future of work - by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized high-touch support. Our approach is designed to meet the unique needs of every individual as we help them move their careers forward. Everyone deserves a job they love, where they can grow and fulfill their potential. That is how we define achieving career wellness. Learn more at thrivemycareer.com
Klaar
klaarhq.com
Klaar is a B2B SaaS Performance, Development, and Engagement platform that fits the way you work. Its modules on Performance Management, Goals & OKRs, 360 Feedback, Mentoring & Coaching, Engagement, and Org Chart empower companies to develop & retain high performing & engaged teams. Klaar's AI-powered Conversational Performance Management platform eliminates the stress and bias of performance management with timely AI-powered insights that help teams identify areas for improvement, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately drive better performance & careers. Built and implemented by ex-HR leaders, Klaar is the only platform that doesn't just help you manage performance - it also empowers you to predict and improve performance in real time. Flexible and integrated with all your business tools, Klaar is always updated and eliminates any double work for business and HR teams. You can easily launch flexible Performance Reviews, identify top performers via Calibrations, align & track Goals and OKRs, automate 360 Feedback, create a culture of continuous learning via Mentoring, and listen to & act on the most important employee feedback via eNPS, Surveys, and Pulse.
Insala
insala.com
Empower participants and drive measurable results with Insala's comprehensive mentoring solution. Get support where you need it - our solutions consist of consulting, training, and mentoring software. We have 25+ years of experience working with clients in many industries. Trusted by US Bank, Societe Generalle, Open University, Channel 4, Nestle Purina, Ralph Lauren and more. Harness the power of your mentoring program with a solution tailored to fit the unique needs of your organization.
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineering tools such as Jira and GitHub, Snapshot makes the software development process more visible. By helping codify and measure progress it provides transparency and alignment across individuals and teams resulting in higher velocity, real time data and job satisfaction. Snapshot connects daily activity with overall company performance backed with AI, infusing context and relevance into daily work that leads to higher-performing, more fulfilled engineers.
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance, and talent management platform powers the employee experience. Its customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers organizations to align around core values and cascading OKRs/goals, execute and document regular coaching and development (check-ins, IDPs), increase employee engagement and dialogue (employee sentiment/pulse, recognition, surveys), automate performance reviews and 360 feedback, and streamline leadership succession (9-box). By combining easy-to-use, powerful software with a world-class customer success team, WorkDove builds long-lasting relationships with its customers. As an ADP Marketplace Partner, WorkDove can connect directly to people data with a dedicated ADP Talent Bundle while also integrating with over 30 other HRIS/payroll systems.
