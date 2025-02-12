Top Candidate Relationship Management Software - South Sudan

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support