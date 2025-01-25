Top Career Management Software - Solomon Islands

Find the right software and services.
Career management software helps organizations support employees in their individual career growth. These tools enable HR teams to track progress, skills, and experience, facilitating the development and retention of internal talent. Simultaneously, career management solutions assist employees in honing their skills and setting career objectives. Features may include employee development programs, self-assessments, manager support, internal talent discovery, mobility management, predictive analytics, reporting, networking opportunities, and more. Such solutions are valuable across all industries, company sizes, and departments. They are often integrated with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and performance management software.
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Values and Cascading OKRs/Goals), execute and document regular coaching and development (Check-ins, IDPs), increase employee engagement and dialogue (employee sentiment/pulse, recognition, surveys), automate performance reviews and 360 feedback, and streamline leadership succession (9-box). By combining easy-to-use, powerful software with our world-class customer success team, we build long-lasting relationships with our customers. As an ADP Marketplace Gold Partner, WorkDove can connect directly to your people data with a dedicated ADP Talent Bundle, while also working with many other HRIS systems.
Edform
edform.com
An intelligent careers and employer engagement platform that helps employers to source and nurture talented students and graduates.
Leadr
leadr.com
Leadr is a digital workspace that helps organizations build effective leaders that create healthy teams, leading to increased results. Leadr gives managers the tools they need to build healthy leadership habits by providing a platform for 1:1 and team meetings, more intentional feedback, goal setting and tracking performance reviews, employee engagement, and more. The best part? You can do all of this and more within one easy-to-use platform. The platform enhances 1:1 leadership development at every level of the organization, creating healthy cultures of feedback and learning. Every employee a voice. Every manager a coach. It's time to transform people management into people development.
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your team to progress with rich, real-time insights - Engage, motivate and enable your employees to own their own careers - Unlock exceptional employee growth in record time. Build, deploy and maintain best in class skills and career paths with Progression. Join thousands of teams driving real employee growth and cutting down attrition today.
Klaar
klaarhq.com
People leaders and HR teams of 150+ organizations globally trust and love Klaar to be their AI-powered System of Action that combines continuous Performance Management, Succession Planning & Readiness, Mentoring, and Employee Engagement Surveys. With Klaar, for the first time, HR leaders have access to benchmarked external insights that help answer the question
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing teams, uncover internal collaboration patterns, identify silos and bottlenecks, and highlight the most connected and disconnected employees. With Peoplelogic you'll have all the data and insights you need to make impactful business decisions.
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Performance, and Mentorship.
Insala
insala.com
Empower participants and drive measurable results with Insala's comprehensive mentoring solution. Get support where you need it - our solutions consist of consulting, training, and mentoring software. We have 25+ years of experience working with clients in many industries. Trusted by US Bank, Societe Generalle, Open University, Channel 4, Nestle Purina, Ralph Lauren and more. Harness the power of your mentoring program with a solution tailored to fit the unique needs of your organization.
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. Their parent company, The Adecco Group, is a fortune 500 provider of HR services and with more than 50 years of experience in executive coaching, providing EZRA with a bench of 2000+ coaches worldwide. EZRA coaches provide personalized learning and development, and their technology enables this at scale by removing the administrative burden, logistical challenges, and costs traditionally associated with coaching. The technology empowers leaders to measure the impact on every program and provides insight and reports within the app. Administrators can measure how many coaching sessions have taken place, the feedback and sentiment of those sessions, and the video, audio, and coach quality ratings. The built-in EZRA Measure assessment allows leaders to understand aggregate data about what outcomes they've received and what behavioral changes have taken place. Typical business outcomes include a 14% increase in retention, 77% increase in loyalty to the company. Typical behavioral outcomes include significant increases in competencies like EQ, communication, managing conflict, resilience, and leading change. EZRA is supported in all major languages, countries, and continents.
Growthspace
growthspace.com
Drive business KPIs through expert-led development programs with Growthspace. Designed to launch, manage, and measure impact across the full spectrum of learning experiences, including individual or team programs, the platform delivers efficiency and impact across the business. Leveraging the world's most robust talent development dataset and our network of over 2,000 global experts, covering over 80 skill sets and 50+ languages - Growthspace helps hundreds of customers, including Siemens, Microsoft, EY, Deloitte, and the United States Government, to improve business performance by over 5%, lower attrition by 10% and increase promotable base by 30% - ensuring that L&D is mission critical. The platform is uniquely efficient: our AI matching ensures the right expert is matched with each individual or group, and our unique sprint model guarantees over 95% completion rates and demonstrable results. Growthspace is here to help you achieve your organization’s highest potential. Fast. Easy. Flexible. Learn more and meet with us.
