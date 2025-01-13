App store for web apps
Top Calendar Software - Pitcairn Islands
Calendar software is designed to help users organize tasks, meetings, and goals in a simple visual format, streamlining the internal activities of an entire business. It allows for the creation of electronic agendas that can be accessed, edited, and shared with employees throughout the company. This software can be used to schedule tasks for teams, share company-wide events, and notify team members about their colleagues' paid time off, birthdays, and more. Calendar software can be sold as a standalone product but is often included as part of a larger office suite. When part of a larger suite, calendar software integrates with other standard office tools such as email, digital business cards, and video conferencing tools. Calendar software is different from online appointment scheduling software. While calendar software primarily focuses on organizing meetings, tasks, and events in a visual format for internal sharing, online appointment scheduling tools are designed to schedule appointments for external users, process payments for appointments, and communicate with clients. Buyers might consider solutions that offer both calendar and online appointment scheduling functionalities in one product, but these tools serve different purposes.
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.
OneCal
onecal.io
Sync your calendars in real time. Keep your events in sync between multiple calendars so your team always knows your availability.
AddEvent
addevent.com
Calendar and event tools. - Make it easy to share your events and calendars using our amazing add-to-calendar buttons, beautiful embeddable widgets, RSVP, and subscriber tools. Add to Calendar and event tools for websites and newsletters. Event with RSVP. Use in email campaigns, MailChimp, Marketo. Used by Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, HubSpot.
Morgen
morgen.so
Automate your time, your way with Morgen Assist's custom workflows. Pair it with Morgen's calendar and task manager app for complete control of your time.
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based AI daily planner designed to help teams and busy professionals with daily planning and time management. HOW IT WORKS: With BeforeSunset AI planner and to do software, you can plan your day through the calendar and to-do list, by reviewing yesterday’s achievements, and unfinished tasks. You can stay on schedule throughout the day by keeping track of time for each task and focusing on one task at a time. Also, by estimating the time required for each task, you can ensure that your work is progressing as planned and make adjustments as needed. Close the day with the analytics provided by BeforeSunset AI to review and reflect on the progress you made. FEATURES: Let AI plan your day for you: BeforeSunset AI creates the perfect schedule by syncing your calendar and to-do list without you worrying about it. AI optimizes your to-do list for the perfect schedule: AI assistant creates subtasks for you and turns your to-dos into actionable tasks. Have the best plan for your routine: For effective daily planning, ask yourself: what's the task, how long it will take, and how much time is available. BeforeSunset helps with all steps. Set goals by tags: Use tags to enhance your daily planning through AI assistance, track your progress using analytics, and effectively set goals and categorize your to-dos. Weekly Analytics: Get a bird's eye view of your weekly accomplishments and plan for even greater success. Bookmarks: Easily access your favorite tasks and notes in an instant. Work todos in one workspace: Your teammate won’t know about your grocery list or your private matters, we promise. You can separate your work/team to-dos by dragging and dropping in your to-dos. Stay connected with the Team Feed: You can share your progress if you want and see real-time updates from your team. You can also learn about your teammate’s mood and what they like and dislike. Get to know your teammates: Want to break the ice, but don’t know how? Just check their information, what do they like or dislike?—and get to know them better. Never miss a birthday, and trust us, you’ll know the basics to start that first conversation without making it awkward. Set location: See how your workplace affects your daily planning and performance on the analytics page. Set your mood and write about it: Learn about your teammate's moods without even asking them. Check on them if needed. Set tags for each area: You can now set tags to know what each team member is working on or if you’ll be able to work with your bestie in the same area.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
Bookeo
bookeo.com
Streamline your appointment scheduling process effortlessly using Bookeo Appointments. Perfect for service providers, professionals, salons, spas, therapists, party planners, and more. Accept 24/7 bookings and payments via web and mobile with Bookeo. Simplify your schedule effortlessly with real-time availability, and recurring appointments. Say goodbye to double bookings. Boost your business by selling promotions, packages, memberships, and gift vouchers. Accept secure payments both in person and online. Stay effortlessly organized by syncing your personal calendar, efficiently managing clients, and scheduling or rescheduling appointments. Benefit from automatic email/text reminders and access to advanced reporting features. Start your free 30-day trial today, no credit card required.
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of bookings & auto-cancel late or no-show bookings -Integrate with existing Outlook & Google calendars -Allow on-kiosk booking from live maps/floorplans -Book from defined time slots -Invite guests to bookings & request RSVP's -Invoice & process payments -Check-in/out equipment with integrated barcode reader support -Access activity, actual usage, capacity & utilization data -& so much more!
