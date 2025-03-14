App store for web apps

Candidate relationship management software, also referred to as candidate experience software, assists HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers in enhancing candidate engagement throughout the hiring process. These tools enable personalized experiences for candidates, thereby boosting their involvement and satisfaction. Recruiters and HR teams leverage candidate relationship solutions to cultivate an active talent pipeline, facilitating the sourcing of qualified candidates for available roles. It's important to distinguish candidate relationship management software from CRM software, despite offering similar functionalities. Candidate relationship management specifically focuses on enhancing the candidate journey and experience. Typically integrated into recruitment marketing platforms, this software often collaborates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and job board software.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

Handshake

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Freshteam

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.

TextUs

TextUs

textus.com

TextUs is a communication platform that enables SMS interactions for recruiters and sellers to improve engagement, manage contacts, and automate messaging.

Workstream

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

Whippy

Whippy

whippy.ai

Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.

HiPeople

HiPeople

hipeople.io

HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.

Ashby

Ashby

ashbyhq.com

Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

greenhouse.com

Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.

Gem

Gem

gem.com

Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

Cutshort

Cutshort

cutshort.io

Cutshort is a platform connecting professionals and recruiters to facilitate hiring, job opportunities, and knowledge sharing.

100Hires

100Hires

100hires.com

100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.

flair HR

flair HR

flair.hr

flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.

hireEZ

hireEZ

hireez.com

hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.

Crelate

Crelate

crelate.com

Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.

TurboHire

TurboHire

turbohire.co

TurboHire is a recruitment automation platform that streamlines hiring through AI tools for screening, scheduling, and analytics, enhancing candidate experience and compliance.

Hireology

Hireology

hireology.com

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

SourceWhale

SourceWhale

sourcewhale.com

SourceWhale automates candidate and lead sourcing and outreach across multiple platforms, enabling personalized communication and integration with CRM systems.

HRLocker

HRLocker

hrlocker.com

HRLocker is a cloud-based HR and recruitment management tool that automates employee management, leave requests, and performance tracking in one platform.

Scout Talent

Scout Talent

applynow.net.au

Scout Talent is a recruitment platform that helps organizations streamline hiring processes and manage candidates effectively.

Longlist

Longlist

longlist.io

Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS designed for recruitment and staffing firms to streamline their hiring processes.

Untapped

Untapped

untapped.io

Untapped is a diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses hire diverse teams by simplifying the hiring process and promoting equal opportunities.

Phenom

Phenom

phenom.com

Phenom is an AI-powered platform that streamlines talent acquisition and management, enhancing candidate experiences and employee development.

Sense

Sense

sensehq.com

Sense is a talent engagement platform that automates and streamlines the recruitment process, offering features like candidate scoring, interview scheduling, and text messaging.

Fountain

Fountain

fountain.com

Fountain is a hiring app that streamlines the recruitment process for businesses of all sizes, enabling tracking, management, and onboarding across multiple locations.

Interseller

Interseller

interseller.io

Interseller is a recruitment app that automates candidate sourcing and outreach, streamlining the hiring process through email sequences and CRM integrations.

Criteria

Criteria

criteriacorp.com

The Criteria app streamlines hiring with structured assessments, reducing bias and improving decision-making in candidate evaluation.

Top Echelon

Top Echelon

topechelon.com

Top Echelon is a recruitment software that combines ATS and CRM features to streamline candidate tracking and communication for hiring teams.

WayUp

WayUp

wayup.com

WayUp connects job seekers to job and internship opportunities, offering tools for resume building, interview prep, and career advice, along with insights into employers.

Covey

Covey

getcovey.com

Covey is a recruiting platform that uses AI to evaluate candidates, manage outreach, and streamline hiring processes for recruiters and hiring managers.

Beamery

Beamery

beamery.com

Beamery is a talent management platform that streamlines recruitment and enhances candidate relationships using AI for talent transformation and skills matching.

The Muse

The Muse

themuse.com

The Muse app helps companies hire diverse talent by showcasing employer brands and offering a recruiting platform with access to a curated community of knowledge workers.

QJumpers

QJumpers

qjumpers.com

QJumpers is a web-based applicant tracking software that streamlines recruitment by managing job postings, applications, and candidate evaluations efficiently.

talentReef

talentReef

jobappnetwork.com

TalentReef is an applicant tracking system that simplifies the recruitment process for hourly workforces, offering tools for hiring, onboarding, and candidate management.

Survale

Survale

survale.com

Survale is a platform that collects and analyzes candidate feedback to improve recruitment processes and optimize the hiring experience across all stages.

Bryq

Bryq

bryq.com

Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that uses AI to assess candidates’ cognitive abilities and personality traits, aiding organizations in efficient hiring and talent management.

Trakstar Hire

Trakstar Hire

hire.trakstar.com

Trakstar Hire is an online applicant tracking system that simplifies hiring by automating job postings, resume management, and team collaboration.

Team Engine

Team Engine

teamengine.io

Team Engine is an HR automation tool that streamlines recruitment and employee engagement processes for companies with distributed workforces, enhancing communication and efficiency.

TalentLyft

TalentLyft

talentlyft.com

TalentLyft is a recruitment platform that combines ATS, CRM, and marketing tools to help small to mid-sized organizations manage hiring processes efficiently.

LiveHire

LiveHire

livehire.com

LiveHire is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment processes with tools for candidate management, analytics, and automation.

RippleMatch

RippleMatch

ripplematch.com

RippleMatch connects employers with Gen Z job seekers, automating recruitment and enhancing the early career hiring process.

Pinpoint

Pinpoint

pinpointhq.com

Pinpoint streamlines hiring processes, providing workflows and reports to facilitate quicker and more informed hiring decisions for teams and candidates.

SupportFinity

SupportFinity

supportfinity.com

SupportFinity is an AI-powered hiring platform connecting companies with talent and job seekers with employment opportunities and community features.

Chattr

Chattr

chattr.ai

Chattr is an HR automation app designed to simplify the hiring process for hourly workers, streamlining recruitment tasks for employers.

Tacitbase

Tacitbase

tacitbase.com

Tacitbase is a recruitment platform that streamlines hiring processes, facilitating candidate tracking, collaboration, evaluations, and communication across hiring teams.

Hellohire

Hellohire

tryhellohire.com

Hellohire is an AI recruiting assistant that automates candidate engagement, screening, and interview scheduling to streamline the hiring process.

Rakuna

Rakuna

rakuna.co

Rakuna is a recruitment platform for managing campus events, enhancing candidate relationships, and streamlining hiring processes with tools like scheduling and CRM.

WizeHire

WizeHire

wizehire.com

WizeHire is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment with tools for job postings, candidate tracking, assessments, and team collaboration while offering expert support.

Top Candidate Relationship Management Software