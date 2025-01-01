Top Calendar Software

Find the right software and services.
Calendar software is designed to help users organize tasks, meetings, and goals in a simple visual format, streamlining the internal activities of an entire business. It allows for the creation of electronic agendas that can be accessed, edited, and shared with employees throughout the company. This software can be used to schedule tasks for teams, share company-wide events, and notify team members about their colleagues' paid time off, birthdays, and more. Calendar software can be sold as a standalone product but is often included as part of a larger office suite. When part of a larger suite, calendar software integrates with other standard office tools such as email, digital business cards, and video conferencing tools. Calendar software is different from online appointment scheduling software. While calendar software primarily focuses on organizing meetings, tasks, and events in a visual format for internal sharing, online appointment scheduling tools are designed to schedule appointments for external users, process payments for appointments, and communicate with clients. Buyers might consider solutions that offer both calendar and online appointment scheduling functionalities in one product, but these tools serve different purposes.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is a scheduling tool for teams to organize appointments, events, and resources, while facilitating collaboration across time zones.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
Reclaim is an AI-powered scheduling app that optimizes calendar management by auto-scheduling tasks, meetings, and breaks for improved productivity.
Teamup
teamup.com
Teamup is a collaborative online calendar app that helps groups organize schedules, manage events, and coordinate tasks efficiently.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Planyway
planyway.com
Planyway is a time management app that integrates with Trello, allowing users to visually manage their schedules and collaborate on tasks using a unified calendar view.
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based daily planner that helps users manage time, tasks, and schedules collaboratively using AI to optimize productivity.
OneCal
onecal.io
OneCal syncs Outlook and Google Calendars, simplifies scheduling with booking links, and displays all calendars in one view for better management.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Sessions.us is an app for managing meetings and webinars, offering scheduling, real-time collaboration, agenda management, and cloud storage.
Akiflow
akiflow.com
Akiflow is a task manager and calendar app for Windows and Mac, designed to help users organize tasks and schedules efficiently with various integrated features.
Morgen
morgen.so
Morgen is a calendar and task management app that integrates with major services, helping users manage schedules and tasks efficiently.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI time management tool that optimizes team calendars, scheduling flexible meetings and creating focus time for improved productivity.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups, allowing easy event management and access via links without login.
AddEvent
addevent.com
AddEvent is an event scheduling tool that simplifies creating, sharing, and managing events with integrations for popular calendar platforms.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper is a scheduling tool for B2B sales teams that automates lead routing and meeting scheduling, integrating with CRM systems to improve workflow efficiency.
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
CalendarWiz is a shared calendar app for teams to manage schedules, events, and meetings, allowing collaboration and customization while preventing double bookings.
CalendarBridge
calendarbridge.com
CalendarBridge syncs multiple calendars in real-time, helping users manage schedules by integrating commute times and enhancing time management.
Retime
retime.so
Retime is a productivity app that helps manage calendars, create agendas, take notes, and assign tasks for more efficient meetings and better time management.
TimeTackle
timetackle.com
TimeTackle is a time tracking app that integrates with calendars to automate time capture and provide productivity insights for efficient project management.
3veta
3veta.com
3veta offers appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams, including calendar sync, meeting reminders, and custom branding options.
imeetify
imeetify.com
Imeetify is an online appointment scheduling platform that helps manage meetings, automate workflows, and coordinate schedules for professionals and businesses.
Pyas
pyas.io
Pyas is an API that allows startups and solo developers to quickly integrate calendar features with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Zoom, and Google Meet.
Planzer
planzer.io
Planzer.io helps users manage daily tasks by consolidating tasks and emails from various platforms, including Trello, Notion, and calendars, in one view.
Bookeo
bookeo.com
Bookeo is an online booking and scheduling app for service providers, allowing 24/7 bookings, payments, and appointment management with real-time availability.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime automates interview scheduling and management while enhancing candidate and interviewer engagement for a streamlined hiring process.
Calday
calday.app
Calday is an appointment scheduling app for professionals that allows users to manage bookings, send reminders, and integrate with Google Calendar and Zoom.
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a communication platform for businesses that combines scheduling, video messaging, and screen recording to enhance client interactions and streamline outreach.
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a Gmail and Outlook plugin that integrates Salesforce for managing sales tasks, syncing emails, scheduling meetings, and tracking customer interactions.
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
QReserve is a scheduling platform for managing resources like equipment and meeting rooms, offering booking management, reporting, and integration with calendars.