OneRange
onerange.co
OneRange pioneers a new era of professional development software, dedicated to removing barriers to continuous learning. Our innovative platform empowers users to effortlessly explore, access, and oversee upskilling endeavors through an extensive marketplace of curated resources. We accomplish the mission by: ● Building a frictionless user experience leveraging data and advanced technology ● Delivering tailored, premium content to every user, agnostic of providers ● Empowering businesses to strategize, oversee, and enhance skill development through comprehensive analytics We lead the upskilling revolution by aligning corporate objectives, individual aspirations, and learning providers' offerings. Focusing on utilization and workflow automation, we optimize learning investments, saving our clients time and money.
Juno Journey
junojourney.com
Juno Journey is the LMS that the world’s fastest-growing companies use to create learning and development programs that employees and partners love – and that drive bottom-line impact.
Zavvy
zavvy.io
Zavvy is an AI-enhanced All-in-One Platform for managing your talent. Performance, development, and training - all in one tool.
Marlee
getmarlee.com
Marlee (Fingerprint for Success) is a collaboration and performance AI for individuals and teams to bring out the best in everyone right in the flow of work anywhere, anytime. Based on more than 20 years of evidence-based research and data, our revolutionary analytics have achieved more than 90% reliability in predicting personal and team motivations, behaviors, and performance. In 2020, we launched the world's first AI Coach Marlee, to help everyone to develop and achieve their goals. With a 4.4-star customer rating, Marlee coaches to 1,000 different types of goals to support work, career, leadership, financial, well-being, and relationships. 90% of people achieve their goals within just four weeks!
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that revolutionizes performance measurement by providing engineering leaders with visual insights into their teams' development progress, code reviews delivered by individuals, and the written code itself. Deriving real-time data from engineering tools such as Jira and GitHub, Snapshot makes the software development process more visible. By helping codify and measure progress it provides transparency and alignment across individuals and teams resulting in higher velocity, real time data and job satisfaction. Snapshot connects daily activity with overall company performance backed with AI, infusing context and relevance into daily work that leads to higher-performing, more fulfilled engineers.
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that makes it easy for employees to accomplish goals and get timely feedback, especially in remote teams. It looks like Facebook, and instead of filling boring HR forms, employees like & comment on each other’s progress.
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
The Thrive Career Wellness Platform offers modern outplacement solutions to help organizations navigate layoffs and provide departing employees with career transition support. The award-winning digital platform is reimagining outplacement for the future of work - by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized high-touch support. Our approach is designed to meet the unique needs of every individual as we help them move their careers forward. Everyone deserves a job they love, where they can grow and fulfill their potential. That is how we define achieving career wellness. Learn more at thrivemycareer.com
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can “up” their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox combines learning, content, engagement, talent development, and business impact tools into one comprehensive solution that encourages learners to engage with relevant skill-building content through modern and intuitive user interfaces.
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations and set and track shared commitments to team improvements. Valence’s easy to use, web-enabled team experience modules eliminate the need for expensive coaches and talent team interventions, putting managers in the driver’s seat of their team experience. Managing has never been harder, and Valence eases the burden managers bear by helping them develop and support their teams while also driving performance and improvement.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentive for performance and behaviors that are mapped to company values. Some of Workhuman's customers include Symantec, Intuit, JetBlue, Cisco and InterContinental Hotels Group. In February 2019, the company changed its name from Globoforce to Workhuman.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop their people, create stronger leaders and managers, and drive business performance.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Reviews and 360s, Development Frameworks, Employee Learning & Onboarding, Employee Engagement Surveys, Feedback & Praise, Compensation & Promotions, and Meetings. Learn more: Leapsome.com
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management, and career development tools into one connected solution, Lattice can deliver powerful people analytics used by HR and people teams to drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and rated as a Great Place to Work by 99 percent of its employees, Lattice serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit.
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50's 360 Feedback supports real-time peer validated career growth. Support your people's infinite career growth within your organization. 360 Feedback allows employees, leaders, mentors and coaches to request, receive and give feedback to each other. Support your workforce's self-sustaining career development. Give your people the regular feedback they need to continuously improve and advance their careers with you.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, recognize success, drive employee development and retain talent. Powered by cutting-edge research, the latest technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world, Culture Amp makes it simple to build a confident, data-driven people strategy that benefits employees and drives business success.
CoachHub
coachhub.io
CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub’s global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,500 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. Our programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Science Council. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest.In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching.