3veta
3veta.com
3veta is a full suite of appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams. Prominent use cases: → Appointment Scheduling (booking page, shared team calendar, 2-way calendar sync, synchronization with Microsoft Exchange, Google Calendar, Apple Calendar; meeting reminders, etc.) → Full HD video conferencing → Custom branding ((possibility to fully white label the whole experience) → Integrations with 5000+ other web apps
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a groundbreaking platform that redefines how businesses communicate with potential customers, combining the efficiency of scheduling with the personal touch of video messaging and the versatility of screen recording. Designed to streamline the outreach process, Weezly empowers businesses to connect with clients in a more meaningful and efficient way. WATCH THE DEMO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UhbwEoVTwM Weezly Features: Booking Page: Simplify the process of scheduling meetings with a customizable booking page that reflects your availability. This feature allows clients to easily book appointments without the need for back-and-forth emails, streamlining your scheduling process. Timeslot Picker: Empower your invitees by letting them choose a meeting time that works best for them. You propose available times, and they pick the one that suits them the most, making scheduling efficient and hassle-free. Group Poll: Coordinating group meetings has never been easier. With the group poll feature, invitees can vote on the best time that works for everyone, ensuring maximum participation with minimum scheduling conflicts. Website Widget: Convert website visitors into potential customers by adding a video with a booking feature directly to your site. This innovative widget engages visitors and offers them a straightforward way to connect with you. Screencast: Create and send personalized video messages with the screencast feature, an ideal alternative for businesses seeking more engaging ways to communicate. Whether it’s a product demo, a tutorial, or a personal message, screencasts add a personal touch to your digital communication. Screencast + Booking Page: Weezly is the only platform in the world that combines screencasting with a booking page. Record a video and immediately offer viewers the chance to schedule a meeting via an embedded booking page next to your video. This unique solution bridges the gap between engagement and action, enhancing the customer journey. Dynamic Videos: Elevate your outreach with dynamic videos. Record a single introduction message, enter a website address, and let Weezly create a personalized video that combines your message with a scrolling view of a specific website. This feature offers unparalleled personalization, making each communication uniquely tailored to the recipient. Benefits of Using Weezly: Enhanced Efficiency: Weezly’s integrated features save time and streamline the scheduling and communication processes, allowing businesses to focus on growth and client service. Increased Engagement: With personalized screencasts, dynamic videos, and easy scheduling options, Weezly significantly boosts engagement rates, turning prospects into clients. Flexibility and Customization: Whether you’re planning individual meetings, group sessions, or looking to enhance your website’s engagement, Weezly’s versatile features can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Innovative Communication: By combining video messaging with scheduling capabilities, Weezly sets a new standard for business communication, offering a more personal and effective way to connect with clients. Businesses that have adopted Weezly report transformative outcomes, including: Up to 50% less time spent on scheduling meetings. Over 70% increase in engagement rates using dynamic and personalized video content. Significant uplift in conversion rates due to the streamlined scheduling process and enhanced communication methods.
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and interviewers deeply engaged throughout the hiring journey. Gain access to powerful insights and AI-driven recommendations to streamline processes and ensure every interviewer is always well-prepared. The result? Exceptional candidate experiences that consistently land you top talent. With advanced features like automated multi-day interview scheduling, SMS and WhatsApp communication, workflow automation, intelligent interviewer selection, and powerful data and benchmarking reports, we’re helping enterprise companies cut their time-to-hire in half. Learn more at goodtime.io
Retime
retime.so
Retime is a productivity tool that helps you streamline your meetings by managing your calendar, creating agendas, taking notes, and creating tasks all in one place. With Retime, you can easily schedule your meetings and set agendas, take notes during the meeting, and create tasks after the meeting. This helps to make your meetings shorter and more productive, allowing you to maximize your time and get more done.
Pyas
pyas.io
Pyas is the calendar integrations API solution for startups and solo developers. Build your calendar integration feature in minutes instead of months. Easily integrate with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Integrate Zoom and Google Meet for video conferencing, all using a single API.
CalendarBridge
calendarbridge.com
CalendarBridge syncs calendars together in real-time and provides scheduling pages built for people with multiple calendars
imeetify
imeetify.com
imeetify.com- Online Appointment Scheduling platform, Time Planner, Scheduler, Calendar Management Our dynamic yet easy-to-use scheduler allows you to focus and align your day-to-day tasks. Do away with the hassle of multiple emails and let the schedule genie ease things for you. Join this powerful group of professionals to take charge of your time and boost productivity.
