Top Calendar Software - Bosnia & Herzegovina

BeforeSunset AI

beforesunset.ai

BeforeSunset AI is a web-based AI daily planner designed to help teams and busy professionals with daily planning and time management. HOW IT WORKS: With BeforeSunset AI planner and to do software, you can plan your day through the calendar and to-do list, by reviewing yesterday’s achievements, and unfinished tasks. You can stay on schedule throughout the day by keeping track of time for each task and focusing on one task at a time. Also, by estimating the time required for each task, you can ensure that your work is progressing as planned and make adjustments as needed. Close the day with the analytics provided by BeforeSunset AI to review and reflect on the progress you made. FEATURES: Let AI plan your day for you: BeforeSunset AI creates the perfect schedule by syncing your calendar and to-do list without you worrying about it. AI optimizes your to-do list for the perfect schedule: AI assistant creates subtasks for you and turns your to-dos into actionable tasks. Have the best plan for your routine: For effective daily planning, ask yourself: what's the task, how long it will take, and how much time is available. BeforeSunset helps with all steps. Set goals by tags: Use tags to enhance your daily planning through AI assistance, track your progress using analytics, and effectively set goals and categorize your to-dos. Weekly Analytics: Get a bird's eye view of your weekly accomplishments and plan for even greater success. Bookmarks: Easily access your favorite tasks and notes in an instant. Work todos in one workspace: Your teammate won’t know about your grocery list or your private matters, we promise. You can separate your work/team to-dos by dragging and dropping in your to-dos. Stay connected with the Team Feed: You can share your progress if you want and see real-time updates from your team. You can also learn about your teammate’s mood and what they like and dislike. Get to know your teammates: Want to break the ice, but don’t know how? Just check their information, what do they like or dislike?—and get to know them better. Never miss a birthday, and trust us, you’ll know the basics to start that first conversation without making it awkward. Set location: See how your workplace affects your daily planning and performance on the analytics page. Set your mood and write about it: Learn about your teammate's moods without even asking them. Check on them if needed. Set tags for each area: You can now set tags to know what each team member is working on or if you’ll be able to work with your bestie in the same area.