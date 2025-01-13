Top Candidate Relationship Management Software - Pitcairn Islands

App store for web apps
Candidate relationship management software, also referred to as candidate experience software, assists HR professionals, recruiters, and hiring managers in enhancing candidate engagement throughout the hiring process. These tools enable personalized experiences for candidates, thereby boosting their involvement and satisfaction. Recruiters and HR teams leverage candidate relationship solutions to cultivate an active talent pipeline, facilitating the sourcing of qualified candidates for available roles. It's important to distinguish candidate relationship management software from CRM software, despite offering similar functionalities. Candidate relationship management specifically focuses on enhancing the candidate journey and experience. Typically integrated into recruitment marketing platforms, this software often collaborates seamlessly with applicant tracking systems (ATS) and job board software.
WayUp
wayup.com
The industry leader for qualified and diverse candidates to get discovered and hired. Search for job and internship opportunities, access career advice, and connect directly with top employers.
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides, it's highly adoptable and packed with automation. TurboHire prioritizes candidate experience, nurturing candidate relationships from the initial engagement to onboarding. The tool ensures compliance across multiple locations with its secure platform. TurboHire's intelligence can also be integrated into user-preferred systems through Restful APIs. The offering includes seven vital modules covering end-to-end recruitment, such as outbound recruiting for sourcing passive candidates, AI-candidate scoring for streamlining talent screening, scheduling automation for interview ease, a recruiting chatbot for candidate engagement, and real-time dashboards for recruitment analytics. A trusted choice of companies across major industries, TurboHire meets global compliance standards and has case studies across sectors such as IT, Manufacturing, BFSI, and Pharma.
WizeHire
wizehire.com
Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring platform that marries innovative software with the hands-on expert support you need to grow your team with confidence. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams.
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting and HR. Workable is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a suite of products that leverage our proprietary AI developed from processing 260 million candidates and more than 1.5 million hires. Workable’s mission is to 10x your company’s HR productivity. Workable Recruiting is a world-class Applicant Tracking System that makes recruiters and hiring managers better. Workable AI helps with most time-consuming tasks such as sourcing, screening, emailing, generating job descriptions & interview kits, and more. Workable is tightly integrated with all the major job boards and offers all the features the best recruiting teams are looking for. Workable HR enables end-to-end employee management with a highly configurable system that securely handles employee data, manages time off, integrates with payroll, and more, all in one place. Jobs by Workable is a job board that connects millions of candidates with opportunities at Workable-powered companies. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies across more than 100 countries find, hire, and manage top talent. We deliver unprecedented productivity improvements in HR and recruiting, ensuring our customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John’s, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn more at workstream.us.
The Muse
themuse.com
The Muse helps companies hire a diverse mix of right-fit talent by narrating their employer brand story through compelling content and brand amplification campaigns, resulting in lowering hiring costs, faster fill times, and enhanced retention rates compared to traditional job boards. The Muse's talent sourcing and engagement platform offers an end-to-end recruiting solution that combines scalable brand amplification tools, authentic brand storytelling content, and targeted access to our curated and diverse community of 5 million knowledge workers.
RippleMatch
ripplematch.com
RippleMatch is the recruitment automation platform changing how Gen Z finds work. By replacing job boards with matching and automation, RippleMatch eliminates the most time-intensive parts of the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers. Leading employers leverage RippleMatch to build diverse, high-performing teams and Gen Z job seekers across the country trust RippleMatch to launch and grow their careers.
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
Beamery
beamery.com
The Beamery Talent Lifecycle Management Platform is the end-to-end solution that brings together data, AI and intelligence so talent-first enterprises can drive strategic talent transformation, deliver more human experiences for all talent and unlock the skills and potential of their global workforce.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to engage with prospects and candidates. Interseller can find and reach out to any personal or work email address through automated and personalized email sequences, all while keeping 30+ CRMs and ATSs up-to-date.
