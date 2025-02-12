Top Career Management Software - South Sudan

EZRA Coaching

helloezra.com

EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. Their parent company, The Adecco Group, is a fortune 500 provider of HR services and with more than 50 years of experience in executive coaching, providing EZRA with a bench of 2000+ coaches worldwide. EZRA coaches provide personalized learning and development, and their technology enables this at scale by removing the administrative burden, logistical challenges, and costs traditionally associated with coaching. The technology empowers leaders to measure the impact on every program and provides insight and reports within the app. Administrators can measure how many coaching sessions have taken place, the feedback and sentiment of those sessions, and the video, audio, and coach quality ratings. The built-in EZRA Measure assessment allows leaders to understand aggregate data about what outcomes they've received and what behavioral changes have taken place. Typical business outcomes include a 14% increase in retention, 77% increase in loyalty to the company. Typical behavioral outcomes include significant increases in competencies like EQ, communication, managing conflict, resilience, and leading change. EZRA is supported in all major languages, countries, and continents.