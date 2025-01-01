App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Car Dealer Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Car Dealer Software

Car dealer software, or dealership management systems (DMS), includes tools designed to streamline the operations of auto retailers. These systems support both front- and back-office functions, providing features for inventory management, cost calculations, financing options, and customer authorization (such as credit checks and accident histories). Additionally, car dealer software can help with managing warranty details, sales contracts, vehicle repairs, appraisals, and recurring electronic payments. Typically utilized by sales teams and office administrators in new and used car dealerships, these solutions may also integrate with billing software, inventory management systems, website builders, or customer relationship management (CRM) tools.

Submit New App


DealerCenter

DealerCenter

dealercenter.com

DealerCenter is a dealership management system for auto dealers, offering inventory tracking, customer database management, and sales insights.

TruVideo

TruVideo

truvideo.com

TruVideo is a video communication app for car dealerships that allows sales agents to create and send custom walkaround videos to customers.

Carsforsale.com

Carsforsale.com

carsforsale.com

The Carsforsale.com app helps users buy and sell cars with features for searching, comparing listings, and accessing vehicle history and financing options.

CDK

CDK

cdkglobal.com

CDK Global offers dealership software solutions that integrate to assist nearly 15,000 dealer locations in optimizing their operations.

Space Auto

Space Auto

space.auto

Space Auto CRM allows salespeople to track customer journeys, generate deals, and analyze behavior on desktop and mobile, integrating with Space Auto Websites.

AutoRaptor CRM

AutoRaptor CRM

autoraptor.com

AutoRaptor CRM is a tool for automotive dealerships that streamlines lead management, automates follow-ups, and integrates with service departments to enhance customer relationships.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.