Top Car Dealer Software

Car dealer software, or dealership management systems (DMS), includes tools designed to streamline the operations of auto retailers. These systems support both front- and back-office functions, providing features for inventory management, cost calculations, financing options, and customer authorization (such as credit checks and accident histories). Additionally, car dealer software can help with managing warranty details, sales contracts, vehicle repairs, appraisals, and recurring electronic payments. Typically utilized by sales teams and office administrators in new and used car dealerships, these solutions may also integrate with billing software, inventory management systems, website builders, or customer relationship management (CRM) tools.