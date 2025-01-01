Top Candidate Relationship Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Candidate relationship management software, also referred to as candidate experience software, assists HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers in enhancing candidate engagement throughout the hiring process. These tools enable personalized experiences for candidates, thereby boosting their involvement and satisfaction. Recruiters and HR teams leverage candidate relationship solutions to cultivate an active talent pipeline, facilitating the sourcing of qualified candidates for available roles. It's important to distinguish candidate relationship management software from CRM software, despite offering similar functionalities. Candidate relationship management specifically focuses on enhancing the candidate journey and experience. Typically integrated into recruitment marketing platforms, this software often collaborates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and job board software.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is a communication platform that enables SMS interactions for recruiters and sellers to improve engagement, manage contacts, and automate messaging.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
HiPeople
hipeople.io
HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.
100Hires
100hires.com
100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a recruitment automation platform that streamlines hiring through AI tools for screening, scheduling, and analytics, enhancing candidate experience and compliance.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
SourceWhale
sourcewhale.com
SourceWhale automates candidate and lead sourcing and outreach across multiple platforms, enabling personalized communication and integration with CRM systems.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR and recruitment management tool that automates employee management, leave requests, and performance tracking in one platform.
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a recruitment platform that helps organizations streamline hiring processes and manage candidates effectively.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS designed for recruitment and staffing firms to streamline their hiring processes.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is a diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses hire diverse teams by simplifying the hiring process and promoting equal opportunities.
Phenom
phenom.com
Phenom is an AI-powered platform that streamlines talent acquisition and management, enhancing candidate experiences and employee development.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain is a hiring app that streamlines the recruitment process for businesses of all sizes, enabling tracking, management, and onboarding across multiple locations.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
The Criteria app streamlines hiring with structured assessments, reducing bias and improving decision-making in candidate evaluation.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon is a recruitment software that combines ATS and CRM features to streamline candidate tracking and communication for hiring teams.
WayUp
wayup.com
WayUp connects job seekers to job and internship opportunities, offering tools for resume building, interview prep, and career advice, along with insights into employers.
Covey
getcovey.com
Covey is a recruiting platform that uses AI to evaluate candidates, manage outreach, and streamline hiring processes for recruiters and hiring managers.
Beamery
beamery.com
Beamery is a talent management platform that streamlines recruitment and enhances candidate relationships using AI for talent transformation and skills matching.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.
QJumpers
qjumpers.com
QJumpers is a web-based applicant tracking software that streamlines recruitment by managing job postings, applications, and candidate evaluations efficiently.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is an applicant tracking system that simplifies the recruitment process for hourly workforces, offering tools for hiring, onboarding, and candidate management.
Survale
survale.com
Survale is a platform that collects and analyzes candidate feedback to improve recruitment processes and optimize the hiring experience across all stages.
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to assess candidates’ cognitive abilities and personality traits, aiding organizations in efficient hiring and talent management.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Team Engine is an HR automation tool that streamlines recruitment and employee engagement processes for companies with distributed workforces, enhancing communication and efficiency.
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
TalentLyft is a recruitment platform that combines ATS, CRM, and marketing tools to help small to mid-sized organizations manage hiring processes efficiently.
LiveHire
livehire.com
LiveHire is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment processes with tools for candidate management, analytics, and automation.
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch connects employers with Gen Z job seekers, automating recruitment and enhancing the early career hiring process.
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
Pinpoint streamlines hiring processes, providing workflows and reports to facilitate quicker and more informed hiring decisions for teams and candidates.
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is an AI-powered hiring platform connecting companies with talent and job seekers with employment opportunities and community features.
Chattr
chattr.ai
Chattr is an HR automation app designed to simplify the hiring process for hourly workers, streamlining recruitment tasks for employers.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring processes, facilitating candidate tracking, collaboration, evaluations, and communication across hiring teams.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI recruiting assistant that automates candidate engagement, screening, and interview scheduling to streamline the hiring process.
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is a recruitment platform for managing campus events, enhancing candidate relationships, and streamlining hiring processes with tools like scheduling and CRM.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
WizeHire is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment with tools for job postings, candidate tracking, assessments, and team collaboration while offering expert support.
