Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Candidate relationship management software, also referred to as candidate experience software, assists HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers in enhancing candidate engagement throughout the hiring process. These tools enable personalized experiences for candidates, thereby boosting their involvement and satisfaction. Recruiters and HR teams leverage candidate relationship solutions to cultivate an active talent pipeline, facilitating the sourcing of qualified candidates for available roles. It's important to distinguish candidate relationship management software from CRM software, despite offering similar functionalities. Candidate relationship management specifically focuses on enhancing the candidate journey and experience. Typically integrated into recruitment marketing platforms, this software often collaborates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and job board software.
Submit New App
WayUp
wayup.com
The industry leader for qualified and diverse candidates to get discovered and hired. Search for job and internship opportunities, access career advice, and connect directly with top employers.
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a recruitment automation platform that streamlines hiring through AI tools for screening, scheduling, and analytics, enhancing candidate experience and compliance.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's talent sourcing and engagement platform offers an end-to-end recruiting solution that combines scalable brand amplification tools, authentic brand storytelling content, and targeted access to our curated and diverse community of 5 million knowledge workers.
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch connects employers with Gen Z job seekers, automating recruitment and enhancing the early career hiring process.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
Beamery
beamery.com
The Beamery Talent Lifecycle Management Platform is the end-to-end solution that brings together data, AI and intelligence so talent-first enterprises can drive strategic talent transformation, deliver more human experiences for all talent and unlock the skills and potential of their global workforce.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to engage with prospects and candidates. Interseller can find and reach out to any personal or work email address through automated and personalized email sequences, all while keeping 30+ CRMs and ATSs up-to-date.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Online applicant tracking software for hassle-free and collaborative hiring. Includes one click job posting to the best job boards, customizable hiring workflows, compliance reporting, and more. Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-to-end hiring process, from posting a job to selecting the ideal candidate. Manage every resume. Resumes flow into Hire and are parsed into consistently-formatted candidate profiles. Collaborate with the hiring team. Hiring managers and interviewers can provide candidate feedback and accept interview requests directly from their email and calendar. Measure your hiring success: Generate reports in Trakstar Insights with benchmarking that help you identify bottlenecks in your recruiting process and how you stack up against similar peer groups. Product Description Hire is an applicant tracking system by Trakstar. Manage every step of the hiring process from recruiting talent to selecting the right candidate.
Covey
getcovey.com
Recruiting platform with the most intelligent AI tool that can evaluate talent the way you do. By describing, in your own words, how you would evaluate a candidate profile, along with any trade-offs you'd make, Scout will generate a bot to execute your strategy. Inbound Candidate Screening - Can run through thousands of profiles and uncover the top 5% applicants within an hour. Outbound Candidate Sourcing - Scout will search through millions of candidates, evaluate them (just like you would), and reach out to them with personalized drip campaigns, seamlessly integrating with your inbox and other existing talent systems. As the hiring manager or recruiter, you have full control over your screening and sourcing strategy, and Covey Scout is your trusty sidekick. You decide what a great profile looks like, and let Scout do the rest! Covey also offers a suite of table stakes tools for you to accelerate your recruiting productivity while reducing costs. Covey CRM: Covey candidate relationship management platform, email finding and outreach automation tool, analytics suite, and referral portal are just a few of the features that will supercharge your sourcing.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is a communication platform that enables SMS interactions for recruiters and sellers to improve engagement, manage contacts, and automate messaging.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is an SMS and email communication platform that uses AI and automation to enhance business productivity and customer engagement.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativity, innovation, and growth. And where they turn targets into action to create the change society demands. Why? Because diversity can’t wait and won’t wait. The future looks like you.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring costs, boost employee performance, and manage talent effectively. Bryq supports internal mobility, promotes a culture of learning and development, boosts employee motivation, identifies areas for growth, and predicts top performers – all using data, not just intuition. With Bryq, you can also ensure adherence to employment laws and significantly reduce the risk of hiring bias.
SourceWhale
sourcewhale.com
SourceWhale exists to automate the boring, simplify the tedious and keep recruiters sane. We help automate the sourcing and outreach process by working on top of platforms such as Linkedin (though we also handle Github, Crunchbase, Angel List, Facebook, Twitter and many other sites) and integrating into your existing email client and ATS/CRM.
