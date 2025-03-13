App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Calendar & Scheduling Services are digital tools designed to help individuals and organizations efficiently manage their time, appointments, and events. These services typically offer features such as creating and organizing events, setting reminders, and sharing schedules with others. Users can input important dates, meetings, and deadlines, and the service often provides notifications and alerts to keep individuals on track. Additionally, some platforms may include collaborative features, allowing users to schedule meetings with colleagues or coordinate events with friends.