Trakstar Hire
hire.trakstar.com
Hire is an applicant tracking system (ATS) by Trakstar. Easily manage resumes, attract candidates from a variety of sources, manage your careers website, collaborate with your hiring team, and generate reports on your recruiting efforts – all with one solution. Hire helps companies automate the end-to-end hiring process, from posting a job to selecting the ideal candidate. Manage every resume. Resumes flow into Hire and are parsed into consistently-formatted candidate profiles. Collaborate with the hiring team. Hiring managers and interviewers can provide candidate feedback and accept interview requests directly from their email and calendar. Measure your hiring success: Generate reports in Trakstar Insights with benchmarking that help you identify bottlenecks in your recruiting process and how you stack up against similar peer groups. Product Description Hire is an applicant tracking system by Trakstar. Manage every step of the hiring process from recruiting talent to selecting the right candidate.
Covey
getcovey.com
Recruiting platform with the most intelligent AI tool that can evaluate talent the way you do. By describing, in your own words, how you would evaluate a candidate profile, along with any trade-offs you'd make, Scout will generate a bot to execute your strategy. Inbound Candidate Screening - Can run through thousands of profiles and uncover the top 5% applicants within an hour. Outbound Candidate Sourcing - Scout will search through millions of candidates, evaluate them (just like you would), and reach out to them with personalized drip campaigns, seamlessly integrating with your inbox and other existing talent systems. As the hiring manager or recruiter, you have full control over your screening and sourcing strategy, and Covey Scout is your trusty sidekick. You decide what a great profile looks like, and let Scout do the rest! Covey also offers a suite of table stakes tools for you to accelerate your recruiting productivity while reducing costs. Covey CRM: Covey candidate relationship management platform, email finding and outreach automation tool, analytics suite, and referral portal are just a few of the features that will supercharge your sourcing.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an award-winning, end-to-end outbound recruitment platform that centralizes all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small to make outbound recruiting easy. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 800M+ open web profiles and 45+ platforms. Automate and build personalized recruitment campaigns with templates, sequences, tracking, and calendar scheduling. Achieve quality-of-hire with our talent data cloud to centralize, refresh and rediscover previously siloed data with near-zero management and a secure data hub. For more information, visit hireez.com.
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more responses faster, improving sales cycle conversion and candidate speed to market.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution streamlines communication, seamlessly replaces multiple tools, and empowers businesses to enhanced productivity and maximize their growth.
Top Echelon
topechelon.com
Top Echelon recruiting software has combined powerful applicant tracking (ATS) and client relationship (CRM) features into one recruitment solution designed to streamline the recruitment process for recruiting and hiring teams starting at $67.15/user per month. Top Echelon automates many of the applicant tracking features such as resume parsing, email parsing, bulk resume uploads, custom fields, custom workflows, import/export spreadsheets, duplicate checking, record merging, tagging, full text search, radius search, and an optional candidate portal. To help manage the recruitment process Top Echelon has CRM features for candidate communication through the hiring lifecycle with custom pipeline stages, email integration, calendar integration, custom hotlists, activity planner, email templates, custom activities, reporting, notification system, and more. All of this comes with onboarding, training and support at no additional charge.
Sense
sensehq.com
Sense—the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform— redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.
Hellohire
tryhellohire.com
Hellohire is an AI-powered recruiting assistant that significantly reduces hiring time (and cost) by automatically engaging, screening, and scheduling interviews with top candidates in minutes.
Phenom
phenom.com
Powered by AI, the Phenom Intelligenct Talent Experience platform is a single solution that helps candidates find and choose you faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, and managers build stronger teams.
Untapped
untapped.io
Untapped is an all-in-one diversity recruiting platform that helps businesses effectively hire diverse teams. Talent is everywhere; opportunity isn’t. We’re here to change that—fast. Untapped is where companies take the guesswork out of hiring diverse teams. It’s where they transform their creativity, innovation, and growth. And where they turn targets into action to create the change society demands. Why? Because diversity can’t wait and won’t wait. The future looks like you.
