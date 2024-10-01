Top Career Management Software - Macao SAR China Most Popular Recently Added

Career management software helps organizations support employees in their individual career growth. These tools enable HR teams to track progress, skills, and experience, facilitating the development and retention of internal talent. Simultaneously, career management solutions assist employees in honing their skills and setting career objectives. Features may include employee development programs, self-assessments, manager support, internal talent discovery, mobility management, predictive analytics, reporting, networking opportunities, and more. Such solutions are valuable across all industries, company sizes, and departments. They are often integrated with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and performance management software.