Calday
calday.app
Calday is an appointment scheduling tool for consultants, professionals, individual service providers, and small businesses. Whether you are a therapist, tutor, counselor, or coach, Calday can help you establish your online presence. Calday app is designed to be easy to use and offers advanced features that enable users to schedule meetings, manage appointments, and send automatic reminders. Create your own appointment link and share it with the prospects for a seamless booking experience, or automate workflows and allow your clients to book, reschedule, cancel, and pay for your services on their own. Calday easily integrates with Google Calendar and other apps like Zoom. To learn more, visit Calday.app.
Planzer
planzer.io
Planzer.io is built to help users save time on their daily to-do tasks. Users can make a habit of starting the day with Planzer.io and ending their day with Planzer.io. The solution collects all tasks and emails from multiple sources in one view. Trello integration Integrates with Trello so users can easily integrate their accounts, start pulling in their Trello tasks, and handling them in Planzer.io to save time from switching between apps. Notion integration Add your Notion account and see all your tasks in Planzer.io so you can easily plan them out on specific days. Email integration Integrates with Outlook email to pull in user emails so that they can plan when to handle their different emails. Calendar integration Integrates with both Google Calendar and Outlook calendar so that users have their daily calendar in one view with Planzer.io Goals module Set weekly goals and attach tasks where the tasks will make sure users reach their goals. Tasks module Manages all tasks in one view, including a backlog and much more.
Planyway
planyway.com
Best way to visually manage your schedule and plan teamwork on the calendar or timeline. Manage everything from daily schedule to teamwork and big projects all on a single calendar for Trello!
Akiflow
akiflow.com
Akiflow is a personal task manager + calendar desktop app (win+mac) that will help you keep yourself always organized. By becoming 10x faster on the basics, keeping yourself organized will not be a burden or require too much time throughout the day WHY AKIFLOW? We built Akiflow focusing on speeding up the fundamentals of productivity: capturing tasks, processing them, and always knowing what to work on. → Reduce the effort By becoming 10x faster on the basics, keeping yourself organised will not be a burden or require too much time throughout the day. → Prevent mistakes Akiflow is built to prevent the most common mistakes that affect productivity. Our features are designed to help you avoid cognitive overload, distractions, over-scheduling and context switching. → Peace of mind A single source of truth. A clear schedule. Notifications to guide you throughout the day. Everything one shortcut away. Akiflow is built to keep your mind clear and focused. OUR KEY FEATURES INCLUDE → Universal task Inbox - Capture anything, anywhere. Centralise your tasks. → Command Bar - Sort things out in seconds. Prioritise, Plan and Snooze with keyboard shortcuts. → One tool - No more context switching. Tasks + Calendars. Your single source of truth. → Tray Notification - Always know what to do next. Your day at a glance. PACKED WITH FEATURES → Share availability - No more ping-ping between email and calendar tabs to share your availability. Quickly select and share your slots in seconds. → Recurrent tasks - Create tasks with any recurrence: every day, every 1st of the month, custom - you name it. → Priority management - Set in Akiflow your real Goals - the tasks that will make you progress - and start executing. → Time blocking - Lock time in your calendar for your tasks. Akiflow will create an event in your calendar to let your colleagues know when you’re busy. → Timezones - Hit one shortcut to show every city's time zone in your calendar, side by side with your local time. → Smart lists - Custom labels to organize your work the way feels right for you. Easy to add, they help you have a visually clear view of your day. → Smart notifications - What you need, at the right time. Never miss a meeting, quick jump into a call. Better yet, totally customizable. INTEGRATED WITH ALL YOUR APPS Gmail, Calendar, Slack, Gmail, Zoom, Todoist, Trello, Asana, Superhuman and more. You can also request the integrations you want.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Online calendar with many functions for teams and groups. Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups with easy access via access links without login.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings and collaborate more effectively and efficiently. To learn more, visit Calendly.com Calendly greatly improves customer satisfaction and retention rates, hiring cycles, cost savings, team productivity, and more, as outlined in a Forrester TEI study that demonstrates the 318% ROI and $687K in total net benefits Calendly customers can expect to see over a three-year investment. Download the full report here: https://calendly.com/resources/ebooks/forrester-tei.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper’s advanced scheduling software helps B2B revenue teams double their conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based on their preferences and productivity patterns. The tool automatically moves flexible meetings, like one-on-ones, to the most efficient times and resolves conflicts within schedules. It also creates blocks of uninterrupted Focus Time by working across calendars, allowing individuals to be present when working together and focused when working independently. During Focus Time, Clockwise minimizes distractions by integrating with tools like Slack and Asana, ensuring a flow state and increasing productivity.Clockwise is used by over 15,000 organizations, including well-known companies like Amplitude, Asana, Etsy, Twitter, and Uber. The tool has received positive feedback from customers, improving collaboration efficiency and enabling better management of calendars. Managers can gain insights into their teams' bandwidth and help set healthy boundaries through real-time analytics. The tool is user-friendly, simplifying the workday and reducing the need for constant calendar management. Clockwise is accessible through a free sign-up and offers features like a tour and demo to help users get started. It provides value by maximizing time, allowing users to focus on important tasks and maintain work-life balance.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on the web, and alerts as well as unified themes that span across all the web apps.