Longlist
longlist.io
Longlist is a Recruiting CRM and ATS for fast growing recruitment and staffing firms.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
HRLocker
hrlocker.com
HRLocker is a cloud-based HR, recruitment & performance management system. HRLocker enables companies to automate their people management & recruitment processes, streamlining HR requirements all in one place.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflow with Tacitbase. Key Features: Collaborative Work: Embrace seamless collaboration with Tacitbase's flexible subscription plans. Effortlessly collaborate with team members across the candidate database, candidate review, and application tracking. Assign tasks, track progress, and maintain real-time communication, regardless of location. Enjoy granular permission management for controlled access. Candidate Database: Easily create, manage, and store candidates from various sources. Whether from social media, email, or existing databases, Tacitbase enables hassle-free candidate organization. Customize your candidate database with personalized columns and search potential candidates based on specific criteria such as education, experience, skills, and location. Track all candidate activities including reviews, applications, and communications in one centralized location. Candidate Review: Simplify and expedite the evaluation process with collaborative and constructive candidate reviews. Gain a comprehensive view of each candidate's qualifications and suitability for the job, enabling faster decision-making and improved quality of hire. Make informed choices and build a strong team. TacitMail: Communicate effectively with candidates through a dedicated email address, consolidating all candidate-related emails in one place. Leverage customizable email templates and automated communication to save time, nurture candidate relationships, and provide a personalized experience throughout the hiring process. Stay connected effortlessly. Application Tracking: Seamlessly track candidates throughout the hiring pipeline with our intuitive Kanban-based Application Tracking System (ATS). Customize your hiring process, collaborate with team members, and communicate with candidates directly within the system. Streamline the recruitment process with labels and filters, ensuring efficient candidate management and a smooth workflow. Event Scheduling: Simplify interview and assessment schedules with our convenient event scheduling feature. Create events, specify details, and send invitations to candidates directly through Tacitbase. Manage all scheduled events on the calendar and send reminders to candidates, ensuring a seamless recruitment experience and avoiding scheduling conflicts. Conference Integration: Conduct secure remote interviews and assessments with Tacitbase's integration capabilities for popular conference platforms like Zoom and Google Meet. Schedule and invite candidates to virtual interviews, record sessions for future reference, and streamline your remote recruitment activities. Bridge distances effortlessly. Advanced Search: Harness the power of our advanced search filters to identify candidates based on specific criteria, such as skills, experience, education, and more. Refine search results with a range of search options and filters, saving time and ensuring the selection of the most suitable candidates for each job opening. Find the perfect match efficiently. Data Security: At Tacitbase, data security is our utmost priority. We employ robust security measures to protect sensitive candidate information, including row-level security and regular data backups. Our platform complies with data protection regulations, and integrations with third-party services meet stringent security standards. Trust us with your data. Elevate your recruitment success with Tacitbase. Unlock the power of streamlined workflows, advanced features, and data-driven insights. Experience the ultimate advantage in hiring and revolutionize your recruitment game with Tacitbase!
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring costs, boost employee performance, and manage talent effectively. Bryq supports internal mobility, promotes a culture of learning and development, boosts employee motivation, identifies areas for growth, and predicts top performers – all using data, not just intuition. With Bryq, you can also ensure adherence to employment laws and significantly reduce the risk of hiring bias.
SourceWhale
sourcewhale.com
SourceWhale exists to automate the boring, simplify the tedious and keep recruiters sane. We help automate the sourcing and outreach process by working on top of platforms such as Linkedin (though we also handle Github, Crunchbase, Angel List, Facebook, Twitter and many other sites) and integrating into your existing email client and ATS/CRM.
Chattr
chattr.ai
HR automation software that makes hourly workforce hiring the easiest part of your day.
Survale
survale.com
Survale’s award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an “Always On” solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale's Top HR Product Award winning CandidateX Module delivers data driven candidate experiences, OboardX delivers data driven year one experiences and EmployX optimizes all talent facing programs. automatically gathers feedback on virtually all internal talent facing programs. Survale's predictive analytics prioritize issues and provide recruiting and talent leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment and talent operations from pre-hire through to exit, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: https://survale.com.
