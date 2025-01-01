App store for web apps
Top Calendar Software - Greenland
Calendar software is designed to help users organize tasks, meetings, and goals in a simple visual format, streamlining the internal activities of an entire business. It allows for the creation of electronic agendas that can be accessed, edited, and shared with employees throughout the company. This software can be used to schedule tasks for teams, share company-wide events, and notify team members about their colleagues' paid time off, birthdays, and more. Calendar software can be sold as a standalone product but is often included as part of a larger office suite. When part of a larger suite, calendar software integrates with other standard office tools such as email, digital business cards, and video conferencing tools. Calendar software is different from online appointment scheduling software. While calendar software primarily focuses on organizing meetings, tasks, and events in a visual format for internal sharing, online appointment scheduling tools are designed to schedule appointments for external users, process payments for appointments, and communicate with clients. Buyers might consider solutions that offer both calendar and online appointment scheduling functionalities in one product, but these tools serve different purposes.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations globally automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly enables companies to close deals, hire candidates, build relationships, and grow their business—faster. More than 20 million users across 230 countrie...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Schedule and share meeting and event times, and automatically get reminders. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a cont...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is an online business calendar designed to keep all team members on the same page. You can schedule appointments, organize events, and book resources in no time. Key benefits and features include: 1. Collaboration across time zones While working with colleagues across time zones, you c...
Teamup
teamup.com
Teamup is an online calendar application for groups to organize people and resources, schedule work, manage availability, and share events. Teamup
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookin...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Planyway
planyway.com
Best way to visually manage your schedule and plan teamwork on the calendar or timeline. Manage everything from daily schedule to teamwork and big projects all on a single calendar for Trello!
Akiflow
akiflow.com
Akiflow is a personal task manager + calendar desktop app (win+mac) that will help you keep yourself always organized. By becoming 10x faster on the basics, keeping yourself organized will not be a burden or require too much time throughout the day WHY AKIFLOW? We built Akiflow focusing on speeding ...
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based AI daily planner designed to help teams and busy professionals with daily planning and time management. HOW IT WORKS: With BeforeSunset AI planner and to do software, you can plan your day through the calendar and to-do list, by reviewing yesterday’s achievements, and ...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
OneCal
onecal.io
Sync your calendars in real time. Keep your events in sync between multiple calendars so your team always knows your availability.
Morgen
morgen.so
Automate your time, your way with Morgen Assist's custom workflows. Pair it with Morgen's calendar and task manager app for complete control of your time.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based ...
AddEvent
addevent.com
Calendar and event tools. - Make it easy to share your events and calendars using our amazing add-to-calendar buttons, beautiful embeddable widgets, RSVP, and subscriber tools. Add to Calendar and event tools for websites and newsletters. Event with RSVP. Use in email campaigns, MailChimp, Marketo....
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Online calendar with many functions for teams and groups. Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups with easy access via access links without login.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper’s advanced scheduling software helps B2B revenue teams double their conversion rates, increase customer satisfaction, and reach new levels of productivity.
3veta
3veta.com
3veta is a full suite of appointment scheduling and video conferencing tools for remote teams. Prominent use cases: → Appointment Scheduling (booking page, shared team calendar, 2-way calendar sync, synchronization with Microsoft Exchange, Google Calendar, Apple Calendar; meeting reminders, etc.) → ...
TimeTackle
timetackle.com
Tackle helps you automatically and effortlessly track time and gather productivity insights from your calendar, project management, and collaboration tools. It works seamlessly with your Google Calendar and helps you to track your activities right from the calendar interface. Tackle provides clarity...
Retime
retime.so
Retime is a productivity tool that helps you streamline your meetings by managing your calendar, creating agendas, taking notes, and creating tasks all in one place. With Retime, you can easily schedule your meetings and set agendas, take notes during the meeting, and create tasks after the meeting....
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
Shared calendars for teams and communities. Collaborate with your team, share events and activities, or manage private schedules. Calendars, event boards, and other plugins are quickly embedded in any website. Send invites and reminders, and prevent double bookings.
imeetify
imeetify.com
imeetify.com- Online Appointment Scheduling platform, Time Planner, Scheduler, Calendar Management Our dynamic yet easy-to-use scheduler allows you to focus and align your day-to-day tasks. Do away with the hassle of multiple emails and let the schedule genie ease things for you. Join this powerful ...
Pyas
pyas.io
Pyas is the calendar integrations API solution for startups and solo developers. Build your calendar integration feature in minutes instead of months. Easily integrate with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Integrate Zoom and Google Meet for video conferencing, all using a single API.
Planzer
planzer.io
Planzer.io is built to help users save time on their daily to-do tasks. Users can make a habit of starting the day with Planzer.io and ending their day with Planzer.io. The solution collects all tasks and emails from multiple sources in one view. Trello integration Integrates with Trello so users ca...
CalendarBridge
calendarbridge.com
CalendarBridge syncs calendars together in real-time and provides scheduling pages built for people with multiple calendars
Bookeo
bookeo.com
Streamline your appointment scheduling process effortlessly using Bookeo Appointments. Perfect for service providers, professionals, salons, spas, therapists, party planners, and more. Accept 24/7 bookings and payments via web and mobile with Bookeo. Simplify your schedule effortlessly with real-tim...
GoodTime
goodtime.io
GoodTime elevates the entire hiring experience with human-centric AI, all while automating 90% of interview management tasks. Trusted by global talent teams at companies like Hubspot, Spotify, Priceline, and Lyft, our platform not only automates interview scheduling but also keeps candidates and int...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Calday
calday.app
Calday is an appointment scheduling tool for consultants, professionals, individual service providers, and small businesses. Whether you are a therapist, tutor, counselor, or coach, Calday can help you establish your online presence. Calday app is designed to be easy to use and offers advanced featu...
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a groundbreaking platform that redefines how businesses communicate with potential customers, combining the efficiency of scheduling with the personal touch of video messaging and the versatility of screen recording. Designed to streamline the outreach process, Weezly empowers businesses t...
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of boo...