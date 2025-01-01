App store for web apps

Top Calendar & Scheduling Services

Calendar & Scheduling Services are digital tools designed to help individuals and organizations efficiently manage their time, appointments, and events. These services typically offer features such as creating and organizing events, setting reminders, and sharing schedules with others. Users can input important dates, meetings, and deadlines, and the service often provides notifications and alerts to keep individuals on track. Additionally, some platforms may include collaborative features, allowing users to schedule meetings with colleagues or coordinate events with friends.

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

Google Calendar is a scheduling app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and manage calendars across devices, with integration into other Google services.

TimeTree

timetreeapp.com

TimeTree is a calendar app that helps individuals and groups manage and share schedules, set reminders, and coordinate events across multiple devices.

Proton Calendar

proton.me

Proton Calendar is a secure, encrypted calendar app that helps users manage their schedules privately while integrating with Proton Mail.

iCloud Calendar

icloud.com

iCloud Calendar helps users manage schedules and events across devices, offering real-time syncing, calendar sharing, and various organizational views.

Notion Calendar

notion.so

Notion Calendar helps users schedule events and manage time by integrating with Google Calendar and other Notion features, allowing for personalized organization of multiple calendars.

Outlook Calendar Business

microsoft.com

Outlook Calendar Business helps schedule and share meetings while providing reminders, supporting multiple calendars and team collaboration across devices.

Outlook Calendar

outlook.live.com

Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.

Zoho Calendar

zoho.com

Zoho Calendar is a scheduling tool for teams to organize appointments, events, and resources, while facilitating collaboration across time zones.

Nook Calendar

nookcalendar.com

Nook Calendar is an app for managing schedules, events, and tasks with a user-friendly interface for individuals and teams.

Yandex Calendar

calendar.yandex.com

Yandex Calendar helps users plan and manage their tasks and events, allowing for calendar sharing, event notifications, and integration with other calendars.

Amie

amie.so

Amie app combines to-dos and calendar features, allowing users to schedule tasks, track activities, check availability, and organize events.

Yahoo!カレンダー

yahoo.co.jp

Yahoo!カレンダー is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules by creating events, setting reminders, and sharing calendars, with options for color-coding.

Calendar

calendar.com

The Calendar app helps users schedule and manage events, integrate with various services, and offers features like reminders, sharing, and analytics.

FlowSavvy

flowsavvy.app

FlowSavvy is a task management app that helps users schedule tasks during preferred time slots to optimize productivity.

네이버 캘린더

calendar.naver.com

Naver Calendar is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules, set reminders, and organize events with various views and customization options.

Rise Calendar

risecalendar.com

Rise Calendar is a tool for managing time, organizing schedules, and improving task management through calendar integration and collaboration features.

HEY Calendar

hey.com

The HEY Calendar organizes your schedule by weeks and days, allowing you to manage tasks, set reminders, and highlight important events with added context.

Yahoo Calendar

calendar.yahoo.com

Yahoo Calendar is a web-based scheduling tool that helps users manage events, set reminders, and share schedules, integrating with Yahoo Mail for a unified experience.

Calenday

calenday.co

Calenday is a calendar management app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and integrate with various calendar systems for efficient scheduling.

Kalender

termine.schule

Kalender is an app for schools that allows administration to edit and share calendars with teachers, students, and parents, viewable online or through various platforms.

Koalendar

koalendar.com

Koalendar is an interview scheduling app that simplifies managing appointments and integrates with video conferencing tools.

Calendar.online

calendar.online

Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups, allowing easy event management and access via links without login.

CalendarWiz

calendarwiz.com

CalendarWiz is a shared calendar app for teams to manage schedules, events, and meetings, allowing collaboration and customization while preventing double bookings.