SupportFinity
supportfinity.com
SupportFinity is a single hiring platform for companies and people, powered by AI. Companies can fully find talents for either employment or contracting using SupportFinity's ATS software which is connected to one of the largest growing professional communities in the world. People and Job seekers can join SupportFinity to find jobs or projects and connect with their peers and friends. SupportFinity community offers access to jobs and projects plus many other free perks like bonuses, blogging and access to community-only features.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns with their interests and skillset, they start that journey on Handshake. Meet your next great hire on Handshake. Request a demo: https://joinhandshake.com/employers/request-more-info/
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Consolidate without compromise, scale without limits. Consolidated all-in-one solution Ashby combines your ATS, CRM, scheduling, and analytics into a single scalable solution with best-in-breed features. Eliminate add-ons and reduce recruiting software costs. Train your team to use only one tool to implement world-class recruiting operational processes. Powerful recruiting analytics Get real-time reliable data and actionable insights for your team to improve workflows, seamlessly communicate with stakeholders, and drive process improvements at scale. Leverage Ashby analytics to become strategic data storytellers, forecast recruiting capacity, and track and optimize progress to hiring goals. Eliminate stale spreadsheets, long wait times for report building, and any doubts about your data accuracy. Built-in best practices Ashby provides you with the built-in structure and automated workflows needed to fuel consistent, equitable hiring outcomes. Always deliver an exceptional candidate experience while saving time with vetted templates, customizable alerts, and shareable pipeline visualizations. Empower your team to focus on the rewarding, challenging aspects of recruiting that they love.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducting the first round phone screen for you. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises including Nestlé, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike, Braintrust AIR is making talent acquisition professionals 100x more effective and saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruiting costs.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools they need to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of our Talent Management platform.
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outlook client integration, email tracking, flexible workflows, candidate portal, mobile access, client submittals and more; as well as the onboarding, training and service they would expect and we do all at a reasonable price.
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
Make Better Talent Decisions. Your goal is to build the best team. Our goal is to help you get there with multidimensional assessments, backed by science and delivered through our robust and user-friendly platform.
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by solving problems with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to optimize and digitalize all your manual processes. A complete HR solution that automates, simplifies, and streamlines administrative processes by providing information and insights to help companies improve their management and reduce costs.
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile devices, so you can hire candidates, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customizable career site, integration with multiple free and premium job boards, and social media channels. Once the candidates are in, the recruiters can collaborate with the hiring managers to screen and interview them, share feedback, leave notes for each other, and finally, hire and roll out offers to the best candidates. Freshteam also enables the HR team to onboard new hires even before day one - whether it’s getting forms filled, documents signed, or handing out handbooks, Freshteam can do it in a few clicks. In addition, it also allows you to create an onboarding task list and assign it to respective people. You can gather all the necessary information and create employee profiles (which flesh out into a directory), manage access permissions to employee information and documents, etc. The HR software also takes complete care of employee time off, employee and manager self-service for employees to raise requests, manager approval workflows, time off reports for teams and the whole organization that give a quick view into upcoming leaves, absenteeism trends, and more. The Android and iOS apps enable you to carry out important actions on the go. Freshteam is part of the Freshworks product family, whose products include Freshdesk Customer Support Software, Freshservice IT Service Management Software, Freshsales CRM Software, etc. – with more than 150000 businesses worldwide, including Cisco, Honda, Chargebee, The Atlantic, JCDecaaux, and PharmEasy.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourcing, scheduling, analytics, career sites, events, and more. Over 1,000 companies – from startups to industry leaders like Airbnb, Wayfair, Cintas, Carmax, Doordash, and Zillow – trust Gem to hire with speed and ease.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
100Hires
100hires.com
User-friendly Applicant Tracking System: Free plan, Gmail & Calendar integrations. Attract, interview & hire the best candidates faster. Used by startups, SMBs, and big companies like Siemens and Magna. Create your resume database: resume parser, csv import, duplicate detector. Send bulk email campaigns. Schedule and conduct interviews, feedback reminders for interviewers. Kanban board to visualize your recruiting pipeline. Chrome extension to import candidates from Linkedin, Github, etc.