Chattr
chattr.ai
HR automation software that makes hourly workforce hiring the easiest part of your day.
Survale
survale.com
Survale’s award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an “Always On” solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale's Top HR Product Award winning CandidateX Module delivers data driven candidate experiences, OboardX delivers data driven year one experiences and EmployX optimizes all talent facing programs. automatically gathers feedback on virtually all internal talent facing programs. Survale's predictive analytics prioritize issues and provide recruiting and talent leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment and talent operations from pre-hire through to exit, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics.
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers can join SupportFinity to find jobs or projects and connect with their peers and friends. SupportFinity community offers access to jobs and projects plus many other free perks like bonuses, blogging and access to community-only features.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is an applicant tracking and CRM solution for recruiters that streamlines hiring processes and enhances candidate and client management.
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
Make Better Talent Decisions. Your goal is to build the best team. Our goal is to help you get there with multidimensional assessments, backed by science and delivered through our robust and user-friendly platform.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile devices, so you can hire candidates, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourcing, scheduling, analytics, career sites, events, and more. Over 1,000 companies – from startups to industry leaders like Airbnb, Wayfair, Cintas, Carmax, Doordash, and Zillow – trust Gem to hire with speed and ease.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
100Hires
100hires.com
100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.
HiPeople
hipeople.io
HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
LiveHire
livehire.com
LiveHires recruitment software provides a world-class candidate and recruiter experience that is intuitive and easy to use while allowing your organisation to: - Build a more productive and high-functioning recruitment team - Protect your brands reputation by reducing candidate rejection - Reach hiring targets while reducing spend - Hire people who are interested and engaged with your brand - Create genuine and authentic relationships with candidates - Build a more diverse workforce
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
QJumpers
qjumpers.com
QJumpers Applicant Tracking Software is an easy-to-use, web-based platform, facilitating collaboration with hiring managers to get the best quality hire, fast. Automated workflows dramatically reduce administration time with ranking tools and automatic sorting using the latest technology. Enhance your candidate experience & easily manage your recruitment remotely. Delegate decision making to suit the way you recruit.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event recruiting. We are continuing to expand our product suites to include recruiting tools that help streamline recruiting operations and amplify companies’ recruiting marketing efforts like Interview Scheduling, SMS recruiting, Recruiting CRM, etc. We are how companies hire millennials: https://www.rakuna.co/
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our premier :Recruit software is a robust candidate management system that empowers organisations to adopt a proactive approach to talent acquisition and drive strategic growth. :Recruit reduces double handling, saves you time, and reduces the risk of human error along the way. Scout :Recruit allows you to: - Manage Recruitment Lifecycle - Create, manage and publish branded recruitment web pages - Post directly to job boards to ensure your role is seen by the right candidates - Easily screen candidates for best results - Rate, rank and comment on your top candidates to keep track - Track candidates throughout the hiring process - Integrate with your favourite recruitment and HR technology solutions
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Employers of choice use Team Engine to recruit, retain, engage, and improve their field workforces. Team Engine is an HR automation suite that helps growing companies outcompete for top talent and implement best practices in employee engagement. Organizations can say goodbye to manual, disjointed, time-consuming processes and hello to intuitive, customizable software that automatically executes the critical, time-sensitive components of an exceptional talent strategy. Currently used by hundreds of growing companies, Team Engine’s text-first communication platform caters to the unique needs of organizations with a distributed workforce in the field. That’s because field workers are looking for speed and simplicity, both in the hiring process and in their day-to-day work. With Team Engine, organizations can overcome engagement challenges unique to their industry to outcompete and hire the best people first, then drive retention and engagement with consistent communication and feedback opportunities. Team Engine will help organizations: * Find and hire great people: Automate the redundant tasks in the hiring process so they can add value where it matters most. * Motivate and retain quality employees: Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to provide feedback on the experience. * Execute and continuously improve: Build connectedness across the company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how Team Engine helps: * Texting with deskless employees and job applicants * Automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g., interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) * Built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook, and Instagram * Translated communications for Spanish speakers * A centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details * Diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.