Camp management software streamlines administrative tasks for summer camps, sports camps, and after-school programs. While most solutions cater to a wide range of camps, some are specifically designed for those operated by religious organizations. By utilizing this software, camps can save time, enhance their workflows, improve experiences for parents and attendees, and concentrate on delivering exceptional customer support. It's important to note that camp management software is distinct from campground management software, which focuses on facility management, registration, scheduling, and compliance for RV parks and campgrounds.
Campminder
campminder.com
Campminder is web-based software for managing summer camps, covering registration, staffing, healthcare, and parent communication to enhance operational efficiency.
Jackrabbit
jackrabbitclass.com
Jackrabbit app is a class management software for gymnastics, dance, swim, cheer, music, and childcare, offering tools for registration, payments, scheduling, and communication.
Amilia
amilia.com
Amilia is a management platform for activity-based organizations that supports online registration, payment processing, membership management, and facility bookings.
Campcation
campcation.com
Campcation is a booking management system for campsites, enhancing guest experience, occupancy rates, and revenue through digital solutions and global reach.
Omnify
getomnify.com
Omnify is a cloud-based scheduling and booking platform for businesses, offering tools for staff management, billing, online payments, and customer relationship management.
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an online platform for managing registration, payments, and classes for educational and recreational programs.
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a client onboarding and payment platform for managing event registrations, payments, and participant communication for organizations.
ClassForKids
classforkids.io
ClassForKids helps users find local classes for children based on their location, offering a wide range of options.
CampDoc
campdoc.com
CampDoc is an online camp management system that handles health records, registration, medication tracking, and communication for youth programs.
NetCamps
netcamps.com
NetCamps is a web-based platform for managing camp registrations, payments, and communications, streamlining the organization of sports events.
Campio
campio.no
Campio is a booking platform for campsites and motorhome parks, enhancing guest satisfaction and occupancy rates, with features for management, support, and visibility.
Okrabook
okrabook.com
Okrabook is an online platform for scheduling and booking in sports businesses, offering tools for payments, CRM, performance tracking, and staff management.
Bookinglayer
bookinglayer.com
Bookinglayer is a customizable reservation management software for adventure experiences, allowing activity bookings and guest package configurations.
Campify
camplify.com.au
Campify is a scheduling app designed for summer camp management, allowing users to create and customize schedules quickly and easily.
ActivityHero
activityhero.com
ActivityHero is a marketplace for kids' activities, allowing families to find, compare, and register for camps and classes locally and online.
Camping.care
camping.care
Camping.care is a modern reservation system for campgrounds, designed to increase bookings and improve guest experiences.
FunJoin
funjoin.com
FunJoin is a registration software and mobile app designed for summer camps, enabling flexible scheduling and customizable pricing options for various programs.
Enrollsy
enrollsy.com
Enrollsy is an enrollment management tool that streamlines registration, automates processes, integrates client data, and facilitates secure payments for businesses.