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling you to make data-driven decisions about hiring the best fit for your organization. With our AI-powered assessments you can evaluate candidates on hard skills, soft skills, personality traits, culture fit, and cognitive abilities. Test candidates on hundreds of specific job-related skills, from customer success manager to attention to detail. By analyzing the candidate's results, you can compare actionable insights to assess their job fit and determine if they possess the necessary skills to thrive in your organization. Our automated reference checks provide invaluable insights from past managers, peer groups, or direct reports into a candidate's past performance. By eliminating the need for manual reference checks, our automated reference checks streamline your hiring process and minimize the risk of hiring the wrong person. With HiPeople's screening toolkit, you can make better hiring decisions, reduce the risk of bad hires, and elevate the overall quality of your organization. With HiPeople, you can rest assured that you are hiring the right talent for the job. Fully Automated Seamlessly collect and analyze rich talent and recruiting analytics, 95% faster than your normal processes. Science Backed Pick and choose from a vast library of science-backed models, and gain deep insights you can trust. Or create your own custom questions. It’s up to you! Unified User Experience on one Platform Create a great user experience for your candidates and recruiting team. HiPeople is your one-stop-shop for all talent and recruiting analytics, allowing you to reduce your tools by 75%. Secure HiPeople’s platform is private by design, fully GDPR compliant, and SOC 2 Type II certified. Use HiPeople globally while applying custom data ops policies to different geographies.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
LiveHire
livehire.com
LiveHires recruitment software provides a world-class candidate and recruiter experience that is intuitive and easy to use while allowing your organisation to: - Build a more productive and high-functioning recruitment team - Protect your brands reputation by reducing candidate rejection - Reach hiring targets while reducing spend - Hire people who are interested and engaged with your brand - Create genuine and authentic relationships with candidates - Build a more diverse workforce
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence•Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 U.S.-based, live support team•Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts•Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Pinpoint
pinpointhq.com
workflows, beautiful reports, and an easier hiring process—not just for your candidates, but for your own team too. Make better hiring decisions—faster–with Pinpoint.
QJumpers
qjumpers.com
QJumpers Applicant Tracking Software is an easy-to-use, web-based platform, facilitating collaboration with hiring managers to get the best quality hire, fast. Automated workflows dramatically reduce administration time with ranking tools and automatic sorting using the latest technology. Enhance your candidate experience & easily manage your recruitment remotely. Delegate decision making to suit the way you recruit.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can bring siloed or outsourced operations into a holistic, end-to-end platform for all insights that you are looking to gather and act upon. Featuring capabilities and solutions for every department, CoreXM helps you to reach your audiences wherever they are, ensuring you get insights faster than ever before. You can even create your own projects, or use projects designed by Qualtrics experts — for brand, customer insights, product research or employee experience — so you can take action where it’s needed most. With Qualtrics CoreXM, you enable everyone to capture, analyze and share actionable insights and use them to identify or improve existing products, services and experiences. It’s time to increase your experience data efficiency with the world’s most flexible solution for modern-day research and feedback. 1) Focus on the right outcomes Empower every decision with predictive insights and AI-powered recommendations to take the right actions and improve experiences. This includes AI-driven text analytics to understand open-ended feedback at scale, reporting for each stakeholder, and plenty more. 2) Sophisticated research made simple Create, customize, and modify any research project in minutes with a point-and-click UI, PhD-backed methodologies, and a robust library of more than 100 question types and templates designed by survey scientists. All ready to use, with no coding required, ever. 3) Drive speed and agility Scale access to experience insights across the organization with purpose-built solutions, workflows, and easy collaboration. Add to that a flexible platform with unmatched integrations into the systems your organization already uses. 4) Save time and money Standardize your research on a single platform to build out a comprehensive system of record for all your respondent data. Become a research expert with AI that does the heavy lifting for you, offering recommendations to improve survey quality and compatibility. 