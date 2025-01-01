Find the right software and services.
Calendar & Scheduling Services are digital tools designed to help individuals and organizations efficiently manage their time, appointments, and events. These services typically offer features such as creating and organizing events, setting reminders, and sharing schedules with others. Users can input important dates, meetings, and deadlines, and the service often provides notifications and alerts to keep individuals on track. Additionally, some platforms may include collaborative features, allowing users to schedule meetings with colleagues or coordinate events with friends.
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
Google Calendar is a scheduling app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and manage calendars across devices, with integration into other Google services.
TimeTree
timetreeapp.com
TimeTree is a calendar app that helps individuals and groups manage and share schedules, set reminders, and coordinate events across multiple devices.
Proton Calendar
proton.me
Proton Calendar is a secure, encrypted calendar app that helps users manage their schedules privately while integrating with Proton Mail.
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
iCloud Calendar helps users manage schedules and events across devices, offering real-time syncing, calendar sharing, and various organizational views.
Notion Calendar
notion.so
Notion Calendar helps users schedule events and manage time by integrating with Google Calendar and other Notion features, allowing for personalized organization of multiple calendars.
Outlook Calendar Business
microsoft.com
Outlook Calendar Business helps schedule and share meetings while providing reminders, supporting multiple calendars and team collaboration across devices.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is a scheduling tool for teams to organize appointments, events, and resources, while facilitating collaboration across time zones.
Nook Calendar
nookcalendar.com
Nook Calendar is an app for managing schedules, events, and tasks with a user-friendly interface for individuals and teams.
Yandex Calendar
calendar.yandex.com
Yandex Calendar helps users plan and manage their tasks and events, allowing for calendar sharing, event notifications, and integration with other calendars.
Amie
amie.so
Amie app combines to-dos and calendar features, allowing users to schedule tasks, track activities, check availability, and organize events.
Yahoo!カレンダー
yahoo.co.jp
Yahoo!カレンダー is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules by creating events, setting reminders, and sharing calendars, with options for color-coding.
Calendar
calendar.com
The Calendar app helps users schedule and manage events, integrate with various services, and offers features like reminders, sharing, and analytics.
FlowSavvy
flowsavvy.app
FlowSavvy is a task management app that helps users schedule tasks during preferred time slots to optimize productivity.
네이버 캘린더
calendar.naver.com
Naver Calendar is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules, set reminders, and organize events with various views and customization options.
Rise Calendar
risecalendar.com
Rise Calendar is a tool for managing time, organizing schedules, and improving task management through calendar integration and collaboration features.
HEY Calendar
hey.com
The HEY Calendar organizes your schedule by weeks and days, allowing you to manage tasks, set reminders, and highlight important events with added context.
Yahoo Calendar
calendar.yahoo.com
Yahoo Calendar is a web-based scheduling tool that helps users manage events, set reminders, and share schedules, integrating with Yahoo Mail for a unified experience.
Calenday
calenday.co
Calenday is a calendar management app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and integrate with various calendar systems for efficient scheduling.
Kalender
termine.schule
Kalender is an app for schools that allows administration to edit and share calendars with teachers, students, and parents, viewable online or through various platforms.
Koalendar
koalendar.com
Koalendar is an interview scheduling app that simplifies managing appointments and integrates with video conferencing tools.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups, allowing easy event management and access via links without login.
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
CalendarWiz is a shared calendar app for teams to manage schedules, events, and meetings, allowing collaboration and customization while preventing double bookings.
