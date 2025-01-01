Top Car Dealer Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Car dealer software, or dealership management systems (DMS), includes tools designed to streamline the operations of auto retailers. These systems support both front- and back-office functions, providing features for inventory management, cost calculations, financing options, and customer authorization (such as credit checks and accident histories). Additionally, car dealer software can help with managing warranty details, sales contracts, vehicle repairs, appraisals, and recurring electronic payments. Typically utilized by sales teams and office administrators in new and used car dealerships, these solutions may also integrate with billing software, inventory management systems, website builders, or customer relationship management (CRM) tools.
Submit New App
DealerCenter
dealercenter.com
DealerCenter is a dealership management system for auto dealers, offering inventory tracking, customer database management, and sales insights.
TruVideo
truvideo.com
TruVideo is a video communication app for car dealerships that allows sales agents to create and send custom walkaround videos to customers.
Carsforsale.com
carsforsale.com
The Carsforsale.com app helps users buy and sell cars with features for searching, comparing listings, and accessing vehicle history and financing options.
CDK
cdkglobal.com
CDK Global offers dealership software solutions that integrate to assist nearly 15,000 dealer locations in optimizing their operations.
Space Auto
space.auto
Space Auto CRM allows salespeople to track customer journeys, generate deals, and analyze behavior on desktop and mobile, integrating with Space Auto Websites.
AutoRaptor CRM
autoraptor.com
AutoRaptor CRM is a tool for automotive dealerships that streamlines lead management, automates follow-ups, and integrates with service departments to enhance customer relationships.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.