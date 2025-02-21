Top Career Management Software - Togo

Workhuman

workhuman.com

Founded in 1999, Workhuman has been committed to building human workplaces that recognize the value and potential of every employee. Today, it helps HR and business leaders from some of the world’s biggest organizations like LinkedIn, Cisco, Eaton, Whirlpool, and Intuit build human connections on a global scale to drive ROI. Positive employee experiences are no longer a nice-to-have; they are a business imperative. Workhuman Cloud is a secure SaaS platform with more than six million users in over 30 languages across 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. Its solutions fuel company culture through recognition, engagement, performance, work-life harmony, inclusion, and belonging. Combined with the unmatched unique business insights from Workhuman IQ, it provides leaders with proactive insight and tools that cannot be found in any other HR solution. These insights are used to understand issues as they develop and to help make the right decisions to align business objectives and deliver immediate impact. The company has dual headquarters in Framingham, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. It has been featured on The Great Places to Work list in Ireland for eight consecutive years and was named #1 in 2019; it is a Boston Globe Top Place to Work for seven years running and is Great Place to Work Certified in the USA.