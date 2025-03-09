Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Calendar & Scheduling Services are digital tools designed to help individuals and organizations efficiently manage their time, appointments, and events. These services typically offer features such as creating and organizing events, setting reminders, and sharing schedules with others. Users can input important dates, meetings, and deadlines, and the service often provides notifications and alerts to keep individuals on track. Additionally, some platforms may include collaborative features, allowing users to schedule meetings with colleagues or coordinate events with friends.
Submit New App
네이버 캘린더
calendar.naver.com
Naver Calendar is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules, set reminders, and organize events with various views and customization options.
HEY Calendar
hey.com
Make your day. The all-new HEY Calendar puts time on your side. Week after week, not month after month People think in days and weeks, not months. What’s tomorrow? Later this week? Next week? The HEY Calendar is built around how you think, not how paper calendars were designed. Habits and highlights Establish a habit, stick with it. Circle important events so they stand out. Fill your days with memories or moments — not just events. “Sometime this week” mimics real life Need to get an oil change? Get some cash from the ATM? Write a thank you note? Maybe this week or next, just not exactly sure when you’ll have a chance? HEY knows “maybe” is a real thing. And plenty more The HEY Calendar is a full-featured calendar with many original twists on common — and not so common — conventions. Soon you’ll wonder why all calendars don’t work like this. - Set countdowns for anticipated events - Use Day Labels to add context to days - Set up color-coded sub-calendars - Flexible reminders so you don’t miss out
CalendarWiz
calendarwiz.com
CalendarWiz is a shared calendar app for teams to manage schedules, events, and meetings, allowing collaboration and customization while preventing double bookings.
Yahoo Calendar
calendar.yahoo.com
Yahoo Calendar is a web-based scheduling tool that helps users manage events, set reminders, and share schedules, integrating with Yahoo Mail for a unified experience.
FlowSavvy
flowsavvy.app
FlowSavvy is a task management app that helps users schedule tasks during preferred time slots to optimize productivity.
Rise Calendar
risecalendar.com
Rise Calendar is a tool for managing time, organizing schedules, and improving task management through calendar integration and collaboration features.
Notion Calendar
notion.so
Notion Calendar helps users schedule events and manage time by integrating with Google Calendar and other Notion features, allowing for personalized organization of multiple calendars.
Yandex Calendar
calendar.yandex.com
Yandex Calendar helps users plan and manage their tasks and events, allowing for calendar sharing, event notifications, and integration with other calendars.
Zoho Calendar
zoho.com
Zoho Calendar is a scheduling tool for teams to organize appointments, events, and resources, while facilitating collaboration across time zones.
Yahoo!カレンダー
yahoo.co.jp
Yahoo!カレンダー is a digital calendar app that helps users manage schedules by creating events, setting reminders, and sharing calendars, with options for color-coding.
Proton Calendar
proton.me
Proton Calendar is a secure, encrypted calendar app that helps users manage their schedules privately while integrating with Proton Mail.
Nook Calendar
nookcalendar.com
Nook Calendar is an app for managing schedules, events, and tasks with a user-friendly interface for individuals and teams.
Google Calendar
workspace.google.com
Google Calendar is a scheduling app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and manage calendars across devices, with integration into other Google services.
Outlook Calendar Business
microsoft.com
Outlook Calendar Business helps schedule and share meetings while providing reminders, supporting multiple calendars and team collaboration across devices.
Outlook Calendar
outlook.live.com
Outlook Calendar is a web app for scheduling, managing events, and sending invites, with reminders and calendar sharing features for enhanced organization.
Koalendar
koalendar.com
Koalendar is an interview scheduling app that simplifies managing appointments and integrates with video conferencing tools.
Kalender
termine.schule
We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you can view the annual calendar and print it out directly from the browser. - You can embed your calendars in a customized design on your school homepage. We recommend homepage.schule
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
iCloud Calendar helps users manage schedules and events across devices, offering real-time syncing, calendar sharing, and various organizational views.
Calenday
calenday.co
Calenday is a calendar management app that allows users to create events, set reminders, and integrate with various calendar systems for efficient scheduling.
Calendar.online
calendar.online
Calendar.online is a free online calendar for teams and groups, allowing easy event management and access via links without login.
Calendar
calendar.com
The Calendar app helps users schedule and manage events, integrate with various services, and offers features like reminders, sharing, and analytics.
Amie
amie.so
The joyful productivity app. We combine your to-dos and calendar. In a surprisingly obvious way. Schedule time for todos, events, and contacts. - Use your calendar as a todo list - Color your calendar to organize - Instantly know if someone is available - Track what you listened to when - Send scheduling links guests love - Always know what your team is up to
TimeTree
timetreeapp.com
TimeTree is a calendar app that helps individuals and groups manage and share schedules, set reminders, and coordinate events across multiple devices.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.