5) Consolidate and streamline research Through one unified system that connects and centralizes everyone’s ability to listen, understand and act on feedback and experience opportunities, delve deeper into data, design personal experiences at scale, and drastically increase research efficiency. 6) Reduce risk exposure Featuring unbeatable enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance functionality, Qualtrics CoreXM is GDPR, HITRUST, ISO 27001 certified and FedRAMP compliant. 7) Expand your bandwidth with experts on demand Make your data work harder for you. Enlist our Research Services and network of partners for support with design, analytics, reporting and respondent sourcing. Plus, thanks to a fully flexible engagement model, use us as much, or as little, as you need. Key Qualtrics CoreXM product features - Expert designed templates - Drag-and-drop survey builder - Automated XM Solutions - Customizable survey themes - Full collaboration tools - Advanced survey logic - Quota management - Built-in, AI-driven methodology and question quality analysis (ExpertReview) - AI-powered analytics and intelligence (Stats iQ & Text iQ) - Crosstabs - REST API access for system integration - SMS distribution - WCAG 2.0 compliant - Email and chat support
Rakuna
rakuna.co
Rakuna is the recruiting platform redefining how top employers recruit young people. The Rakuna Platform includes Rakuna Recruit, the simplest mobile app for recruiting offline events, and Rakuna Recruit Dashboard, the event management and candidate relationship management dashboard for campus/event recruiting. We are continuing to expand our product suites to include recruiting tools that help streamline recruiting operations and amplify companies’ recruiting marketing efforts like Interview Scheduling, SMS recruiting, Recruiting CRM, etc. We are how companies hire millennials: https://www.rakuna.co/
Scout Talent
applynow.net.au
Scout Talent is a talent acquisition platform provider that works to connect people to grow companies, careers, and communities. Our platform offers a range of software modules and talent acquisition solutions that are specialised to help organisations attract, manage, and hire the right people. Our premier :Recruit software is a robust candidate management system that empowers organisations to adopt a proactive approach to talent acquisition and drive strategic growth. :Recruit reduces double handling, saves you time, and reduces the risk of human error along the way. Scout :Recruit allows you to: - Manage Recruitment Lifecycle - Create, manage and publish branded recruitment web pages - Post directly to job boards to ensure your role is seen by the right candidates - Easily screen candidates for best results - Rate, rank and comment on your top candidates to keep track - Track candidates throughout the hiring process - Integrate with your favourite recruitment and HR technology solutions
TalentLyft
talentlyft.com
Recruitment software which integrates Applicant Tracking System, Recruitment Marketing, Sourcing and Talent CRM solution in 1 platform.
talentReef
jobappnetwork.com
TalentReef is a leading provider of SaaS-based applicant tracking and talent management solutions that are purposefully built for the decentralized hourly workforce. Our mobile-first platform streamlines the recruit to retain process to transform how employers track hourly workers, from recruitment, hiring, training, and engagement. Many of the best known global brands trust TalentReef to provide the actionable insights needed to optimize and drive their talent management processes.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
To win the war on talent, you need a lightning-fast hiring process and a fail-proof system for consistent communication with candidates and employees alike. Team Engine helps you attract more applicants, hire them quicker and—crucially—keep them engaged throughout their tenure. Team Engine accelerates the hiring process by automating the manual (but time-sensitive) steps needed to keep candidates moving forward—even when your team is off the clock! Reach candidates and employees where they prefer to engage (in their texts) with our automated messaging platform that keeps everyone in the loop. By automating best practices for hiring and retention, you’ll ensure the best experience for your applicants and employees. Team Engine will help you: Find and hire great people — Automate the redundant tasks in your hiring process so you can add value where it matters most. Motivate and retain quality employees — Get new hires off to a good start with structured one-on-ones and the opportunity to give feedback on the experience. Execute and continuously improve — Build connectedness across your company to get work done, create efficient processes, and nurture a culture of growth and development. A glimpse at how we help: • texting with deskless employees & job applicants • automated messaging for time-sensitive communications (e.g. interview reminders and open enrollment deadlines) • built-in recruitment advertising on Craigslist, Facebook & Instagram • translated communications for Spanish-speakers • a centralized hub for organizing all recruiting activity and applicant details • diversification of candidate sourcing for greater reach.