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookings by offering a real-time view of their own time available. It has the capability to automatically sync calendars according to users’ time zones and can send regular alerts and reminders to users regarding their appointment schedules. Acuity Scheduling’s scheduling feature set includes customizable intake forms, embeddable calendars, third party application calendar synchronizing and group scheduling for workshops. Acuity Scheduling is suitable for service-based businesses such as training and tutoring centers, coaching and consulting, photography and video production companies, fitness studios, salons and spa centers and health and dental clinics. The solution offers a free basic module and is available as a monthly subscription. The product offers APIs and integrates with third-party applications such as QuickBooks, FreshBooks, MailChimp, Google Analytics and WordPress.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fills up -- so you always have time for focused work, while staying open to collaborate with your team. You get to tell Reclaim exactly how you want your priorities scheduled, just like you would a great assistant. And when plans change, it automatically realigns your schedule in seconds. Want to learn more? Check out just some of Reclaim’s features below: • Tasks: auto-schedule your to-dos in your calendar • Habits: block flexible time for recurring routines • Smart 1:1s: find the best time for one-on-one meetings • Scheduling Links: book smarter with flexible meeting links • Calendar Sync: block your availability across calendars • Buffer Time: auto-schedule breaks & travel time • Color Coding: automatically color-code your events by category • No-Meeting Days: prevent meetings & auto-schedule heads-down work • Team Analytics: track your team's time across meetings, tasks, wellness metrics, & more • Task Integrations: sync tasks from Asana, Todoist, Jira, ClickUp, Linear & Google Tasks to your calendar • Slack Integration: customize & sync your Slack status to your calendar in real time Over 20,000 companies rely on Reclaim to get more out of their workweeks. Sign up and get started for free so you and your team can spend time where it matters most, every week.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Teamup
teamup.com
Teamup is an online calendar application for groups to organize people and resources, schedule work, manage availability, and share events. Teamup
TimeTackle
timetackle.com
Tackle helps you automatically and effortlessly track time and gather productivity insights from your calendar, project management, and collaboration tools. It works seamlessly with your Google Calendar and helps you to track your activities right from the calendar interface. Tackle provides clarity, ensuring you have the right people on the right projects, and safeguarding your ROI. It gauges operational efficiency, tracks team time effortlessly, and keeps projects within budget through goal-setting. Tackle enhances productivity and time tracking across diverse sectors. From agencies to nonprofits, its tailored solutions, time-tracking automation, and valuable insights bring operational efficiency to any business. 300+ teams embraced Tackle as the solution to their time-tracking challenges who’ve been able to lift productivity by 20% on average. Tackle, your versatile ally, enhances productivity across diverse sectors. From agencies to nonprofits, it offers tailored solutions, automating tasks and providing valuable insights for efficient operations. Achieve your goals like a boss with Tackle! **How do we position yourself against our competitors?** Tackle provides seamless time tracking, empowering employees with valuable insights to optimize their productivity. It offers detailed analytics for any team, enabling data-driven decisions on project allocation and efficiency. Additionally, It stands out for its remarkably user-friendly, simplicity, and extensive reporting options.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you can set their local time zone as the secondary time zone for your calendar. This will help you avoid confusion and coordinate better with a team that's geographically dispersed. 2. Smart Scheduling Schedule events instantly with our Smart Add and Quick Add features. Smart Add saves time and effort by intelligently creating an event with the phrase you enter or by picking a phrase in your email. With Quick Add, you can schedule the event by clicking on the calendar grid. 3. Inviting and granting access to participants Schedule events based on participant availability. You can check the participant’s free and unavailable times while scheduling an event. When inviting participants, you can grant them different levels of access like edit, view, and add participants. 4. Reminders Never miss an update or event. With Zoho Calendar’s multi-level reminders, you can stay on top of your schedule. There are three types of notifications: pop-up, email, and the notification bell. 5. Resource Booking With the resource booking feature in Zoho Calendar, conducting in-person meetings is simple. Administrators can add meeting rooms and conference rooms, as well as view the resources available in these rooms and book accordingly. Sign up for free and keep your team organized.
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing. Zoho Mail is well integrated with all the other Zoho applications as well as popular external applications.