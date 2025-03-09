Top Calendar Software - Vatican City

Akiflow

akiflow.com

Akiflow is a personal task manager + calendar desktop app (win+mac) that will help you keep yourself always organized. By becoming 10x faster on the basics, keeping yourself organized will not be a burden or require too much time throughout the day WHY AKIFLOW? We built Akiflow focusing on speeding up the fundamentals of productivity: capturing tasks, processing them, and always knowing what to work on. → Reduce the effort By becoming 10x faster on the basics, keeping yourself organised will not be a burden or require too much time throughout the day. → Prevent mistakes Akiflow is built to prevent the most common mistakes that affect productivity. Our features are designed to help you avoid cognitive overload, distractions, over-scheduling and context switching. → Peace of mind A single source of truth. A clear schedule. Notifications to guide you throughout the day. Everything one shortcut away. Akiflow is built to keep your mind clear and focused. OUR KEY FEATURES INCLUDE → Universal task Inbox - Capture anything, anywhere. Centralise your tasks. → Command Bar - Sort things out in seconds. Prioritise, Plan and Snooze with keyboard shortcuts. → One tool - No more context switching. Tasks + Calendars. Your single source of truth. → Tray Notification - Always know what to do next. Your day at a glance. PACKED WITH FEATURES → Share availability - No more ping-ping between email and calendar tabs to share your availability. Quickly select and share your slots in seconds. → Recurrent tasks - Create tasks with any recurrence: every day, every 1st of the month, custom - you name it. → Priority management - Set in Akiflow your real Goals - the tasks that will make you progress - and start executing. → Time blocking - Lock time in your calendar for your tasks. Akiflow will create an event in your calendar to let your colleagues know when you’re busy. → Timezones - Hit one shortcut to show every city's time zone in your calendar, side by side with your local time. → Smart lists - Custom labels to organize your work the way feels right for you. Easy to add, they help you have a visually clear view of your day. → Smart notifications - What you need, at the right time. Never miss a meeting, quick jump into a call. Better yet, totally customizable. INTEGRATED WITH ALL YOUR APPS Gmail, Calendar, Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Todoist, Trello, Asana, Superhuman and more. You can also request the integrations you want.