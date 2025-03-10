Find the right software and services.
Calendar software is designed to help users organize tasks, meetings, and goals in a simple visual format, streamlining the internal activities of an entire business. It allows for the creation of electronic agendas that can be accessed, edited, and shared with employees throughout the company. This software can be used to schedule tasks for teams, share company-wide events, and notify team members about their colleagues' paid time off, birthdays, and more. Calendar software can be sold as a standalone product but is often included as part of a larger office suite. When part of a larger suite, calendar software integrates with other standard office tools such as email, digital business cards, and video conferencing tools. Calendar software is different from online appointment scheduling software. While calendar software primarily focuses on organizing meetings, tasks, and events in a visual format for internal sharing, online appointment scheduling tools are designed to schedule appointments for external users, process payments for appointments, and communicate with clients. Buyers might consider solutions that offer both calendar and online appointment scheduling functionalities in one product, but these tools serve different purposes.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is a scheduling tool for teams to organize appointments, events, and resources, while facilitating collaboration across time zones.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
Reclaim is an AI-powered scheduling app that optimizes calendar management by auto-scheduling tasks, meetings, and breaks for improved productivity.
Teamup
teamup.com
Teamup is a collaborative online calendar app that helps groups organize schedules, manage events, and coordinate tasks efficiently.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
Planyway
planyway.com
Planyway is a time management app that integrates with Trello, allowing users to visually manage their schedules and collaborate on tasks using a unified calendar view.
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based daily planner that helps users manage time, tasks, and schedules collaboratively using AI to optimize productivity.
OneCal
onecal.io
OneCal syncs Outlook and Google Calendars, simplifies scheduling with booking links, and displays all calendars in one view for better management.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Sessions.us is an app for managing meetings and webinars, offering scheduling, real-time collaboration, agenda management, and cloud storage.
Akiflow
akiflow.com
Akiflow is a task manager and calendar app for Windows and Mac, designed to help users organize tasks and schedules efficiently with various integrated features.
Morgen
morgen.so
Morgen is a calendar and task management app that integrates with major services, helping users manage schedules and tasks efficiently.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups, allowing easy event management and access via links without login.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI time management tool that optimizes team calendars, scheduling flexible meetings and creating focus time for improved productivity.
AddEvent
addevent.com
AddEvent is an event scheduling tool that simplifies creating, sharing, and managing events with integrations for popular calendar platforms.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper is a scheduling tool for B2B sales teams that automates lead routing and meeting scheduling, integrating with CRM systems to improve workflow efficiency.
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
CalendarWiz is a shared calendar app for teams to manage schedules, events, and meetings, allowing collaboration and customization while preventing double bookings.
CalendarBridge
calendarbridge.com
CalendarBridge syncs multiple calendars in real-time, helping users manage schedules by integrating commute times and enhancing time management.
Retime
retime.so
Retime is a productivity app that helps manage calendars, create agendas, take notes, and assign tasks for more efficient meetings and better time management.
TimeTackle
timetackle.com
TimeTackle is a time tracking app that integrates with calendars to automate time capture and provide productivity insights for efficient project management.
3veta
3veta.com
3veta offers appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams, including calendar sync, meeting reminders, and custom branding options.
imeetify
imeetify.com
Imeetify is an online appointment scheduling platform that helps manage meetings, automate workflows, and coordinate schedules for professionals and businesses.
Pyas
pyas.io
Pyas is an API that allows startups and solo developers to quickly integrate calendar features with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Zoom, and Google Meet.
Planzer
planzer.io
Planzer.io helps users manage daily tasks by consolidating tasks and emails from various platforms, including Trello, Notion, and calendars, in one view.
Bookeo
bookeo.com
Bookeo is an online booking and scheduling app for service providers, allowing 24/7 bookings, payments, and appointment management with real-time availability.
Calday
calday.app
Calday is an appointment scheduling tool for consultants, professionals, individual service providers, and small businesses. Whether you are a therapist, tutor, counselor, or coach, Calday can help you establish your online presence. Calday app is designed to be easy to use and offers advanced features that enable users to schedule meetings, manage appointments, and send automatic reminders. Create your own appointment link and share it with the prospects for a seamless booking experience, or automate workflows and allow your clients to book, reschedule, cancel, and pay for your services on their own. Calday easily integrates with Google Calendar and other apps like Zoom. To learn more, visit Calday.app.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional candidate experiences that consistently land you top talent. With advanced features like automated multi-day interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half. Learn more at goodtime.io
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a groundbreaking platform that redefines how businesses communicate with potential customers, combining the efficiency of scheduling with the personal touch of video messaging and the versatility of screen recording. Designed to streamline the outreach process, Weezly empowers businesses to connect with clients in a more meaningful and efficient way. WATCH THE DEMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UhbwEoVTwM Weezly Features: Booking Page: Simplify the process of scheduling meetings with a customizable booking page that reflects your availability. This feature allows clients to easily book appointments without the need for back-and-forth emails, streamlining your scheduling process. Timeslot Picker: Empower your invitees by letting them choose a meeting time that works best for them. You propose available times, and they pick the one that suits them the most, making scheduling efficient and hassle-free. Group Poll: Coordinating group meetings has never been easier. With the group poll feature, invitees can vote on the best time that works for everyone, ensuring maximum participation with minimum scheduling conflicts. Website Widget: Convert website visitors into potential customers by adding a video with a booking feature directly to your site. This innovative widget engages visitors and offers them a straightforward way to connect with you. Screencast: Create and send personalized video messages with the screencast feature, an ideal alternative for businesses seeking more engaging ways to communicate. Whether it’s a product demo, a tutorial, or a personal message, screencasts add a personal touch to your digital communication. Screencast + Booking Page: Weezly is the only platform in the world that combines screencasting with a booking page. Record a video and immediately offer viewers the chance to schedule a meeting via an embedded booking page next to your video. This unique solution bridges the gap between engagement and action, enhancing the customer journey. Dynamic Videos: Elevate your outreach with dynamic videos. Record a single introduction message, enter a website address, and let Weezly create a personalized video that combines your message with a scrolling view of a specific website. This feature offers unparalleled personalization, making each communication uniquely tailored to the recipient. Benefits of Using Weezly: Enhanced Efficiency: Weezly’s integrated features save time and streamline the scheduling and communication processes, allowing businesses to focus on growth and client service. Increased Engagement: With personalized screencasts, dynamic videos, and easy scheduling options, Weezly significantly boosts engagement rates, turning prospects into clients. Flexibility and Customization: Whether you’re planning individual meetings, group sessions, or looking to enhance your website’s engagement, Weezly’s versatile features can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Innovative Communication: By combining video messaging with scheduling capabilities, Weezly sets a new standard for business communication, offering a more personal and effective way to connect with clients. Businesses that have adopted Weezly report transformative outcomes, including: Up to 50% less time spent on scheduling meetings. Over 70% increase in engagement rates using dynamic and personalized video content. Significant uplift in conversion rates due to the streamlined scheduling process and enhanced communication methods.
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of bookings & auto-cancel late or no-show bookings -Integrate with existing Outlook & Google calendars -Allow on-kiosk booking from live maps/floorplans -Book from defined time slots -Invite guests to bookings & request RSVP's -Invoice & process payments -Check-in/out equipment with integrated barcode reader support -Access activity, actual usage, capacity & utilization data -& so much more!
